ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ຖືກຈັບ ຫຼັງຈາກ ຂັບລົດ ແລ່ນຕຳ ພວກຄົນຍ່າງ ຢູ່ນອກ ສະພາ ອັງກິດ

ຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ຂອງອັງກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງຂັບລົດ ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປຕຳເອົາພວກຄົນຍ່າງ ແລະຄົນຂີ່ລົດຖີບ ກ່ອນຈະຕຳເຄື່ອງກີດຂວາງ ທີ່ຕັ້ງໄວ້ຢູ່ດ້ານນອກສະພາຕ່ຳອັງກິດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອັງກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ ທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມ ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນຂັບລົດຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນ

ຂໍ້ຫາຖານສົງໄສເປັນຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດອີກຢູ່ໃນລົດຄັນນັ້ນ.

ໜ່ວຍບໍລິການ ລົດກູ້ໄພ ຂອງນະຄອນລອນດອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ປະຖົມພະຍາ

ບານ ແລະນຳສົ່ງ 2 ຄົນ ໄປຍັງໂຮງໝໍ ແລະວ່າ ບາດແຜຂອງທັງສອງ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາຫັດ

ທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຊີວິດ.

ບໍລິເວນ ອ້ອມແອ້ມບ່ອນເກີດອຸບັດເຫດ ໄດ້ຖືກປິດລ້ອມໄວ້ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ສະຖານີ

ລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບ ສະພາ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກປິດໄວ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ສະພາ ໃນເວລານີ້ ແມ່ນ

ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນສະໄໝການປະຊຸມ.

ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ມີຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຂັບລົດແລ່ນຕ່ຳພວກຄົນຍ່າງ ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບ ຂົວແວັສມິນສເຕີ

(Westminster Bridge) ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 4 ຄົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະແທງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່

ຕຳຫຼວດ ຄົນນຶ່ງຈົນຕາຍ ຢູ່ດ້ານນອກສະພາ. ຕຳຫຼວດຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຍິງຄົນຮ້າຍເສຍຊີວິິດ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Police in London say a man crashed a car into a group of pedestrians and cyclists before hitting a set of barriers outside of Britain's Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, causing a number of injuries.



Authorities said officers arrested the male driver of the car on suspicion of terrorist offenses.They said there were no other people in the car, and that they did not find any weapons.



The London Ambulance Service said it treated and transported two people to a hospital, and that neither had injuries that were life-threatening.



The area around the crash was closed off, as was a subway station close to the parliament grounds.Parliament is not currently in session.



Last year, a man drove a car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge, killing four people there before stabbing to death a police officer outside parliament.Police shot that attacker dead.