ຕໍ່​ມາ, ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ໃນ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ, ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຈາກ​ດາວ​ທຽມ ແລະ ວິ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຖ່າຍ​ໂດຍ​ສື່ມວ​ນ​ຊົນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ພື້ນ​ດິນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ໂຮງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ພິ​ທີ​ຊາ​ປະ​ນາ​ກິດ​ສົບ​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ. ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ.

The year 2023 should have been the beginning of a new era for China, as Xi Jinping cemented his unprecedented third term as the country’s leader. While Xi consolidated his control over the world’s second-largest economy, China faced many challenges, including a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths, a historically high youth unemployment rate, and the abrupt removal of two top-level officials.

Some analysts characterize 2023 as a turbulent year for Beijing and say many events that have taken place are part of the lingering effect of China’s Zero-COVID policy, which lasted almost three years.

“A lot of what happened is connected to the zero-Covid strategy,” Dali Yang, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Chicago, told VOA by phone. “Zero COVID is behind us, but the economic effect of all those policies lingers.”

Chinese authorities’ decision to abruptly end the Zero-COVID policy at the end of 2022 led to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths across China at the beginning of 2023. Images on social media showed Chinese citizens queuing for hours outside hospitals.