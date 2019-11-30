ຊາວອາລບາເນຍໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນອາທິດດ້ວຍຄວາມຊື່ນຊົມຍິນດີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ
ກະກຽມສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນເອກກະລາດຂອງປະເທດ ແລະສິ້ນສຸດລົງດ້ວຍຄວາມເສົ້າ
ໂສກ ໂດຍທຳການຝັງບັນດາຄົນຮັກຫອມຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປກັບແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ຮ້າຍ
ແຮງ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນ
ແຫຼມບອລການແຫ່ງນີ້.
ສີ່ສິບເກົ້າຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຮວມທັງເດັກນ້ອຍເຈັດຄົນອາຍຸ 2 ຫາ 8 ປີ ແລະ 900 ຄົນ
ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ 5,200 ຄົນ ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ແລະຕຶກ 1,200 ຫຼັງໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍຍ້ອນ
ຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນທີ່ແຮງ 6.4 ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຄວາມຕື່ນຕົກໃຈໄດ້ເຮັດ
ໃຫ້ຄົນປະຕິເສດບໍ່ຢາກກັບຄືນເມືອບ້ານເຮືອນ. ນອກ ນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ເກີດຄວາມສັ່ນສະ
ເທືອນຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຂະໜາດແຮງ ຮວມທັງຄັ້ງນຶ່ງທີ່ມີຄວາມ
ແຮງ 5.0.
ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທ່ານເຣັກເຮບ ໂກຊິ (Rexhep Koci) ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ
ວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຈະເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ຕື່ມອີກນັ້ນ ແຕ່
ຄວາມແຮງຂອງມັນອາດຈະຫລຸດລົງຫລາຍ.
ເມືອງທ່າດູເຣສ (Durres) ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງ 33 ກິໂລແມັດຫາງຈາກຄອນຫຼວງຕີຣານນາ (Tirana)
ໄປທາງຕາເວັນຕົກ ແມ່ນມີຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງທີ່ສຸດ ຄືມີຄົນຕາຍ 25 ຄົນ. ໄກຂຶ້ນ
ໄປທາງເໜືອ ຢູໃນເມືອງນ້ອຍໆທູມາເນ (Thumane) ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ 23 ຄົນ
ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫົກຄົນຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄົວດຽວກັນ ແລະມີຜູ້ນຶ່ງອາຍຸຕ່ຳກວ່າ 30 ປີ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ນຳ
ໄປຝັງໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້. ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ເມືອງເຄີບິນ (Kirbin) ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆນັ້ນ.
ປະຊາຊົນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຕີຣານນາ (Tirana) ພາກັນໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໃຈກາງເມືອງ
ເພື່ອໄວ້ອາໄລໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ໃຕ້ທຽນໄຂໄວ້ອາໄລຢູ່ຮູບປັ້ນວິລະບູຣຸດແຫ່ງ
ຊາດອາລບາເນຍ ທ່ານກເຈີກ ກາສຕຣິໂອຕີ (Gjergj Kastrioti) ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ ສະການ
ເດີເບີກ (Skanderbeg.)
ການປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງດູເຣ ແລະເມືອງທູມາເນ
ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປສູ່ເມືອງລັກ (Lac) ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໜັກ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະ
ມົນຕີ ທ່ານເອດີ ຣາມາ (Edi Rama) ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍ
ຄ້ານ ທ່ານລູລຊິມ ບາຊາ (Lulzim Basha) ໄດ້ສະເໜີແນະໄປ. ທ່ານຣາມາ ປາກົດ
ວ່າ ໄດ້ໂຈະການຜິດຂ້ອງຕ້ອງຖຽງ ທີ່ມັກສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເລື້ອຍໆລະວ່າງສອງພັກການ
ເມືອງທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ປໍລະປັກ.
ທ່ານຣາມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໂດຍເຊື້ອເຊີນພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນຄະນະກຳມະການ
ບັນເທົາທຸກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນກໍລະນີນີ້ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງແລະແນວຄິດ
ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ມາບັນຈົບຄົບກັນ.”
Albanians began the week on a high note, as they prepared to celebrate the country's Independence Day, and finished it in heartbreak, burying Friday loved ones who perished in the worst earthquake in decades to hit the Balkan country.
Forty-nine people died, including seven children ages 2 to 8, and 900 were injured; 5,200 people are without shelter; and 1,200 buildings were destroyed in the 6.4-magnitude quake Tuesday. The panic has been palpable as people refuse to go home. They also have been rattled by several aftershocks, including one that registered at 5.0.
Seismologist Rexhep Koçi told VOA that while there was the likelihood for more aftershocks, they would be increasingly weaker.
The port city of Durrës 33 kilometers west of the capital, Tirana -- saw the highest death toll, with 25 people killed. Farther north, in the small town of Thumanë, the quake killed 23 people, six of whom belonged to one family, and all but one under age 30. They were buried Friday. One person also died in the nearby small town of Kurbin.
Tirana residents turned out in the city center to honor the victims, placing candles in a makeshift memorial by the statue of Albanian national hero Gjergj Kastrioti, known as Skanderbeg.
The state of emergency declared Wednesday for Durrës and Thumanë was extended to the heavily damaged town of Laç. Prime Minister Edi Rama said he made the decision after opposition leader Lulzim Basha suggested it. Rama appeared to put on hold the acrimony often on display between the two political rivals.
"In this case, our concerns and ideas converge," Rama said, inviting the opposition to participate in the Committee for Earthquake Relief.