ປີ 2023 ຄວນເປັນປີການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຍຸກສະໄໝໃໝ່ສຳລັບ ຈີນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ໄດ້ຮັບການເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດ ສະໄໝທີສາມ ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ. ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການຄວບຄຸມຂອງທ່ານໃນປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດເປັນອັນດັບສອງໃນໂລກນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຫຼາຍຢ່າງ, ລວມທັງການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຂອງກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະ ການເສຍຊີວິດ, ອັດຕາການຫວ່າງງານຂອງຊາວໜຸ່ມທີ່ສູງຢ່າງເປັນປະຫວັດການ, ແລະ ການປົດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງສອງທ່ານ ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ.
ນັກວິເຄາະບາງຄົນໄດ້ອະທິບາຍປີ 2023 ວ່າເປັນປີທີ່ປັ່ນປ່ວນສຳລັບ ປັກກິ່ງ ແລະ ເວົ້າວ່າຫຼາຍເຫດການທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ຂອງນະໂຍບາຍໂຄວິດສູນກໍລະນີຂອງ ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວເກືອບສາມປີ.
ທ່ານ ດາລີ ຢາງ, ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເມືອງຈີນ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຊິຄາໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງໂທລະສັບວ່າ “ຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນແມ່ນເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບແຜນຍຸດທະສາດໂຄວິດສູນກໍລະນີ. ໂຄວິດສູນກໍລະນີແມ່ນອະດີດ, ແຕ່ຜົນກະທົບທາງເສດຖະກິດ ຈາກນະໂຍບາຍພວກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງມີຢູ່.”
ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງອຳນາດການປົກຄອງ ຈີນ ເພື່ອສິ້ນສຸດນະໂຍບາຍໂຄວິດສູນກໍລະນີຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນໃນທ້າຍປີ 2022 ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະ ການເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງທັນທີທົ່ວ ຈີນ ໃນຕົ້ນຂອງປີ 2023. ຮູບພາບໃນສື່ສັງຄົມໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນປະຊາຊົນ ຈີນ ລຽນແຖວຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຢູ່ນອກໂຮງໝໍ.
ຕໍ່ມາ, ວິດີໂອໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ, ຮູບພາບຈາກດາວທຽມ ແລະ ວິດີທີ່ຖືກຖ່າຍໂດຍສື່ມວນຊົນຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ພື້ນດິນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນໂຮງປະກອບພິທີຊາປະນາກິດສົບເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ. ຫ້ອງການສະຖິຕິແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ຈີນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຕົວເລກທັງໝົດຂອງຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນເດືອນທັນວາ.
The year 2023 should have been the beginning of a new era for China, as Xi Jinping cemented his unprecedented third term as the country’s leader. While Xi consolidated his control over the world’s second-largest economy, China faced many challenges, including a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths, a historically high youth unemployment rate, and the abrupt removal of two top-level officials.
Some analysts characterize 2023 as a turbulent year for Beijing and say many events that have taken place are part of the lingering effect of China’s Zero-COVID policy, which lasted almost three years.
“A lot of what happened is connected to the zero-Covid strategy,” Dali Yang, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Chicago, told VOA by phone. “Zero COVID is behind us, but the economic effect of all those policies lingers.”
Chinese authorities’ decision to abruptly end the Zero-COVID policy at the end of 2022 led to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths across China at the beginning of 2023. Images on social media showed Chinese citizens queuing for hours outside hospitals.
Later, social media videos, satellite images and footage shot by foreign media on the ground showed how funeral homes were overwhelmed by the sudden spike in deaths. China’s National Bureau of Statistics did not release the total number of deaths in December.