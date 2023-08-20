ຊ່າງຕັດຫຍິບຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ສ້າງແຮງບັນດານໃຈໃນການຈ້າງງານ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆ

ຢູ່​ເມືອງ ເຮຣາດ (Herat) ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ, ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ຕັດ​ຫຍິບ​ທີ່ປະສົບຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​, ໂດຍໄດ້​ຈ້າງ​ຄົນ​ງານ​ຍິງ​ອີກ 8 ຄົນ. ວີ​ໂອ​ເອພາກ​ພາສາ​ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ ມີ​ເລື່ອງ​ລາວ​ຂອງ​ນາງ ເຊິ່ງອາດນະສັກ ມານຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນເມືອງ ເຮຣາດ (Herat), ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ສ້າງໂອກາດໃນການຈ້າງງານສໍາລັບແມ່ຍິງອີກຫຼາຍຄົນໂດຍຜ່ານບໍລິສັດຕັດຫຍິບຂອງນາງ.

ຟາຊາເນ ບາຣາກໄຊ (Farzaneh Barakzai), ຜູ້ຄໍ້າຊູຫຼັກສໍາລັບຄອບຄົວທີ່ມີ 9 ຄົນຂອງນາງ, ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງໂຮງງານຕັດຫຍິບຢູ່ໃຈກາງເມືອງ ເຮຣາດ (Herat). ທຸລະກິດນີ້ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ນາງມີແນວເຮັດ, ແຕ່ຍັງສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳໃຫ້ແກ່ແມ່ຍິງຄົນອື່ນໆຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງນາງໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາ ດາຣີ ວ່າ:

“ປະຈຸບັນນີ້ ຂ້ອຍມີແມ່ຍິງປະມານ 8 ຄົນ ເຮັດວຽກກັບຂ້ອຍ ໃນໂຮງງານຕັດ ຫຍິບນີ້, ແລະຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຂອບໃຈແທ້ໆ. ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນງານວາງສະແດງເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ເຊິ່ງໂດຍປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຈະມີລາຍຮັບລະຫວ່າງ $230 ຫາ $350. ”

ພະນັກງານທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນໂຮງງານນີ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາດີໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ. ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເນັ້ນ​ຍໍ້າ​ວ່າ ອຳນາດ​ການ​ປົກຄອງ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ​ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ກີດຂວາງການເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຂອງ​ແມ່ຍິງ, ​ແຕ່​ຄວນຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ມັນແທນ, ​ເພື່ອເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຕີບ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນທຸລະກິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ຊາມຊີຊາດາ (Shamsizada) ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນແມ່ຍິງທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນໂຮງງານຜະລິດແຫ່ງນີ້, ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້, ໂອກາດໃນການເຮັດວຽກແມ່ນຫາຍາກ. ໂອກາດນີ້ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ພາຂ້ອຍອອກມາຈາກບ້ານເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍສາມາດປະກອບສ່ວນທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ແລະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້ອຍໄດ້.”

ທ່ານນາງ ອາດີບາ ວາຊີຣີ (Adiba Waziri), ຫົວໜ້າສະພາການຄ້າ ແລະອຸດສາຫະກຳ ສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງ ໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ໄດ້ຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນ 3 ຂົງ ເຂດສຳຄັນ ທີ່ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງຕາລີບານ ສາມາດຊ່ວຍສົ່ງເສີມການຄ້າຂອງບັນດາແມ່ຍິງໄດ້, ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງໂດຍຜ່ານໂອກາດໃນການເຮັດວຽກ, ການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ອັຟການິສຖານເພິ່ງພາຕົນເອງໄດ້ ແທນທີ່ຈະເພິ່ງພາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ."

ທ່ານ ນິຊາຣ໌ ອາມັດ ອີລຽສ (Nisar Ahmad Elias), ໂຄສົກຂອງເມືອງ ເຮຣາດ (Herat) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ນັກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດຍິງໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ, ໂດຍໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາ ດາຣີວ່າ:

“ອຳນາດ​ການ​ປົກຄອງເມືອງ ເຮຣາດ (Herat) ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ນັກທຸລະກິດຍິງ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ​ຢ່າງ​ຕັ້ງໜ້າ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ງານ​ວາງສະ​ແດງ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ​ແລະ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ບາງຄົນ ​ຍັງມີບົດບາດຢູ່​ໃນຕະຫຼາດ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ສໍາລັບ ນາງ ບາຣາກໄຊ (Barakzai) ແລ້ວ, ຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງນາງແມ່ນເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງນາງໄປໃຫ້ແກ່ແມ່ຍິງຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

“ປັດຈຸ​ບັນນີ້ ​ຂ້ອຍ​ມີ​ອຸປະກອນ​ຕັດຫຍິບ​ຈຳນວນ​ຈຳກັດ, ​ແຕ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ຢາກ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມອີກ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ເດັກ​ຍິງ ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ. ມີ​ແມ່ຍິງໄວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງການ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ​ເພື່ອ​ລ້ຽງ​ດູ​ຄອບຄົວ.”

ທ່າມກາງຄວາມສຳເລັດຂອງ ນາງ ບາຣາກໄຊ (Barakzai), ການປົກຄອງຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ຈຳກັດສິດທິຂອງແມ່ຍິງໃນອັຟການິສຖານຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ, ປະຕິເສດການສຶກສາ, ການເຮັດວຽກແລະເສລີພາບຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຍິ່ງຕົກລຶກລົງໄປນັບມື້. ເຖິງຈະມີການອ້າງວ່າ ສະຫນັບ ສະຫນູນຜູ້ປະກອບການທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຍິງ, ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ວາງຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດ, ລວມທັງ ການຫ້າມຫລ້າສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບຮ້ານເສີມສວຍຂອງແມ່ຍິງ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

In Afghanistan's western province of Herat, a woman has established a successful sewing workshop, employing eight other female workers. VOA Afghan Service brings us her story, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

In Herat, a woman has created employment opportunities for several other women through her sewing company.

Farzaneh Barakzai, the main provider for her family of nine, has set up a sewing production workshop in the heart of Herat city. This venture not only keeps her occupied but also offers work to multiple other women.

Farzana Barakzai, Afghan Businesswoman

“I currently have about eight girls working with me in this workshop, and I am truly grateful. We participate in local clothing exhibitions, which usually brings us between $230 to $350.”

The employees working at this workshop say they’re happy to be involved. However, they stress that the Taliban authorities should not hinder women's work but, instead, support it, allowing them to grow their businesses.

Shamsizada is one of the women employed in this production workshop.

((Shamsizada, Production Workshop Employee)) ((Female in Dari))

“Work opportunities have been scarce lately. This chance has not only taken me out of the house but has also allowed me to contribute financially and support my family.”

Adiba Waziri, the head of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the western region, highlights three key areas where Taliban authorities could help foster the women's trade.

((Adiba Waziri, Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry)) ((Female in Dari))

“Our objective is to empower women through job opportunities, showcasing their talents, and making Afghanistan self-reliant rather than dependent on foreign aid.”

Local Taliban officials say they support local businesswomen.

((Nisar Ahmad Elias, Herat Province Spokesperson)) ((Male in Dari))

“The administration of Herat province actively supports local businesswomen. We have witnessed numerous exhibitions, and some of these women are even active in local markets.”

For Barakzai, her intention is to extend her assistance to more women.

((Farzana Barakzai, Afghan Businesswoman)) ((Female in Dari))

“I currently have a limited amount of sewing equipment, but I want to acquire more to help more girls. There are young women who need job opportunities to support their families.”

Amidst Barakzai’s success, Taliban rule severely curtailed women's rights in Afghanistan, denying education, work and basic freedoms, deepening the humanitarian crisis. Despite claims of supporting women's entrepreneurship, the Taliban imposed restrictions, including the latest ban on women's beauty salons.