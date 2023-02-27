ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້​າ​ໃນ​ການອະ​ນຸ​ມັດວີ​ຊາ ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຍັງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ​ພາ​ກັນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ຂອງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໂຄງ​ການຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິກາເພື່ອໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫລືອໃນ​ການຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ໃໝ່ ແກ່​ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ​ຫລົບ​ໜີຈາກການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິບານ ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວເອ​ພີ.

ບູລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ທີ 1 ​ແລະ​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ທີ 2 ຂ​ອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທີ່ຮູ້​ກັນ ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ P1 ແລະ P2 ແມ່ນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າຈະ​ອອກວີ​ຊາ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກກັບ​ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ​

ບັນ​ດາ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາກວ່າ​ປີ​ເຄິ່ງແລ້ວສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ການ​ອອກວີ​ຊາ​ ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ອະນຸມັດ​ວີ​ຊາ ແລະ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຊາວອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ​ຕົກຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​

Hundreds of Afghan refugees facing extreme delays in the approval of U.S. visas protested in Pakistan's capital Sunday, as an American program to help relocate at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban rule stalls.

The U.S. government's Priority 1 and Priority 2, known as P1 and P2 refugee programs were meant to fast-track visas for at-risk Afghans including journalists and rights activists after the Taliban takeover in their homeland. Those eligible must have worked for the U.S. government, a U.S.-based media organization or nongovernmental organization in Afghanistan and must be referred by the U.S.-based employer.

Applicants have been waiting in Pakistan for more than one and a half years for U.S. officials to process their visa applications. The delay in approving visas and resettlement has left Afghan applicants in a highly vulnerable position as they contend with economic hardship and lack of access to health, education and other services in Pakistan.