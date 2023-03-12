ພວກແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານ ຫາຍໄປຈາກວຽກງານ ແລະ ເລື້ອງລາວຕ່າງໆ ໃນສື່ມວນຊົນ

ໂດຍຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານນາງ ອາຊີຕາ ນາຊີມີ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ຮູ້ສຶກງຸດງິດໃຈ ໃນການບໍ່ສາມາດລາຍງານໃນເລື້ອງບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ກະທົບຕໍ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຍັງມີຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ. ມຸສກາ ຊາຟີ ແລະ ລີຊາ ບຣາຍແອນຕ໌ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຖານະເປັນນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ທີ່ຫາຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບສຸຂພພາບ ແລະບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ - ແລະໃນຖານະເປັນແມ່ຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ລ້ຽງລູກສີ່ຄົນຈາກການລີ້ໄພ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດປາກິສຖານ ທ່ານນາງອາຊີຕາ ນາຊີມີ ຮູ້ດີວ່າ ຂ່າວຫຍັງທີ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານ ເຫັນວ່າ ສຳຄັນ.

ເປັນເວລາ 15 ປີ ທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ລາຍງານ ໃຫ້ສະຖານີຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ລວມທັງ TOLO TV, 1TV ຫຼື ຢາກທີວີ ແລະວິທະຍຸ ບີກຳ (Radio Begum).

ແຕ່ເມື່ອກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ປີ 2021 ທ່ານນາງນາຊີມີ ແລະເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຍິງ ໄດ້ຖືກບອກໃຫ້ເມືອບ້ານ.

ທ່ານນາງນາຊີມາ ຈື່ໄດ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງໄດ້ສູນເສຍໄປ ເມື່ອກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາຄວບຄຸມ.

ທ່ານນາງນາຊີມີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຄວາມຝັນ ແລະຄວາມຫວັງທັງໝົດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຜົນສຳເລັດທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງໄດ້ເຮັດໃນໄລຍະ 20 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ຜົນສຳເລັດຫຼັກຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດ ແມ່ນການມີເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າ ແລະການຂ່າວ.”

ປະມານຫົກອາທິດ ຫຼັງຈາກກາບູລ ຖືກໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ທ່ານນາງນາຊີມີ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກຸ່ມປະທ້ວງກົດລະບຽບຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ວາງອອກຕໍ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງ.

ທ່ານນາງນາຊີມີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢາກອອກສຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາແຮງຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ມາເສລີພາບຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແຕ່ໃນທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດຮັບຟັງພວກເຮົາເລີຍ ແລະສຽງຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງພວກເຮົາມິດງຽບ. ອັນນັ້ນເປັນເຫດຜົນທີ່ພວກເຮົາອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ.”

ການເຂົ້າມາຄວບຄຸມຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານມີຜົນສະທ້ອນຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານນາງ ເຣີແບັກກາ ວິນເສັ້ນ ຈາກນັກຂ່າວໄຮ້ພົບແດນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງ ການສາກົນທີ່​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມເພື່ອເສລີພາບໃນການຂ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງວິນເສັ້ນ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ “ຈຳນວນນັກຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບທັງເພດຍິງແລະຊາຍ ແຕ່ຄວາມແຕກໂຕນກັນຫຼາຍ ກໍຄືພວກແມ່ຍິງ.”

ມາເຖິງປີ 2023, ໃນ 11 ແຂວງຈາກທັງໝົດ 34 ແຂວງຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ບໍ່ມີນັກຂ່າວແມ່ຍິງເລີຍ. ແລະ ນັກຂ່າວແມ່ຍິງ 2,700 ຄົນ ກ່ອນໜ້າກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ເຫຼືອຢູ່ພຽງ 600 ກວ່າຄົນ ແມ່ນຍັງເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ ທ່ານນາງວິນເສັ້ນ ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານນາງວິນເສັ້ນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກແມ່ຍິງດຽວນີ້ ຫາຍໄປເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ - ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໃນບົດບາດການເລົ່າເລື້ອງ ແຕ່ໃນເລື້ອງລາວຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງນຳດ້ວຍ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນຂໍ້ຈຳກັດທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຕໍ່ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ ຜູ້ໃດທີ່ສາມາດນຳສະເໜີຂ່າວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະໃນວິທີທາງແບບໃດ ແຕ່ຜູ້ໃດທີ່ພວກເຂົາອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສຳພາດ, ຜູ້ໃດສາມາດນຳສະເໜີ ໃນການອອກອາ ກາດທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”

ພື້ນທີ່ສຳລັບພວກນັກຂ່າວແມ່ຍິງ ແມ່ນໜ້ອຍລົງ ຊຶ່ງສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນຄືແບບນັ້ນ ສຳລັບພວກແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ.

ພາຍໃຕ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ພວກແມ່ຍິງໄດ້ຖືກກີດກັນດ້ານການສຶກສາ ແລະ ຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ ດ້ານການຫາວຽກເຮັດ ແລະຖືກຫ້າມໃນການເດີນທາງ ເວັ້ນເສຍແຕ່ວ່າ ມີຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງເພດຊາຍທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດໄປນຳ. ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ຮ້ານຂາຍຢາຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກບອກໃຫ້ຢຸດການເຂົ້າເຖິງ ແລະການສະໜອງຢາຄຸມກຳເນີດຕ່າງໆ ຊຶ່ງຕໍ່ການກ່າວອ້າງນີ້ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ.

ສຳລັບນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ທີ່ເຄີຍລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບສຸຂະພາບຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ເຊັ່ນທ່ານນາງນາຊີມີ ແມ່ນຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ສະບາຍໃຈ.

ທ່ານນາງນາຊີມີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຖ້າຂ້ອຍສາມາດ ຫຼືຂ້ອຍໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້, ຂ້ອຍຈະສຸມໃສເລື້ອງບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ໂດຍສະເພາະສຸຂະພາບ ແລະການສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ໃນສັງຄົມ ແລະຂະແໜງການຕ່າງໆດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ. ເປັນຈັ່ງໂຊກບໍ່ດີ ບໍ່ມີນັກຂ່າວ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກໃນເລື້ອງທັງຫຼາຍເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ.”

ອັຟການິສຖານ ຍັງມີສື່ມວນຊົນ ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງວິນເສັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມສາ ມາດໃນການເປັນອິດສະຫຼະຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວ ເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງນັບມື້.

Forced into exile, Afghan journalist Azita Nazimi is frustrated at not being able to report on issues affecting women still inside Afghanistan. Muska Safi and Lisa Bryant have the story for VOA.

As a journalist who covered health and women’s issues — and as a mother raising four children from exile in Pakistan — Azita Nazimi knows what news Afghan women find important.

For 15 years, she reported for stations including TOLO TV, 1TV or Yak TV and Radio Begum.

But when the Taliban entered Kabul in August of 2021, Nazimi and her female colleagues were told to go home.

Nazimi remembers what was lost when the Taliban took over.

(Azita Nazimi, Afghan Journalist) (Female, Dari)

“All our dreams and hopes. The achievements that women made in the past 20 years and the main achievement of the republic, having freedom of speech and press.”

About six weeks after the fall of Kabul, Nazimi joined a group protesting the rules imposed on women.

(Azita Nazimi, Afghan Journalist (Female, Dari)

“We wanted to raise our voices to gain our freedoms. But, on the contrary, no one listened to us. And our voices were silenced. That was why we left Afghanistan.”

The Taliban takeover had dire consequences on Afghan media, says Rebecca Vincent of Reporters Without Borders, an international organization that advocates for press freedom.

(Rebecca Vincent, Reporters Without Borders) (Female, English)

“The numbers of working journalists have decreased drastically for both sexes but disproportionately so for women.”

As of 2023, 11 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces have no female journalists at all. And of the 2,700 women reporters pre-Taliban, a little over 600 are still working, says Vincent.

(Rebecca Vincent, Reporters Without Borders) (Female, English)

“Women are largely absent now — not just in the storytelling role, but in the stories themselves. We’ve seen increasing restrictions by the Taliban on not only who can present the news and in what way, but who they’re allowed to interview, who can be present in these broadcasts.”

The shrinking space for female journalists mirrors that for Afghan women in general.

Under Taliban rule, women are denied education and, oftentimes, employment and are forbidden to travel unless accompanied by a close male relative. Local media in recent weeks reported that pharmacies had been told to stop providing access to contraceptives, a claim the Taliban rejected.

For a journalist who used to report on women’s health, Nazimi is frustrated.

(Azita Nazimi, Journalist) (Female, Dari)

“If I could or I were allowed to, I would focus on women's issues, particularly health and women's empowerment, such as in social and economic sectors. Unfortunately, no journalist is allowed to work on such issues.”

Afghanistan still has media, but, Vincent says, the ability of independent journalists to keep working is deteriorating.