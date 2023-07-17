ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Emissions

NEWS WORDS: EMISSIONS
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words:
NEWS WORDS: EMISSIONS
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ Emissions.
Today’s news word comes from a story about United Nations Climate Conference.
ຄໍາສັບໃໝ່ໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງມື້ນີ້ ມາຈາກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກອງປະຊຸມສະພາບອາກາດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
It was held in Paris late last year and included 195 countries.
ມັນໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ ນະຄອນຫລວງປາຣີີ ເມື່ອທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້ ແລະ ຮວມມີ 195 ປະເທດ.
EMISSIONS.
EMISSIONS: ເອມິເຊິນ.
Paris it just the beginning. The deal has countries updating their emissions figures and their commitments every five years.
ປາຣີ ເປັນພຽງການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ. ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ປະເທດຕ່າງໆຫລາຍຕົວເລກການປ່ອຍແກັສຄວັນພິດໃໝ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ການໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທຸກໆຫ້າປີ
Emissions are gasses that are released into the air.
Emissions ແມ່ນແກັສ ທີ່ປ່ອຍຂຶ້ນສູ່ອາກາດ.
Emission come from certain fuels, industries and products.
Emission ມາຈາກເຊື້ອເພີງບາງຊະນິດ, ອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະຜະລິດຕະພັນຕ່າງໆ
One example is carbon dioxide. In large amounts, carbon dioxide causes pollution in the earth’s atmosphere.
ໂຕຢ່າງອັນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນຄາບອນ ໄດອັອກຊາຍ, ໃນຈຳນວນຫລວງຫລາຍ ຄາບອນໄດ້ອັອກຊາຍ ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມົນລະພິດຢູ່ໃນຊັ້ນບັນຍາກາດຂອງໂລກ.
Now, when you hear the word emissions you will know what this news word means.
ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ emissions ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃໝ່ໃນຂ່າວ ນີ້ໝາຍ ຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.