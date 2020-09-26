ມາເບິ່ງ ພາຍໃນໂຮງໝໍສັດສຳລັບອູດ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ຢູ່ປະເທດ ຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ກຳລັງສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ການເປີດໂຮງໝໍສຳລັບພວກອູດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ. ໂຮງໝໍນີ້ໃຊ້ເງິນຫຼາຍສິບລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອກໍ່ສ້າງສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ສະໜອງການຮັກສາເບິ່ງແຍງສຸຂະພາບ ຈາກການຖ່າຍພາບເອັກສ໌ເຣຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານໃຫ້ພວກອູດ. ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ລາຍງານວ່າ ສະຖານທີ່ໃໝ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ຊ່ອຍປະຢັດເວລາຫຼາຍມື້ ໃນການເດີນທາງສຳລັບພວກເຈົ້າຂອງອູດໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພວກເຈົ້າຂອງອູດ ໃນຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ແມ່ນຍິນດີຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບໂຮງໝໍສັດ Salam ແຫ່ງໃໝ່ນີ້.

ພໍ່ຄ້າອູດ ທ່ານອັບດູລາຊິສ ອາລ-ຊາລູມ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣັບວ່າ “ໂຮງໝໍອູດ ແມ່ນເປັນພອນຈາກພະເຈົ້າ. ພວກເຮົາສັບສົນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີໂຮງໝໍສັດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເດີນທາງຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ. ແຕ່ໂຮງໝໍສັດ ຊາລາມ ແມ່ນໃຫ້ບໍລິການດີແທ້ໆເລີຍ ມັນກວ້າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ ແລະດຽວນີ້ ພວກເຮົາກໍບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີບັນຫາ ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນຢູ່ໃກ້ພວກເຮົາ.”

ໂຮງໝໍສັດແຫ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ເປີດໃນເມືອງບູເຣດາ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ. ເມືອງບູເຣດາ ເປັນເມືອງເອກ ຂອງຂົງເຂດຄາສຊິມ ທາງພາກເໜືອຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດບ່ອນທີ່ມີຕະຫຼາດຄ້າຂາຍອູດ ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ. ກ່ອນໜ້າຈະມີໂຮງໝໍສັດ ຊາລາມ ພໍ່ຄ້າອູດ ທ່ານອັບດູລາຊິສ ອາລ-ຊາລູມ ກ່າວວ່າ ເພິ່ນໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາເດີນທາງເກືອບ 700 ກິໂລແມັດ ເພື່ອໄປຫາໝໍປົວສັດ ໃຫ້ເບິ່ງແຍງພວກອູດຂອງເພິ່ນ.

ສ່ວນເຈົ້າຂອງອູດອີກທ່ານນຶ່ງ ຄືທ່ານໂອແມຣ ອາລ-ກາທານີ ແມ່ນເພິ່ງພໍໃຈນຳຄຸນນະພາບ ຂອງການດູແລຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານໂອແມຣ ອາລ-ກາທານີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣັບ ວ່າ “ຂອບໃຈພະເຈົ້າ. ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກໂລ່ງໃຈ. ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຫາຢາປົວຊະນິດອື່ນໆໃຫ້ອູດໄດ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ແຫ່ງນີ້…….ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຢາປົວໃຫ້ອູດທັງຫຼາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຊອກຫາໄດ້ຢູ່ແຫ່ງອື່ນໃດ.”

ພະນັກງານປະຈຳແຫ່ງນີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ທຳການຖ່າຍພາບເອັກສ໌ເຣ ແລະທຳການສະ ແກນລະບົບ CT ນຳດ້ວຍ. ຜູ້ບໍລະຫານໂຮງໝໍສັດ Salam ທ່ານຟາຮາດ ອາລ-ຟາຮາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຄງການນີ້ ເປັນຜົນມາຈາກການລົງທຶນມູນຄ່າ 36.5 ລ້ານໂດລາ.

ທ່ານຟາຮາດ ອາລ-ຟາຮາດ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣາຣັບວ່າ “ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ ກໍຍ້ອນຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງອູດ ທີ່ເປັນສິ່ງມີຄຸນຄ່າສຳລັບພວກເຮົາ ແລະຕໍ່ບັນດາພໍ່ເຖົ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການພັດທະນາເທົ່າທຽມກັນໃນດ້ານການ ປິ່ນປົວສັດ ແລະການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ. ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນເພື່ອເຜີຍແຜ່ຈິດສຳນຶກ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງສັດສາວາສິ່ງຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ.”

ໂຮງໝໍສັດ Salam ມີເນື້ອທີ່ກວມເອົາທັງໝົດ 70 ພັນຕາລາງແມັດ ແລະສາ ມາດຮັບເອົາອູດໄດ້ ຫຼາຍເຖິງ 4 ພັນໂຕ ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ.

Officials in Saudi Arabia are celebrating the opening of the world’s largest hospital for camels. It took tens of millions of dollars to build the facility that provides health care from basic treatment to radiology. And as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, the new facility saves some camel owners days of travel.

Camel owners in Saudi Arabia are thankful for the brand-new Salam Veterinary Hospital.

(Abdulaziz Al-Saloom, Camel Trader (ARABIC))

“The camel hospital is a blessing from God. We suffered not having one here and had to travel for hours. But Salam ((Veterinary Hospital)) is providing really good services, it is very big, and right now we have few problems because it’s close to us.”

This hospital opened in Buraydah in July. The capital city of the northcentral region of Qassim, Buraydah is home to the world’s largest camel market. Before Salam Veterinary, camel trader Abdulaziz Al-Saloom says he used to travel almost seven-hundred kilometers ((E. Province of Al-Ahsa to Buraydah, Saudi)) for a vet to see his animals.

Camel owner Omair Al-Qahtani is pleased with the quality of care at this new facility.

(Omair Al-Qahtani, Camel Owner (ARABIC))

“Thank god. We are relieved. We found enough medication for different kinds for camels here… I found medicine for my camels here that I could not find anywhere else.”

Staff here also perform x-rays and CAT (CT) scans. CEO Fahad Al-Fahad, says the project is the result of a 36-and-a-half million-dollar investment.

(Fahad Al-Fahad, CEO, Salam Veterinary Hospital (ARABIC))

“It happened because of the importance of the camel, precious to us and to our grandfathers and that didn’t get its share of developments in veterinary medicine and research. Our goal is to raise awareness about this creature’s importance to us.”

Salam Veterinary Hospital spans 70-thousand square meters and can reportedly house as many as four-thousand camels at a time.