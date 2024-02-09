ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ແລະນັກວິເຄາະບາງສ່ວນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳຕັດສິນໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ກ່ຽວກັບພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວສະຕີນິຍົມຊາວຈີນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ໃຫ້ຈຳຄຸກສາມປີ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຕອບໂຕ້ ຂອງປັກກິ່ງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ຕໍ່ພວກຄົນທີ່ເປັນໝູ່ຄູ່ ທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດກັບພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທີ່ຖືກຄຸມຂັງນັ້ນ.

ສານໃນແຂວງຊານດົງທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຈີນ ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ນາງຫລີ ໃຫ້​ຖືກຄຸກສາມປີກັບແປດເດືອນ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາ “ຍຸແຍ່ໃຫ້ລົບລ້າງອຳນາດຂອງລັດ”. ໃນການຕັດສິນນັ້ນ ສານໄດ້ກ່າວຫານາງຫລີ ວ່າ “ໄດ້ຮັບອິດທິພົນຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ” ຈາກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ຖືກຄຸມຂັງ ທ້າວສູ ຊີຢົງ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນແຟນຂອງນາງຫລີ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກລົງໂທດໃຫ້ຈຳຄຸກ 14 ປີ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາ “ການລົບລ້າງຂອງອຳນາດລັດ “ ເມື່ອເດືອນເມສາປີກາຍນີ້.

“ອັນນີ້ເປັນຄະດີປົກກະຕິຂອງວິທີຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ມີເພື່ອນມິດໃກ້ຊິດກັບນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ຖືກຄຸມຂັງ ສາມາດພົບກັບບັນຫາສຳລັບການສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຊື່ໆກ່ຽວກັບຄູ່ຮັກ ຫຼື ເພື່ອນມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ” ທ່ານແພັດທຣິກ ພູນ ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າປະ ຈຳມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໂຕກຽວທີ່ກຳລັງຢ້ຽມຢາມຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານທາງໂທລະສັບ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂທດຈຳຄຸກອັນຍາວນານນັ້ນ ທີ່ນາງຫລີ ໄດ້ຮັບສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ພາຍໃນຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຈຳກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບຫຼາຍ.

Some activists and analysts are saying Monday’s sentencing of a prominent Chinese feminist activist to more than three years in jail shows Beijing’s increasing retaliation against those closely associated with detained activists.

A court in China’s eastern province of Shandong Monday sentenced Li Qiaochu to three years and eight months on the charge of “incitement to subvert state power.” In the judgment, the court accused Li of being “deeply influenced” by detained activist Xu Zhiyong, who is Li’s boyfriend and was sentenced to 14 years in jail on the charge of “subversion of state power” last April.

“This is a typical case of how someone who is closely associated with a detained activist can get into trouble for simply expressing concerns about their detained partner or friend,” Patrick Poon, a visiting researcher at the University of Tokyo, told VOA by phone.

He said the lengthy jail sentence that Li received shows the domestic environment in China has become very restrictive.