ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Global

This word is from a story about protest in the U.S. and the worldwide reaction to them.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ ມາຈາກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ປະຕິກິລິຍາທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ຕໍ່​ມັນ.

GLOBAL

GLOBAL: ໂກລໂບລ

The decisions in Ferguson, Missouri and New York City sparked widespread protests and global news coverage.

Protests continued for days all around the United States, and inspired support across the world, including at this protest in London.

ການຕັດສິນໃນເມືອງເຟິກູສັນ ລັດມິສຊູຣີ ແລະ ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ ເກີດການປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ແລະ ການລາຍງານຂ່າວໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ເປັນເວລາຫລາຍມື້ຢູ່ທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ໄດ້​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ມີການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ, ຮວມທັງການປະທ້ວງນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ.

A globe is a round object with a map of earth on it.

ໜ່ວຍໂລກ ແມ່ນວັດ​ຖຸ​ທີ່​ກົມ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍແຜນທີ່ຂອງໂລກຢູ່ນໍາ.

The word global means something involving the entire world.

ຄຳວ່າ global ໝາຍເຖິງບາງຢ່າງທີ່​ປະ​ກອບ​ມີໂລກທັງໝົດ.

Global news coverage means that people all over the world heard stories written about what had happened in the U.S.

ການລາຍງາຂ່າວໂລກໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຄົນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ຍິນຂ່າວຕ່າງໆທີ່ ຖືກຂຽນກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

So the next time you hear the word global, you will know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້ ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ບິນຄຳວ່າ global ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບນີ້ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.