ເມັກຊິໂກ ສືບຕໍ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ກູ້ໄພ ຫຼັງຈາກ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່

ພາລະກິດກູ້ໄພ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ຫລັງ

ຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ເກີິດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນພະຫັດທີ່

ຜ່ານມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 61 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນເມືອງ Oaxaca ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະ

ສືບຕໍ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເມັກຊິໂກ ທ່ານ Enrique Pena Nieto ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ

ວ່າ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ກວ່າແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປະເທດເມື່ອປີິ

1985 ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ. ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສອອກ

ອາກາດທາງໂທລະພາບໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດວັນໄວ້

ອາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດສາມວັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າລັດຖະບານຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນການສ້າງສາ

ຄືນໃໝ່.

ທ່ານ Pena Nieto ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມແຮງຂອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມ

ເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ່ມເຕີມວ່າ ການຕອບສະໜອງຂອງ ເມັກຊິໂກ

ແມ່ນ “ຈະໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ.”

ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄວາມແຮງ 8.2 ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ເມັກຊິໂກ ຕິດ

ກັບມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນຮອດທ່ຽງຄືນຂອງວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ປະມານ

100 ກິໂລແມັດຫ່າງຈາກເມືອງ Tonala. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເມັກຊິໂກ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວວ່າ ມັນ

ແມ່ນແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດທີ່ປະເທດເຄີຍປະສົບມາດົນກວ່າ 100 ປີ.

ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນຄື້ນ Tsunami ສູງ 1 ແມັດ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງສູນເຕືອນ

ຄື້ນ Tsunami ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຈາກຄື້ນ Tsunami.

ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄັ້ງນີ້ສາມາດຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ຫ່າງອອກໄປເຖິງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເມັກຊິໂກ ຊີຕີ້ ແລະ

ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອປະເທດ ກົວເຕມາລາ. ປະຊາຊົນຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເມັກຊິໂກ ໄດ້ພາ

ກັນຫຼົບໜີອອກມາຖະໜົນແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນນຸ່ງຊຸດນອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ທີ່

ຢ້ານວ່າຕຶກທັງຫຼາຍຈະພັງລົງມາ.

Rescue efforts are continuing Saturday in southern Mexico after a massive earthquake struck the region late Thursday, killing at least 61 people.



Authorities in the town of Oaxaca say the death toll likely will continue to rise.



Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said Friday the earthquake was bigger than a 1985 earthquake in the country that killed thousands. In a televised address Friday evening, he declared three days of national mourning and promised that the government will help rebuild.



"The power of this earthquake was devastating," Pena Nieto said, but added that Mexico's response "will be greater."



The powerful 8.2-magnitude quake struck off Mexico's far southern Pacific coast just before midnight Thursday, about 100 kilometers from the town of Tonala. It was the biggest quake the country has experienced in more than 100 years, Mexico's president said.



The earthquake triggered a 1-meter-high tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, but there were no immediate reports of tsunami damage.



The quake was felt as far away as Mexico City and Guatemala City. Residents of the Mexican capital fled into the streets, many in their pajamas, for fear buildings would collapse.