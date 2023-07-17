ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Emissions

NEWS WORDS: EMISSIONS

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words:

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ Emissions.

Today’s news word comes from a story about United Nations Climate Conference.

ຄໍາສັບໃໝ່ໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງມື້ນີ້ ມາຈາກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກອງປະຊຸມສະ​ພາບອາກາດຂອງ​ອົງ​ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

It was held in Paris late last year and included 195 countries.

ມັນໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ ນະຄອນຫລວງປາຣີີ ​ເມື່​ອ​ທ້າຍ​ປີກາຍນີ້ ແລະ ຮວມມີ 195 ປະເທດ.

EMISSIONS: ເອ​ມິ​ເຊິນ.

Paris it just the beginning. The deal has countries updating their emissions figures and their commitments every five years.

ປາຣີ ເປັນພຽງການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ. ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ປະເທດຕ່າງໆຫລາຍ​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ການ​ປ່ອຍແກັ​ສ​ຄວັນ​ພິດ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທຸກໆຫ້າປີ

Emissions are gasses that are released into the air.

Emissions ແມ່ນແກັສ ທີ່ປ່ອຍຂຶ້ນສູ່ອາກາດ.

Emission come from certain fuels, industries and products.

Emission ມາຈາກເຊື້ອເພີງບາງ​ຊະ​ນິດ, ອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະຜະລິດຕະພັນຕ່າງໆ

One example is carbon dioxide. In large amounts, carbon dioxide causes pollution in the earth’s atmosphere.

ໂຕຢ່າງອັນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນຄາບອນ ໄດອັອກຊາຍ, ໃນຈຳນວນຫລວງຫລາຍ ຄາບອນໄດ້ອັອກຊາຍ ຈະ​ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມົນລະພິດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຊັ້ນບັນຍາກາດຂອງໂລກ.

Now, when you hear the word emissions you will know what this news word means.

ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳ​ວ່າ emissions ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃໝ່ໃນຂ່າວ ນີ້ໝາຍ ຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.