ມີເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໂທລະສັບມືຖືເ ພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານສາມາດ ກວດສາຍຕາເອົາເອງ ຢູ່ເຮືອນໄດ້ແລ້ວ

ບາງຄົນອາດຈະເລື່ອນເວລາໃນການໄປພົບທ່ານໝໍຕາ, ແຕ່ວ່າມີບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງໄດ້ມີຄວາມຄິດອອກມາເພື່ອຫາວິທີໃຫ້ຄົນເຈັບສາມາດກວດເບິ່ງສາຍຕາຂອງຕົນເອງຢູ່ເຮືອນໄດ້, ໂດຍໃຊ້ໂທລະສັບມືຖືສະຫຼາດ. Tina Trinh, ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຍ້ອນວ່າມີການລະບາດຢ່າງໜັກຂອງພະຍາດ, ຜູ້ຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກປະສົບຄວາມ ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການໄປພົບທ່ານໝໍດ້ວຍຕົວເອງ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອເອັຟພີ (AFP)

ບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ອາຍຄີວ (EyeQue) ກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນເຈັບສວມບົດບາດເປັນທ່ານໝໍຕາຢູ່ເຮືອນໄດ້. (ບໍລິສັດອາຍຄິວ).



ທ່ານນາງ ຟີບີ ຢູ (Phoebe Yu), ຮອງປະທານຝ່າຍການຕະຫລາດຂອງບໍລິສັດອາຍຄີວ (EyeQue) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສຸມໃສ່ການພັດທະນາການກວດສາຍຕາທີ່ມີລາຄາບໍ່ແພງ, ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ແລະຖືກຕ້ອງຊັດເຈນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນໂທລະສັບມືຖືສະຫຼາດ ຫລື smartphone ຂອງທ່ານ."

ທ່ານນາງ ຟີບີ ຢູ (Phoebe Yu) ເປັນຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຝ່າຍການຕະຫລາດສຳລັບບໍລິສັດອາຍຄີວ (EyeQue)

ເຄື່ອງ VisionCheck 2 ຂອງບໍລິສັດອາຍຄີວ (EyeQue) ແມ່ນອຸປະກອນທີ່ໃຊ້ກັບໂທລະສັບມືຖືສະຫຼາດເພື່ອຈັດການກວດສາຍຕາເພື່ອກວດເບິ່ງສາຍ ຕາສັ້ນ, ສາຍຕາຍາວ ແລະສາຍຕາອຽງ.

ທ່ານນາງຢູ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

"ສະນັ້ນ VisionCheck 2 , ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ແມ່ນເຄື່ອງວັດແທກສາຍຕາ ຫລື refractometer ລຸ້ນທີສາມຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານວັດແທກພະລັງ ໃນ ການດັດແກ້ສາຍຕາຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ຜົນກວດນັ້ນ ເພື່ອສັ່ງຊື້ແຫວ່ນຕາທາງອິນເຕີແນັດໄດ້."



ໃນຊຸດຂອງການກວດຫລາຍແບບ, ຜູ້ໃຊ້ຈະເຫັນສອງເສັ້ນຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍມຸມໃນຂອບສາຍຕາທີ່ເຫັນ ແລະໃຊ້ອຸປະກອນ VisionCheck 2 ເພື່ອປັບເສັ້ນ ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ຈົນກວ່າພວກມັນຈະເຂົ້າມາທັບກັນຢູ່.

ທ່ານນາງຢູ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:

"ມັນອີງໃສ່ເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບສິດທິບັດຂອງສະຖາບັນດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງ ລັດແມັຊຊາຈູແຊັສ ຫລື MIT ທີ່ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດຂາດຕົວໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດອາຍຄີວ (EyeQue) ໃຊ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ການກວດໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ຄາດວ່າຈະຍິງແສງໄຟສອງສາມແສງເຂົ້າໄປໃນໜ່ວຍຕາຂອງທ່ານ ແລະ ... ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຕ່າວປີ້ນການຄິດໄລ່ພະລັງງານທີ່ທ່ານຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອຈະເບິ່ງເຫັນແຈ້ງດີນັ້ນໄດ້."

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ເຄື່ອງ VisionCheck 2 ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຈຸດປະສົງວ່າ ຈະທົດແທນທ່ານໝໍໄດ້ໂດຍທັງໝົດເລີຍດອກ.

ທ່ານນາງຢູ ອະທິບາຍຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:

ແຕ່ຖ້າທ່ານພຽງແຕ່ຕ້ອງການຕົວເລກປັບປຸງໃໝ່ ສໍາລັບເຮັດແຫວ່ນຕາໃໝ່ເພື່ອ ໃຫ້ທ່ານເຫັນໄດ້ແຈ້ງ, ຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນສາມາດຕອບສະໜອງຕາມຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານໄດ້."

ໂດຍທີ່ມີການຈຳກັດໃນການເດີນທາງຢູ່ນີ້ ບໍລິສັດແມ່ນໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າທຸລະກິດມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂຶ້ນ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP).

ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຜູ້ຄົນແມ່ນມີຄວາມເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາວິທີທາງແກ້ໄຂບັນ ຫາແບບອື່ນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດຢູ່ເຮືອນໄດ້ ແລະມີລະດັບຄວາມສະດວກສະບາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຢູເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນມີຜົນດີທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບພວກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ສຳລັບຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງການດູແລສາຍຕາແບບທໍາມະດາໄດ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົາບໍ່ມີທ່ານໝໍທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດໄປຫາບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄປໄດ້ ແລ້ວການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ມີລາຄາຖືກ ຄືຂອງພວກເຮົານີ້ ແມ່ນສາມາດປ່ຽນແປງຊີວິດຂອງຄົນໄດ້ແທ້ໆ."

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຣກລະບາດຍັງແຜ່ຜາຍໄປຢູ່ນີ້, ການກວດສາຍຕາຢູ່ເຮືອນອັນນີ້ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນວິໄສທັດສຳລັບວິທີທາງເຮັດໃຫ້ສາມາດເບິ່ງເຫັນ ທີ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງ ແລະເຮັດເອົາເອງໄດ້.

Some might put off a visit to the eye doctor, but one company has come up with a way for patients to administer their own vision exam at home, using a smartphone. Tina Trinh reports.

Thanks to the pandemic, people worldwide have had trouble visiting a doctor in person AFP

One company, EyeQue, is letting patients play the eye doctor at home.

Phoebe Yu, Vice President of Marketing, EyeQue, Skype:

“We have been focused on developing affordable, accessible and accurate vision tests that you can do on your smartphone.”

EyeQue’s VisionCheck 2 is a device that works with a smartphone to administer eye exams for nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism.

Phoebe Yu, Vice President of Marketing, EyeQue, Skype:

“So VisionCheck 2 is actually our third-generation refractometer that helps you measure your corrective powers so you can use the results to order glasses online.”

In a series of tests, users are shown two lines at various angles on the horizon and use the VisionCheck 2 device to adjust them until they overlap.

Phoebe Yu, Vice President of Marketing, EyeQue, Skype:

“It's based on a MIT-patented technology that is licensed exclusively to EyeQue.”

“The test basically projects a couple of beams of light into your eye and ... we're able to reverse calculate the power you need to see clearly.”

Phoebe Yu is the marketing director for EyeQue. She says VisionCheck 2 isn’t meant to replace a doctor entirely.

Phoebe Yu, Vice President of Marketing, EyeQue, Skype:

“But if you just needed updated numbers for new glasses so you can see clearly, our product can fulfill that need for you.”



With the pandemic limiting travel, the company has seen an uptick in business, AP.

Phoebe Yu, Vice President of Marketing, EyeQue, Skype:

“People are more willing to kind of seek out other solutions that they can do at home and with a greater level of convenience in general.”



Yu says there are major implications for those in the developing world.

Phoebe Yu, Vice President of Marketing, EyeQue, Skype:

“For people who do not have traditional access to eye care.

They don't have a qualified doctor, they can't get to where they need to go,

a low-cost solution like ours can really change people's lives.”

As the pandemic wears on, this at-home eye exam is one vision for a more accessible and self-empowered approach to eyesight AP.