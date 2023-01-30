ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງອະວຸໂສຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ, ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂອກາດກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງຈີນ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ “ແມ່ນສູງຫຼາຍ,” ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ນາຍພົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ດ້ວຍການເຕືອນຢູ່ໃນບົດບັນ​ທຶກ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ອາດຈະສູ້ລົບກັບຈີນໃນອີກສອງປີຕໍ່ໜ້ານີ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຈາກອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters.

ຢູ່ໃນບົດ​ບັນ​ທຶກທີ່ວັນທີ 1 ກຸມພາ, ແຕ່​ນຳ​ອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້, ພົນເອກໄມຄ໌ ມີນີຮານ (Mike Minihan) ເຊິ່ງດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ​ກຳ​ລັງເຄື່ອນທີ່ທາງອາກາດ ໄດ້ຂຽນໄປຫາບັນດາຫົວໜ້າທີມ ເຊິ່ງມີສະມາຊິກປະມານ 110,000 ຄົນ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບອກວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະມີການສູ້ລົບໃນປີ 2025 ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.”

ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ​ແມັກຄອລ (Mike McCaul) ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະທານຄະນະກໍາມະການຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບຕ່າງປະເທດ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າສະຫະລັດ ບອກກັບອົງການຂ່າວ Fox News ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ລາວເວົ້າຜິດ...ແຕ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ແນວໃດລາວກໍເວົ້າຖືກ.”

ໃນມຸມມອງຂອງທ່ານນາຍພົນແລ້ວບໍ່ໄດ້ສະທ້ອນ​ເຖິງທ່າທີຂອງທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ, ແຕ່ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃນລະດັບສູງທີ່ສຸດຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ຈະ​ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເຊິ່ງຈີນໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າ ເປັນແຂວງນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ.

ທ່ານມີນີຮານ ຂຽນວ່າ ທັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຈະຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນປີ 2024, ເຊິ່ງອາດຈະເປັນໂອກາດຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ຈະທຳ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ.

ທ່ານແມັກຄອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າ ຈີນ ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມໄຕ້ຫວັນໂດຍປາສະ ຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງແລ້ວ, ແນ່ນອນ “ຕາມການປະເມີນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ພວກເຂົາກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການຮຸກຮານທາງທະຫານ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງກຽມພ້ອມກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.”

ທ່ານກ່າວຫາລັດຖະບານພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການສະ​ແດງ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມອ່ອນແອ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່​ໄດ້ຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກອັຟ ການິສຖານຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ພາດ ເຊິ່ງມີ​ທາງ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດສົງຄາມກັບຈີນ.

ທ່ານ​ແມັກຄອລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີໂອກາດສູງຫຼາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດເຫັນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ, ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະອິນໂດ ປາຊີຟິກ.”

ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ທໍານຽບຂາວປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະ​ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງ ທ່ານ​ແມັກຄອລ.

ທ່ານ​ແອ​ແດມ ສມິດທ໌ (Adam Smith), ຫົວ​ໜ້າຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຢູ່ໃນຄະນະກໍາມະການກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າກ່າວວ່່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ເຫັນດີນຳການປະເມີນ ຂອງທ່ານມີນີຮານ.

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Sunday said the odds of conflict with China over Taiwan "are very high," after a U.S. general caused consternation with a memo that warned that the United States would fight China in the next two years.

In a memo dated Feb. 1 but released Friday, General Mike Minihan, who heads the Air Mobility Command, wrote to the leadership of its roughly 110,000 members, saying, "My gut tells me we will fight in 2025."

"I hope he is wrong. ... I think he is right though," Mike McCaul, the new chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, told Fox News Sunday.

The general's views do not represent the Pentagon but show concern at the highest levels of the U.S. military over a possible attempt by China to exert control over Taiwan, which China claims as a wayward province.

Both the United States and Taiwan will hold presidential elections in 2024, potentially creating an opportunity for China to take military action, Minihan wrote.

McCaul said that if China failed to take control of Taiwan bloodlessly then "they are going to look at a military invasion in my judgment. We have to be prepared for this."

He accused the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden of projecting weakness after the bungled pullout from Afghanistan that could make war with China more likely.

"The odds are very high that we could see a conflict with China and Taiwan and the Indo Pacific," McCaul said.

The White House declined to comment on McCaul's remarks.

Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said he disagreed with Minihan's assessment.