ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ - ບົດຮຽນທີ 9: Knock it off & Conk out

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາ ລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ​ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງ ທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານ ເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງ ແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ​. ສໍານວນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນ ໃນບົດຮຽນທີ 9 ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ Knock it off ກັບ conk out. ພວກເຮົາມາພາກັນໄປຟັງ Ly ກັບ Larry ລົ​ມ​ກັນເລີຍ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ຮູ້ຄວາມໝາຍຂອງສອງ ສຳນວນນີ້. ​



Larry’s neighbors are being really noisy and they are keeping him awake at night. He’s asking Ly for her advice on what to do about the problem. ເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງ ແລຣີ ມັກເຮັດສຽງດັງຫລາຍໆ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວນອນບໍ່ຫລັບຍາມກາງຄືນ. ລາວຂໍຄຳປຶກສາຈາກລີ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ລາວຄວນຈະເຮັດແນວໃດກັບ ບັນຫານີ້. ລາວຢາກໃຫ້ເພື່ອນບ້ານຢຸດເຮັດສຽງດັງ. ຢຸດ ຫລື ເຊົາເຮັດ ອັນໃດອັນໜຶ່ງ ແມ່ນ stop doing something ເນາະ ແຕ່ວ່າແລຣີ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍກນັ້ນ. ໄປຟັງກັນວ່າ ລາວເວົ້າແນວໃດ?

LL: My neighbors are still making a bunch of noise. I wish that they would just knock it off so that I could get a few hours of sleep. I’m exhausted.

Ly: You wish that they would knock what off? What does that mean?

LL: knock K-NO-C-K – off O-F-F Knock it off – When someone says “knock it off” it means that they want you to stop whatever you’re doing, most likely because what you’re doing is annoying.

Ly: Oh, I see. You’re neighbors are being loud and you wish that they would stop.

LL: Exactly. They have been yelling, singing, and watching TV nonstop for days. I would give anything if they would just knock it off.

Ly: Have you tried asking them to knock it off?

LL: I’ve thought about it, but I don’t want to get into an argument with them. I’ve even thought about calling the landlord.

Ly: That’s a good idea. Maybe the landlord will tell them to knock it off.

LL: But they’ll probably guess that I’m the one who complained.

Ly: So what? Who cares if they get angry with you?

LL: You’re right, I guess it doesn’t matter if they’re mad at me as long as they knock it off.

Ly: My neighbor keeps leaving his garbage near my front door.

LL: Did you tell him to knock it off?

Ly: I asked him nicely not to put his garbage there, and he seems to have stopped doing it.

LL: That’s great. I wish my neighbors were as cooperative.

Ly: You know, Larry, you’re complaining a lot; maybe you should knock it off.

LL: Very funny, Ly.

ຄຳວ່າ knock k-n-o-c-k ແປວ່າ ເຄາະ ເຊັ່ນ: ປະໂຫຍກ knock on the door ກໍ່ແປວ່າ ເຄາະປະຕູ ແລະ ສຳນວນ knock something off something ແປວ່າ ເຮັດຕົກ ເຊັ່ນ: she knocked the beer bottle off the table ແປວ່າ ລາວເຮັດແກ້ວເບຍຕົກໂຕະ. ແຕ່ສຳນວນສະແລງ knock it off ຊໍ້າຜັດມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໜຶ່ງອີກ. ມັນເປັນສຳນວນທີ່ໃຊ້ກັນທົ່ວໄປ ເວລາເຮົາຢາກສັ່ງໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດກັບເຮົາ ເຊັ່ນ: ນ້ອງນຸ່ງລູກຫລານ ໃຫ້ຢຸດເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງທີ່ລົບກວນເຮົາ ຫລື ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາລຳຄານໃຈ ເຮົາກໍ່ຈະເວົ້າວ່າ “Would you knock it off!” ກໍ່ຄື “Would you stop it!” ນັ້ນເອງ. ເອົາ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

LL: My neighbors are still making a bunch of noise. I wish that they would just knock it off so that I could get a few hours of sleep. I’m exhausted.

ເພື່ອນບ້ານຂ້ອຍຍັງ ເຮັດສຽງດັງຫລາຍຢູ່. ຂ້ອຍຢາກໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ knock it off ເດ້ ເພື່ອວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະໄດ້ນອນ ຈັກສອງສາມຊົ່ວໂມງ. ຂ້ອຍເມື່ອຍຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ.

Ly: You wish that they would knock what off? What does that mean?

ເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ knock ຫຍັງ off ເກາະ? ມັນແປວ່າຫຍັງ?

LL: When someone says “knock it off” it means that they want you to stop whatever you’re doing, most likely because what you’re doing is annoying.

ເວລາໃຜຜູ້ໜຶ່ງເວົ້າ ວ່າ “knock it off” ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຢຸດ ຫລື ເຊົາເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງມີທາງເປັນໄປໄດ້ຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດວ່າ ສິ່ງ ທີ່ເຈົ້າເຮັດຢູ່ນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນຕາລຳຄານ.

Ly: Oh, I see. Your neighbors are being loud and you wish that they would stop.

ໂອ ເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວ. ເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງ ເຈົ້າ ມັກເຮັດສຽງດັງ ແລະ ເຈົ້າກໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊົາເຮັດສຽງດັງ.

LL: Exactly. They have been yelling, singing, and watching TV nonstop for days. I would give anything if they would just knock it off.

ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ພວກເຂົາພາກັນຮ້ອງໂຮ ພາກັນຮ້ອງເພງ ແລະ ເບິ່ງທີວີ ແບບບໍ່ຢຸດ ເປັນເວລາຫລາຍໆມື້. ຂ້ອຍ ຍອມໃຫ້ໄດ້ທຸກຢ່າງ ຂໍພຽງແຕ່ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢຸດເຊົາ ກໍ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

Ly: Have you tried asking them to knock it off?

ແລ້ວເຈົ້າກໍ່ໄດ້ ພະຍາຍາມ ຂໍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊົາ ບໍ່ລະ?

LL: I’ve thought about it, but I don’t want to get into an argument with them. I’ve even thought about calling the landlord.

ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ເຄີຍຄິດຢູ່ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກມີການຜິດຖຽງກັນ ກັບພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຂ້ອຍຈົນເຄີຍຄິດວ່າ ຈະໂທລະສັບບອກເຈົ້າຂອງເຮືອນເຊົ່າ ພຸ້ນແຫລະ.

Ly: That’s a good idea. Maybe the landlord will tell them to knock it off.

ເປັນແນວຄິດທີ່ດີ. ບາງທີ ເຈົ້າຂອງເຮືອນເຊົ່າ ຈະບອກໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊົາ.

LL: But they’ll probably guess that I’m the one who complained.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍ່ຄົງຈະເດົາໄດ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນຂ້ອຍນີ້ແຫລະ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນທີ່ໄປຈົ່ມວ່າໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

Ly: So what? Who cares if they get angry with you?

ຊິເປັນຫຍັງລະ? ຊິໄປຫ່ວງຫຍັງ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາບໍ່ພໍໃຈໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ?

LL: You’re right, I guess it doesn’t matter if they’re mad at me as long as they knock it off.

ເຈົ້າເວົ້າຖືກ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ສຳຄັນຫຍັງ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາຈະໃຈຮ້າຍໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ ຕາບໃດທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ຫາກເຊົາເຮັດສຽງດັງ.

Ly: My neighbor keeps leaving his garbage near my front door.

ເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງຂ້ອຍກໍ່ມັກເອົາຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອຂອງລາວ ມາປະ ໄວ້ໃກ້ກັບປະຕູໜ້າບ້ານຂ້ອຍ.

LL: Did you tell him to knock it off?

ເຈົ້າໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ລາວ ເຊົາເຮັດແບບນັ້ນບໍ່ລະ?

Ly: I asked him nicely not to put his garbage there, and he seems to have stopped doing it.

ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງ ລາວດີໆ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະຖົງຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອລາວໄວ້ຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ແລະ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ລາວກໍ່ໄດ້ ເຊົາເຮັດແລ້ວ.

LL: That’s great. I wish my neighbors were as cooperative.

ດີຫລາຍແລ້ວເດ້. ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງຂ້ອຍ ໃຫ້ຄວາມຮ່ວມມືດີແບບນັ້ນ ຄືກັນເດ້.

Ly: You know, Larry, you’re complaining a lot; maybe you should knock it off too.

ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່ ແລຣີ ເຈົ້າຈົ່ມຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ. ບາງທີ ເຈົ້າຄວນຈະ knock it off ຄືກັນ.

LL: Very funny, Ly. ຕະລົກຫລາຍ ລີ.

A couple of days later Ly saw and talked to Larry again, and he sounded like he just woke up from sleep. ສອງສາມມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ລີກໍ່ໄດ້ມາພໍ້ ແລະ ລົມກັບແລຣີອີກ ແລະ ລາວກໍ່ມີ ສຽງເວົ້າແບບງົວເງຍ ຄືກັນກັບຫາກໍ່ຕື່ນນອນ. ແລຣີເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວ conked out, c-o-n-k-e-d - out o-u-t ມັນແປວ່າແນວໃດເກາະ? ໄປຟັງແລຣີ ອະທິບາຍກັນ.

Ly: Larry, you sound really sleepy. Did you just wake up?

LL: I must have really conked out. I fell asleep on the couch a few hours ago. I was so tired that my neighbors couldn’t keep me awake any longer.

Ly: You conked out? What does conk out mean?

LL: Conk C-O-N-K, out O-U-T. To conk out is slang for falling into a deep sleep.

Ly: Oh, you fell asleep on the couch. At least you finally got some rest. I know how tired you’ve been.

LL: Yeah, it was wonderful to finally conk out for a few hours. I really needed the sleep.

Ly: I wish I could conk out for a couple of hours, but I still have some more homework to do.

LL: Maybe you could conk out early tonight and do your homework in the morning before class.

Ly: No, I won’t be able to sleep if I know that I still have something left to do.

LL: You’re a little too conscientious, Ly. Sometimes, you have to relax and take care of yourself.

Ly: Maybe you’re right. I guess I will go ahead and try to conk out. (yawn)

To conk out means to fall into a deep sleep. To conk out ແປວ່າ ນອນຫລັບສະໜິດ ນອນຫລັບປານຕາຍ ນອນຫລັບ ແບບແຈບໆ ຍ້ອນຄວາມອິດເມື່ອຍ. He conked out, c-o-n-k-e-d - out o-u-t ເປັນຄໍາໃນອະດີດຂອງສໍານວນ conk out ກໍ່ແປວ່າ ລາວນອນຫລັບປານຕາຍ. ແຕ່ຖ້າທ່ານຫາກເວົ້າວ່າ I am going to conk out ກໍ່ແມ່ນທ່ານຢາກເວົ້າວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປນອນໃຫ້ຄັກໆແຈບໆ ກ່ອນ. ເອົາ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ ເພື່ອຈະ ໄດ້ຮູ້ວ່າເປັນຫຍັງ ແລຣີຈຶ່ງນອນຫລັບປານຕາຍ.

Ly: Larry, you sound really sleepy. Did you just wake up?

ແລຣີ ຟັງສຽງເຈົ້າຄືຢາກນອນແທ້. ເຈົ້າຫາກໍ່ຕື່ນຫວະ?

LL: I must have really conked out. I fell asleep on the couch a few hours ago. I was so tired that my neighbors couldn’t keep me awake any longer.

ຂ້ອຍຄືຈະ ຫລັບປານຕາຍໄປອີ່ຫລີ. ຂ້ອຍນອນຫລັບໄປຢູ່ຕັ່ງໂຊຟາ ເມື່ອສາມສີ່ຊົ່ວ ໂມງກ່ອນ. ຂ້ອຍເມື່ອຍຫລາຍ ຈົນວ່າເພື່ອນບ້ານຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ ຂ້ອຍນອນບໍ່ຫລັບ ໄດ້ອີກແລ້ວ.

Ly: You conked out? What does conk out mean?

ເຈົ້າ conked out? ແປວ່າຫຍັງເກາະ conk out?

LL: To conk out is slang for falling into a deep sleep. To conk out

ເປັນຄໍາສັບສະແລງ ທີ່ແປວ່າ ນອນຫລັບສະໜິດ ຫລື ນອນຫລັບປານຕາຍ.

Ly: Oh, you fell asleep on the couch. At least you finally got some rest. I know how tired you’ve been.

ໂອ ເຈົ້ານອນຫລັບໄປຢູ່ຕັ່ງໂຊຟາ. ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ ເຈົ້າກໍ່ໄດ້ພັກຜ່ອນໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ. ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ດີວ່າ ເຈົ້າເມື່ອຍຫລາຍອີ່ຫລີ ຊ່ຳໃດ.

LL: Yeah, it was wonderful to finally conk out for a few hours. I really needed the sleep.

ຫັ້ນແຫລະ ມັນດີຫລາຍທີ່ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ໄດ້ນອນຫລັບສະໜິດໄປສາມສີ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການ ຢາກນອນພັກຜ່ອນອີ່ຫລີ.

Ly: I wish I could conk out for a couple of hours, but I still have some more homework to do.

ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຢາກສາມາດ ນອນຫລັບປານຕາຍໄດ້ ຈັກສອງສາມຊົ່ວໂມງເດ້ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຜັດຍັງມີວຽກ ບ້ານ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດອີກຫລາຍຢູ່.

LL: Maybe you could conk out early tonight and do your homework in the morning before class.

ບາງທີ ຄືນນີ້ ເຈົ້າອາດສາມາດໄປນອນຫລັບໃຫ້ສະໜິດ ໄດ້ແຕ່ຫົວຄ່ຳແດ່ ແລ້ວຈຶ່ງລຸກ ຂຶ້ນມາເຮັດວຽກບ້ານຂອງເຈົ້າ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ກ່ອນເຂົ້າຮຽນ.

Ly: No, I won’t be able to sleep if I know that I still have something left to do.

ບໍ່ດອກ ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ສາມາດນອນຫລັບ ໄດ້ ຖ້າຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຍັງມີບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດອີກຢູ່.

LL: You’re a little too conscientious, Ly. Sometimes, you have to relax and take care of yourself.

ເຈົ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ ນຳແຕ່ວຽກຫລາຍເກີນໄປໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງແລ້ວ ລີເອີຍ. ບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ ເຈົ້າ ກໍ່ຄວນຈະໄດ້ພັກ ຜ່ອນຄາຍ ແລະ ດູແລຕົນເອງແດ່.

Ly: Maybe you’re right. I guess I will go ahead and try to conk out. (yawn)

ບາງທີ ເຈົ້າອາດຈະເວົ້າຖືກ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປນອນ ແລະ ພະຍາຍາມນອນໃຫ້ຫລັບສະໜິດກ່ອນ.

ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ລາວ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກ ພາສາລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາ​ເມຣິກາ ນຳມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານເປັນປະຈໍາ ທາງສະຖານີແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນລະບົບ AM ທຸກໆວັນ ອັງຄານ ແລະ ວັນເສົາ ເວລາ 9.30 ໂມງ ຫາ 9:45 ໂມງ ຕອນເຊົ້າ ແລະ ໃນລະບົບ FM 103.7 Mhz (ຮ້ອຍສາມຈຸດເຈັດເມກາເຮີ້ສ) ເວລາບ່າຍ 14.00 ໂມງ ຫາ 14.15 ໂມງ ທຸກໆວັນເສົາ ແລະ ວັນ ອາທິດ. ໂປດຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ສຳລັບ ມື້ນີ້ ທິມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດາຣາ ກັບສຸກພະໃສ ແລະ ເພັດສະໝອນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍຊ່າງເຕັກນິກອັດສຽງ ສົມຄິດ ວິໄລເງິນ ແລະ ອັດສະລາ ຂໍຂອບໃຈທຸກໆທ່ານທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດຕິດຕາມຮັບຟັງແຕ່ຕົ້ນຈົນຈົບ. ພົບກັນໃໝ່ໃນໂອກາດໜ້າ - ສະບາຍດີ!