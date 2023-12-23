ລາຍງານ 2023 ກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ເຂົ້າເມືອງຊາວຈີນ ແລະ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງສໍາລັບຊາວຈີນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ

ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ດ້ານ​ພູມ​ສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງລະຫວ່າງ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ກັບ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້, ບັນດານັກສຶກສາຊາວຈີນ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ອົບ​ພະຍົບ ​ຍັງຄົງເດີນທາງ​ມາສະຫະລັດ, ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ. ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ເອລິຊາແບັດ ລີ (Elizabeth Lee) ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານເພີ້ມເຕີມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນມາແນວໃດໃນຊ່ວງປີ 2023, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຈາກຮ້ານຂາຍເຄື່ອງຂອງຊາວຈີນໄປຮອດຮ້ານອາຫານຂອງຄົນຈີນ, ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຈາກປະເທດຈີນ ສາມາດຊອກຫາຄວາມສະດວກສະບາຍແບບຢູ່ບ້ານຕົນເອງ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດຫຼາຍກວ່າແຕ່ກ່ອນ.

ປີ​ນີ້, ສະຫະລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຈັດການສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 80 ປີ​ແຫ່ງ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ຄົນ​ງານ​ທີ່ເຂົ້າເມືອງມາຈາກ ຈີນ ​ສູ່ ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ.

ທ່ານນາງແຄັດເທີຣິນ ຕາຍ (Katherine Tai), ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຕາງຫນ້າທາງດ້ານການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບຢ່າງເປັນກຽດ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຢ່າງຫນັກເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເພື່ອຍົກເລີກກົດຫມາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ."

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຈຸດຫມາຍປາຍທາງສູງສຸດ ຂອງບັນດານັກສຶກສາຊາວຈີນ, ແລະຄື້ນໃຫມ່ຂອງການ

ເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແມ່ນເກີດຂື້ນຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຊາຍແດນພາກທາງໃຕ້ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ຜູ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຊາວ​ຈີນ ນັ່ງເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໄປ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເອກົວ​ດໍ, ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ກໍພາກັນ​ເດີນ​ທາງຕໍ່​ດ້ວຍ​ການຍ່າງ, ຂຶ້ນເຮືອ, ຂີ່​ລົດ​ເມ​ຜ່ານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ​ອາເມຣິກາກາງ​ ມາ​ຍັງ ສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຜ່ານ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ.

ທ້າວຊຸນ ​ຈາງ (Xun Zhang) ​ລອດ​ຊີວິດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເດີນທາງ​ທີ່​ອັນຕະລາຍ​ກັບ​ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ VOA ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້. ລາວໃຊ້ນາມແຝງເພາະ ວ່າລາວຢ້ານການໂຕ້ຕອບຈາກລັດຖະບານຈີນ, ເຊິງລາວ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:

"ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຈີນທຸກຄົນຮູ້ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຈີນຂອງພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ອໍານາດຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ ແລະທໍາການຄວບຄຸມຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ."

ການຂ້າມຊາຍ​ແດນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ມີຈໍານວນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໄວວາຈາກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ໃນປີ 2022 ມາເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 24,000 ໃນປີນີ້.

ທ່ານມາເດລິນ ຊູ (Madeline Hsu) ເປັນສາດສະດາຈານທີ່ສຶກສາກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ຢູ່​ທີ່ມະຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລແມຣີແລນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປະຊາຊົນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ​ພາກັນ​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ຫຼາຍ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າບໍ່ມີໂອ ກາດ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ລະບົບເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດຢູ່​ຈີນຊັກຊ້າ. ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີຄວາມອຸກອັ່ງຫຼວງຫຼາຍກັບການຄວບຄຸມຂອງລັດຖະບານຈີນ ເຊິ່ງມີຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດຫຼາຍຢ່າງຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ."

ຜູ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນເດີນທາງ​ມາ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ ຫຼື ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ​ທີ່ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍໂຕ​ໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນ ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນີ້ ປະຊາກອນ​ຈີນດັ້ງເດີມຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 5 ລ້ານ​ຄົນອາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ເຊື້ອສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ກຳລັງປະ​ສົບ​ກັບການກະທໍາແບບຄຽດ​ຊັງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານແມນຈູຊາ ຄຸນການີ (Manjusha Kulkarni) ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂອງອົງການ Stop AAPI Hate ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

“ປະເພດຂອງຄວາມຄຽດຊັງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຍັງແຜ່ຫຼາຍແມ່ນ ການຂົ່ມເຫັງທີ່ກວມເອົາປະມານ 88 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ລາຍງານໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ. ແລະການຂົ່ມເຫັງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນທາງຄໍາເວົ້າ.”

ມີຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດທີ່ເປັນການໂຕ້ຖຽງໃຫມ່ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາໃນປີນີ້ ທີ່ຫ້າມພົນລະເມືອງຈາກຈີນ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ເປັນສັດຕູກັບສະຫະລັດ ຊື້ອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບພ້ອມທັງຫ້າມມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຕ່າງໆພາຍໃນລັດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຮັບເອົາເງິນແລະການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານກັບຈີນ ພ້ອມທັງປະເທດອື່ນໆທີ່ມີຊື່ໃນຖານະ "ເປັນຕ່າງປະ ເທດທີ່ໜ້າກັງວົນ."

ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ເຊິ່ງ ​ໃນ​ບາງ​ກໍລະນີ ຜູ້ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງຊາວ​ຈີນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ມອງ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຂົວ​ຕໍ່​ລະຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານມາເດີລີນ ຊູ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຜູ້ເຂົ້າເມືອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍຈີນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ, ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ​ໃນປະເທດ​ຈີນ​ເຊັ່ນກັນ ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ວ່າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮັກ​ຊາດ ​ຫຼື​ ບໍ່ເປັນ​ຊາດນິຍົມຕໍ່​ຈີນພຽງພໍ, ແລະດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ວ່າພວກເຂົາຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍ ແລະ​ຍາກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເລື້ອຍໆສໍາລັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຊາວຈີນ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​. ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ມາຈາກຈີນ ທ້າວຊອລ ຊານ (Shawn Zhan) ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ລາວ, ເຊິ່ງລາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໝູ່​ເພື່ອນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍທີ່ຂ້ອຍມີ​ເຊັ່ນ: ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ເປັນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມທີ່ກວມ​ລວມ​ແທ້ໆ, ນັກສຶກສາສ່ວຍຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນຊາວເອເຊຍ.”

ນັກສຶກສາເຊັ່ນ ທ້າວຊອລ ແລະຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບເຊັ່ນກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກຊອກຫາວຽກເຮັດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງຂອງອະນາ ຄົດທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ.

While geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington were high this year, Chinese students and migrants are still coming to the United States, with more crossing the border than ever before. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has more on what the environment in the U.S. was like in 2023 for the Chinese who are living here.

From Chinese groceries to Chinese restaurants, immigrants from China can find more comforts of home in the U.S. than ever before.

This year, the U.S. celebrated the 80th anniversary of the repeal of the Chinese exclusion act -- a law that banned Chinese laborers from immigrating to America.

Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative

"And we honor those who fought so hard to repeal that law."

Now, U.S. universities are top destinations for Chinese students, and a new wave of migration is happening at the U.S. southern border.

Chinese migrants fly to Ecuador, then travel by foot, boat and bus through South and Central America to the U.S. Mexico border.

Xun Zhang survived the dangerous journey with his family and spoke to VOA earlier this year. He's using a pseudonym because. ...he fears retaliation from the Chinese

Xun Zhang, Migrant From China, MALE, MANDARIN.

“All Chinese people know our Chinese government is too powerful and too controlling.”

There has been a sharp increase of these crossings from just over 2,000 in fiscal year 2022 to more than 24,000 this fiscal year.

Madeline Hsu is an immigration and Asian American studies professor at the University of Maryland.

“People in China are very frustrated. They see a lack of opportunity. They see the Chinese economy stagnating. There’s also been a lot of frustration with how controlling the Chinese government is, how many restrictions there are on their lives.”

Many Chinese migrants arrive seeking political asylum, in a country where Asians are the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group. One of the largest within this group: the more than 5 million people of Chinese origin living here. Asian Americans are reporting acts of hate within the country.

Manjusha Kulkarni is one of the founders of the organization Stop AAPI Hate, Skype.

“The most prevalent types of hate are harassment that makes up roughly 88% of those reported to us. And this is most often verbal harassment.”

There are new controversial restrictions in Florida this year that ban citizens from China and other U.S. adversary countries from purchasing property and prohibit universities within the state from accepting money and partnering with China and other nations labeled as a “foreign country of concern.”

With U.S.-China tensions playing out locally, in some cases, Chinese immigrants are no longer seen as a bridge between the two countries.

Madeline Hsu, University of Maryland Professor.

“Immigrant Chinese Americas are facing a lot of pressure, not just in the United States, but there has also been a lot of pressure in China, too, as not being sufficiently patriotic or nationalistic to China, and so they have more and more found themselves in a really hard place.”

But not every Chinese has had a difficult time. International student Shawn Zhan from China says Americans have welcomed him.

Shawn Zhan, International Student From China.

“All my friends I made, like college, is really an inclusive environment. A lot of students are Asian.”

Students like Zhan and migrants alike, say they would like to find work in the U.S. and stay in hopes of a better future.