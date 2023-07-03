ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ VIABLE

NEWS WORDS: VIABLE

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ.

Listen to the U.S, Secretary of State John Kerry.

ຟັງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແຄຣີ.

He is talking about the breakdown of peace talks between the Israelis and the Palestinians:

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການ​ພັງ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌.

VIABLE

VIABLE

Status quo between the Israelis and the Palestinians is not sustainable, and the alternatives to peace are neither acceptable not viable.

ສະພາບໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຍືນ​ຍົງ ແລະທາງເລືອກອື່ນຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບແມ່ນຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ ຫຼືບໍ່​ກໍປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້.

Viable means something can succeed or continue.

Viable ໝາຍເຖິງບາງຢ່າງສາມາດບັນ​ລຸ​ຜົນໄດ້ ຫລື ສືບຕໍ່ໄປ.

Kerry is saying that only peace is acceptable and will succeed there.

ທ່ານແຄຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີ​ແຕ່ສັນຕິພາບເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ທີ່ສາ​ມາດຮັບເອົາໄດ້ ແລະ ຈະ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຜົນສຳເລັດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ

Viable is also used when talking about a living thing, especially a fetus.

Viable ຍັງຖືກໃຊ້ເວລາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີີ່ມີຊີວິດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນ

ລູກຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງ.

Viable means it can develop and live.

Viable ແປ​ວ່າມັນສາມາດພັດທະນາ ແລະ ມີຊີວິດ

So the next time you hear the word viable, you will know what this News word means.

ສະນັ້ນ ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳເວົ້າ viable ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.