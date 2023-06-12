ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດ Recycling

NEWS WORDS: RECYCLING

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ

Some people say plastic bags are wasteful, but this business man says his company reuses them.

ບາງ​ຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ຖົງປລາສຕິກແມ່ນບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ, ແຕ່ນັກທຸລະກິດຄົນ​ນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍລິສັດຂອງລາວນຳ​ເອົາ​ມັນ​ມາ​ໝູນ​ໃຊ້.

RECYCLING

RECYCLING: ຣີໄຊກລິງ

Instead of taxing or banning bags, Daniels thinks recycling is better alternative, which Hilex Poly and other manufacturers are doing.

ແທນທີ່​ຈະເກັບພາສີ ຫລື ຫ້າມໃຊ້ຖົງປ​ລາ​ສ​ຕິກ, ທ່ານ ແດນຽລ ຄິດວ່າ ການນຳ​ເອົາ​ມາໝູນໃຊ້ຄືນເປັນທາງເລືອກທີ່ດີກວ່າ, ຊຶ່ງບໍລິສັດ Hilex Poly ແລະ ຜູ້ຜະລິດອື່ນໆກຳລັງພາກັນເຮັດ.

We reprocess it, we clean it, we shred it, we make new post-consumer recycled product and put that back into the manufacturing of new bags.

ພວກເຮົານຳ​ເອົາ​ມັນ​ມາ​ແປ​ຮູບ​ໃໝ່, ພວກເຮົາທຳຄວາມສະອາດມັນ , ພວກເຮົາ ບົດ​ມັນໃຫ້ມັນໝຸ່ນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຮັດຜະລິດຕະພັນໝູນ​ໃຊ້ຫຼັງ​ການບໍລິໂພກໃໝ່ ແລະ ນຳ​ມັນ​ໄປ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຖົງ​ໃໝ່.

Recycling means making something new from something used.

Recycling ໝາຍເຖິງການ​ເຮັດສິ່ງໃໝ່ ຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ແລ້ວ.

In the U.S., people are urged to recycle plastic bags.

ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ໝູນໃຊ້ຖົງ ປ​ລາ​ສ​ຕິກ.

Making new ones out of used bags, reduces waste.

ເຮັດອັນໃໝ່ຈາກຖົງທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ແລ້ວ, ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນຂີ້​ເຫຍື້ອ.

So the next time you hear the word recycling, you will know what this word means.

ສະນັ້ນເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ recycling ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄໍາສັບນີ້ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.