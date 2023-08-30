ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຕຽມພ້ອມຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຫວຽດນາມ ໃນວັນທີ 10 ເດືອນກັນຍາ ຫລັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກັບ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳກຸ່ມ G20 ໃນນະຄອນນິວເດລີ ປະເທດອິນເດຍ.

“ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດເບິ່ງເລິກເຂົ້າເຖິງຄວາມສຳພັນຂອງພວກເຮົາດ້ວຍຂົງເຂດ ຫວຽດນາມເປັນຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການປະຕິບັດງານດັ່ງກ່າວ” ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງກາຣິນ ຊັງ-ປີແອຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມຂົງເຂດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ທີ່ຈາກາຕາ ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສະຫະລັດ ອາຊຽນ ແລະກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນຕົກ ຊຶ່ງນຳເອົາບັນດາປະເທດເອເຊຍ ມາຫາກັນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຮວມທັງສະຫະລັດ ຈີນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ.

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມບັນດາກອງປະຊູມເຫລົ່ານັ້ນແທນທ່ານ.

ອິນໂດເນເຊຍເປັນເຈົ້າພາບອາຊຽນຂອງປີນີ້ ປະ​ເທດ​ສະມາຊິກ ຂອງ​ສະມາຄົມ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ອາຄະ​ເນ ແລະກຸ່ມປະສານງານຂອງເທດ ຂອງຄວາມສຳພັນສະຫະລັດ ອາຊຽນ (US-ASEAN.) ແຫລ່ງການທູດ ຜູ້ບໍ່ປະສົງບອກຊື່ ເພືື່ອສົນທະນາການກອບກູ້ພາຍໃນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ຈາກາຕາ ໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວເພື່ອໃຫ້ກອງປະຊຸມອາຊຽນໄປຕາມແລວທາງປະຕິທິນກອງປະຊຸມ ກັບການເດີນທາງຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄປອິນເດຍໃນຄວາມຫວັງເພື່ອຮັກສາການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂອງທ່ານ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າການຕັດສິນໃຈທີີ່ບໍ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຮອງຮອຍຂອງການບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມນັບຖືຕໍ່ຈາກາຕາ.

President Joe Biden is set to visit Vietnam on September 10 following his summit with G20 leaders in New Delhi, India.

"As the United States looks to deepen our ties with the region, Vietnam is a key partner in doing that," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told VOA during her briefing for reporters on Tuesday.

Biden is skipping two key regional meetings that Jakarta is hosting just days earlier: the U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, which brings the ASEAN countries together with partners including the United States, China and Russia. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend those meetings in his place.

Indonesia is this year's chair of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the group's country coordinator of U.S.-ASEAN relations. Diplomatic sources who spoke to VOA on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations told VOA that Jakarta had taken steps to align ASEAN's meeting calendar with Biden's travel to India in the hopes of securing his attendance.

U.S. officials insist the decision to skip is not a sign of disrespect for Jakarta.