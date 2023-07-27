ຄອບຄົວ ຂອງຜູ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຈີນ ທີ່ຖືກກັກໂຕ ໃນໄທ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການໃດໆ ຕາມຂໍ້ຫາກ່ຽວກັບການຂູ່ວາງລະເບີດ

ພັນລະຍາ ແລະລູກສາວ ຂອງທ້າວເກົາ ຊີ (Gao Zhi) ຜູ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຊາວຈີນ​ທີ່​ລີ້​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ​ໄດ້ຖືກກັກໂຕໃນຂໍ້ຫາເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ປະເທດໄທ, ລຸນຫຼັງ​ທີ່ມີການຂູ່ວາງລະເບີດ ຢູ່ທີ່​ສະ​ໜາມບິນ, ໂຮງແຮມຫລູຫລາ ແລະສະຖານທູດຈີນໃນບາງກອກ ໃນຊື່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍທໍາລາຍແຜນການຂອງຄອບຄົວທີ່ຈະ​ໄປຮ່ວມນໍາ ທ້າວເກົາ ຢູ່ເນເທີແລນ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ເພື່ອ​ຮາ​ວີ​ລົບກວນຊາວຈີນຜູ້​ທີ່​ລີ້​ໄພແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ກໍາລັງອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເລື້ອງລາວຂອງທ້າວເກົາ ແລະລູກຊາຍຂອງລາວເລົ່າມານັ້ນ ຍັງບໍ່ສາມາດຢືນຢັນໄດ້ຢ່າງເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ, ສະຖານະການຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ສະ ທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນໂດຍຜູ້ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານຊາວຈີນຄົນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ພາກັນເຊື່ອວ່າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນເປັນຜູ້ຂູ່ວາງລະເບີດໂດຍໃຊ້ຊື່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມກິດຈະກໍາຕ່າງໆທາງການເມືອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

BANGKOK (AP) — The wife and daughter of exiled Chinese dissident Gao Zhi are in detention on immigration charges in Thailand, after a series of bomb threats made in their names against airports, luxury hotels and the Chinese embassy in Bangkok derailed the family's plan to join Gao in the Netherlands. The threats appear to be part of Beijing's increasingly sophisticated efforts to harass Chinese dissidents living overseas and their families. While parts of the story Gao Zhi and his son told couldn't be independently confirmed, their predicament echoes accounts by other Chinese dissidents who believe Chinese authorities are making bomb threats in their names to control their political activities.