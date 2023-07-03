ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ VIABLE

NEWS WORDS: VIABLE
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
Listen to the U.S, Secretary of State John Kerry.
ຟັງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແຄຣີ.
He is talking about the breakdown of peace talks between the Israelis and the Palestinians:
ທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພັງລົງຂອງການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌.
VIABLE
Status quo between the Israelis and the Palestinians is not sustainable, and the alternatives to peace are neither acceptable not viable.
ສະພາບໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຍືນຍົງ ແລະທາງເລືອກອື່ນຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບແມ່ນຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍປະຕິບັດບໍ່ໄດ້.
Viable means something can succeed or continue.
Viable ໝາຍເຖິງບາງຢ່າງສາມາດບັນລຸຜົນໄດ້ ຫລື ສືບຕໍ່ໄປ.
Kerry is saying that only peace is acceptable and will succeed there.
ທ່ານແຄຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີແຕ່ສັນຕິພາບເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ສາມາດຮັບເອົາໄດ້ ແລະ ຈະບັນລຸຜົນສຳເລັດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ
Viable is also used when talking about a living thing, especially a fetus.
Viable ຍັງຖືກໃຊ້ເວລາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີີ່ມີຊີວິດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນ
ລູກຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງ.
Viable means it can develop and live.
Viable ແປວ່າມັນສາມາດພັດທະນາ ແລະ ມີຊີວິດ
So the next time you hear the word viable, you will know what this News word means.
ສະນັ້ນ ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳເວົ້າ viable ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.