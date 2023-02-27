ອົບພະຍົບອັຟການິສຖານຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ທີ່ກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຊັກຊ້າໃນການອະນຸມັດວີຊາ ເຂົ້າມາຍັງສະຫະລັດ ພາກັນປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປາກິສຖານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຄງການຂອງອາເມຣິກາເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃນການຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່ ແກ່ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ຫລົບໜີຈາກການປົກຄອງຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບບໍ່ໄປບໍ່ມາ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ບູລິມະສິດທີ 1 ແລະບູລິມະສິດທີ 2 ຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນ ໂຄງການອົບພະຍົບ P1 ແລະ P2 ແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຈະອອກວີຊາຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ຜູ້ທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງ ຮວມທັງບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສະຫະລັດ.
ບັນດາຄຳຮ້ອງໄດ້ລໍຖ້າຢູ່ທີ່ປາກິສຖານມາເປັນເວລາກວ່າປີເຄິ່ງແລ້ວສຳລັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອອະນຸມັດການອອກວີຊາ ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ການຊັກຊ້າໃນການອະນຸມັດວີຊາ ແລະຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນ
Hundreds of Afghan refugees facing extreme delays in the approval of U.S. visas protested in Pakistan's capital Sunday, as an American program to help relocate at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban rule stalls.
The U.S. government's Priority 1 and Priority 2, known as P1 and P2 refugee programs were meant to fast-track visas for at-risk Afghans including journalists and rights activists after the Taliban takeover in their homeland. Those eligible must have worked for the U.S. government, a U.S.-based media organization or nongovernmental organization in Afghanistan and must be referred by the U.S.-based employer.
Applicants have been waiting in Pakistan for more than one and a half years for U.S. officials to process their visa applications. The delay in approving visas and resettlement has left Afghan applicants in a highly vulnerable position as they contend with economic hardship and lack of access to health, education and other services in Pakistan.