ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ພະຍາຍາມໂນ້ມນ້າວຕໍ່​ບັນ ດາຜູ້ນໍາໂລກວ່າ ​ວິ​ໄສ​ທັດຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາແລະນະ ໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດແບບ​ພະ​ຫຸ​ພາ​ຄີ ຈະຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ກໍາລັງກົດດັນຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້. ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ທ່ານໄດ້ປະ​ນາມ ການຮຸກຮານ ຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນປີ 2022 ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ຫຼັກແກນ​ກາງ ຂອງກົດບັດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ຫົວໜ້ານັກຂ່າວ VOA ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວິດາກຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນນິວຢອກ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂດຍການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຄໍາຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງທ່ານຄືນອີກຄັ້ງ ເພື່ອ​ຂໍການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງສາກົນສໍາລັບຢູເຄຣນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າພວກເຮົາປະຖິ້ມ​ຫຼັກແກນກາງຂອງກົດບັດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເພື່ອເອົາໃຈຜູ້ຮຸກຮານ, ມີສະມາຊິກປະເທດໃດ ສາມາດຮູ້ສຶກໝັ້ນໃຈໄດ້ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງ? ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຫາກປະໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ ຖືກແບ່ງ​ປັນ, ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດຂອງແຕ່ລະປະເທດ ໄດ້​ຮັບຄວາມປອດໄພບໍ?”

ນີ້ແມ່ນປີທີສອງ ທີ່ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ທຳ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງເພື່ອຢູເຄຣນ ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາໂລກ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງປະເທດໂລກໃຕ້ ທີ່ ຢູ ເຄຣນ ຄອບງໍາການປະຊຸມ ໂດຍແລກກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນນາທີ ທີ 22 ຂ​ອງ​ການກ່າວ​ຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍປະເທດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນມະຕິປະນາມການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້, ຫຼາຍປະເທດກໍມີຄວາມກັງວົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບສົງ ຄາມ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ພະລັງງານທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະລາຄາຂອງອາຫານ. ບັດນີ້ ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຈາກປະເທດໂລກໃຕ້ ໃຫ້ມີການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບໃນທັນທີລະຫວ່າງ ມົສກູ ແລະ ກີຢິບ.

ທ່ານລູອິສ ອິນາຊິໂອ ລູລາ ດາ ຊີລວາ (Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva), ປະທານາທິບໍດີບຣາຊີລ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາປອກຕຸຍການວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້​ຕີ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຕ່ຳ ໃນຄວາມຍາກລໍາບາກທີ່ຈະບັນລຸສັນຕິພາບ. ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີວິທີແກ້ບັນຫາອັນໃດທີ່ຈະຍືນຍົງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບການເຈລະຈາ. ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າໄປແລ້ວວ່າ ການດໍາເນີນງານ ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ໃຊຶ້ຍ ເພື່ອສ້າງ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ລັບການເຈລະຈາ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງທ່ານເອງ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ທີ່ທ່ານປາກົດໂຕ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງ ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີການຮຸກຮານ.

ທ່ານກ່າວເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ:

“ແລະເຫັນໄດ້ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອນຳ​ໃຊ້ການ​ຂາດ​ແຄນ​ອາ​ຫານຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ໂລກ ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ອາ​ວຸດ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບການຮັບຮູ້​ສໍາລັບບາງສ່ວນ ຖ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນດິນແດນທັງໝົດທີ່ຖືກຢຶດຄອງ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຈາກ ຈີນ, ຝຣັ່ງ, ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນໍາກັນ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເປັນພຽງສະມາຊິກຖາວອນຄົນດຽວ ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມປະຊຸມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.

ທ່ານໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອລະດົມຊັບພະ ຍາກອນສໍາລັບໂຄງການພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງລະດັບໂລກ, ປະຕິຮູບສະຖາບັນລະ ຫວ່າງປະເທດ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ແລະເນັ້ນຢໍ້າເຖິງຄວາມທ້າທາຍອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນທີ່ທໍາລາຍສະຖິຕິຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ. ໄຟປ່າຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ຂົງເຂດອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ຢູໂຣບ. ໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງທີ່ຮຸນແຮງເປັນເວລາ 5 ປີຢູ່ເຂດໃຕ້ອາຟຣິກາ. ນໍ້າຖ້ວມທີ່​ໜ້າເສົ້າສະຫຼົດໃນ ລີເບຍ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ. ເມື່ອນໍາພາບຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ມາລວມເຂົ້າກັນ ມັນໄດ້ບອກເລົ່າເລື້ອງລາວສຸກເສີນ ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງລໍຖ້າພວກເຮົາ ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຮົາ​ຫາກລົ້ມແຫຼວ ໃນການຫຼຸດການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສເຊື້ອໄຟຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ ແລະເລີ້ມເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມືກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບອາກາດ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວກ່າວວ່າ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເຮັດໃຫ້ສໍາເລັດຫຼາຍຢ່າງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະ ຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ກໍພາກັນເດີນຂະບວນຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈົ່ງຍຸຕິບັນດາໂຄງການເຊື້ອໄຟຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ.

At the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S. President Joe Biden sought to convince world leaders that his vision of American leadership and multilateral approach to foreign policy will help solve the world’s most pressing problems. He again denounced Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine as a violation of a core tenet of the U.N. Charter. VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from New York.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Joe Biden renewed his call for international support for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden

“If we abandon the core principles of the U.N. Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?”

This is the second year Biden has rallied for Ukraine in front of the world body. But amid Global South concerns that Ukraine dominates the meeting at the cost of other challenges, Biden did not mention Russia’s invasion until minute 22 of his speech.

While a majority of countries supported a resolution condemning Russia's invasion last year, many are increasingly concerned about the war’s toll on global energy and food prices. There are now growing calls from the Global South to fast-track peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, male in Portuguese

"We do not underestimate the difficulties in achieving peace. But no solution will be lasting I it is not based on dialogue. I have reiterated that work needs to be done to create space for negotiations."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his own appeal, in his first in-person appearance at the General Assembly since the invasion.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

"And it is clear Russia's attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market in exchange for recognition for some if not all of the captured territories."

With leaders from China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom skipping the summit, Biden is the only leader of a U.N. Security Council permanent member attending.

He outlined U.S. efforts to mobilize resources for global infrastructure projects, reform international institutions to make them more inclusive, and address other global challenges.

President Joe Biden

“Record-breaking heatwaves in the United States and China. Wildfires ravaging North America and southern Europe. A fifth year of drought in the Horn of Africa. Tragic flooding in Libya that has killed thousands of people. Taken together these snapshots tell an urgent story of what awaits us if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and begin to climate-proof our world."

Activists say more needs to be done, as thousands of them marched outside demanding that the Biden administration end new fossil fuel projects.