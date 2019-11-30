ຊາວອາ​ລ​ບາ​ເນຍໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນອາ​ທິດ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຊື່ນ​ຊົມ​ຍິນ​ດີ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

​ກະ​ກຽມສະ​ເຫຼີມສະ​ຫຼອງວັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະສິ້ນສຸດ​ລົງດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ເສົ້າ​

ໂສກ ​ໂດຍ​ທຳ​ການຝັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄົນ​ຮັກ​ຫ​ອມ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໄປ​ກັບ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​

ແຮງ ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນໃຫ້​ແກ່ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ

​ແຫຼມບອ​ລ​ການ​ແຫ່ງນີ້.

ສີ່​ສິບ​ເກົ້າ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເຈັດ​ຄົນອາ​ຍຸ 2 ຫາ 8 ປີ ແລະ 900 ຄົນ

ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ 5,200 ຄົນ ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ ແລະຕຶກ 1,200 ຫຼັງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍຍ້ອນ

ຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ທີ່​ແຮງ 6.4 ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈໄດ້ເຮັດ​

ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ກັບ​ຄືນເມືອ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ. ນອກ ນັ້ນ ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້ເກີດຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ

​ເທືອນຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຂະໜາດ​ແຮງ ຮວມ​ທັງຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ

​ແຮງ​ 5.0.

ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານດ້ານ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ທ່ານ​ເຣັກ​ເຮບ ໂກ​ຊິ (Rexhep Koci) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ

ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ອາດເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ຈະ​ເກີດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຂະ​ໜາດນ້ອຍ ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກນັ້ນ ແຕ່​

ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ຫລາຍ.

ເມືອງ​ທ່າ​ດູ​ເຣ​ສ (Durres) ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ 33 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຫາງ​ຈາກຄອນ​ຫຼວງຕີຣານ​ນາ (Tirana)

ໄປ​ທາງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ ແມ່ນມີຈຳ​ນວນຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ຄື​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຕາຍ 25 ຄົນ​. ໄກຂຶ້ນ​

ໄປ​ທາງ​ເໜືອ ຢູ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ທູ​ມາ​ເນ (Thumane) ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 23 ຄົນ

ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫົກ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ແລະມີ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 30 ປີ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ນຳ

​ໄປຝັງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້. ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ເຄີ​ບິນ (Kirbin) ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆ​ນັ້ນ.

​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງຕີ​ຣານ​ນາ (Tirana) ພາ​ກັນໄປ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ

ເພື່ອ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ​ໃຕ້ທຽນ​ໄຂ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລຢູ່​ຮູບ​ປັ້ນ​ວິ​ລະບູຣຸດແຫ່ງ

​ຊາດ​ອາ​ລ​ບາ​ເນຍ ທ່ານກ​ເຈີກ ກາ​ສຕ​ຣິ​ໂອ​ຕີ (Gjergj Kastrioti) ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນໃນ​ຊື່ ສະ​ການ

​ເດີ​ເບີກ (Skanderbeg.)

ການ​ປະ​ກາດພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຢູ່​ທີ່ເມືອງ​ດູ​ເຣ ແລະເມືອງທູ​ມາ​ເນ

​ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ເມືອງ​ລັກ (Lac) ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັ​ບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໜັກ. ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ

​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານ​ເອ​ດີ ຣາ​ມາ (Edi Rama) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ນຳຝ່າຍ​

ຄ້ານ ທ່ານ​ລູ​ລ​ຊິມ ບາ​ຊາ (Lulzim Basha) ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີແນະໄປ. ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ມາ ປາ​ກົດ​

ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ການ​ຜິດ​ຂ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ຖຽງ​ ທີ່​ມັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນເລື້ອຍໆ​ລະ​ວ່າງ​ສອງ​ພັກການ​

ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ.

ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ ​ໂດຍເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານໃຫ້ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ

ບັນ​ເທົາ​ທຸກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ນີ້ ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ແລະແນວ​ຄິດ

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ບັນ​ຈົບ​ຄົບ​ກັນ.”



Albanians began the week on a high note, as they prepared to celebrate the country's Independence Day, and finished it in heartbreak, burying Friday loved ones who perished in the worst earthquake in decades to hit the Balkan country.



Forty-nine people died, including seven children ages 2 to 8, and 900 were injured; 5,200 people are without shelter; and 1,200 buildings were destroyed in the 6.4-magnitude quake Tuesday. The panic has been palpable as people refuse to go home. They also have been rattled by several aftershocks, including one that registered at 5.0.



Seismologist Rexhep Koçi told VOA that while there was the likelihood for more aftershocks, they would be increasingly weaker.



The port city of Durrës 33 kilometers west of the capital, Tirana -- saw the highest death toll, with 25 people killed. Farther north, in the small town of Thumanë, the quake killed 23 people, six of whom belonged to one family, and all but one under age 30. They were buried Friday. One person also died in the nearby small town of Kurbin.



Tirana residents turned out in the city center to honor the victims, placing candles in a makeshift memorial by the statue of Albanian national hero Gjergj Kastrioti, known as Skanderbeg.



The state of emergency declared Wednesday for Durrës and Thumanë was extended to the heavily damaged town of Laç. Prime Minister Edi Rama said he made the decision after opposition leader Lulzim Basha suggested it. Rama appeared to put on hold the acrimony often on display between the two political rivals.



"In this case, our concerns and ideas converge," Rama said, inviting the opposition to participate in the Committee for Earthquake Relief.