ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດ Recycling

NEWS WORDS: RECYCLING
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ
Some people say plastic bags are wasteful, but this business man says his company reuses them.
ບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ຖົງປລາສຕິກແມ່ນບໍ່ມີປະໂຫຍດ, ແຕ່ນັກທຸລະກິດຄົນນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍລິສັດຂອງລາວນຳເອົາມັນມາໝູນໃຊ້.
RECYCLING
RECYCLING: ຣີໄຊກລິງ
Instead of taxing or banning bags, Daniels thinks recycling is better alternative, which Hilex Poly and other manufacturers are doing.
ແທນທີ່ຈະເກັບພາສີ ຫລື ຫ້າມໃຊ້ຖົງປລາສຕິກ, ທ່ານ ແດນຽລ ຄິດວ່າ ການນຳເອົາມາໝູນໃຊ້ຄືນເປັນທາງເລືອກທີ່ດີກວ່າ, ຊຶ່ງບໍລິສັດ Hilex Poly ແລະ ຜູ້ຜະລິດອື່ນໆກຳລັງພາກັນເຮັດ.
We reprocess it, we clean it, we shred it, we make new post-consumer recycled product and put that back into the manufacturing of new bags.
ພວກເຮົານຳເອົາມັນມາແປຮູບໃໝ່, ພວກເຮົາທຳຄວາມສະອາດມັນ , ພວກເຮົາ ບົດມັນໃຫ້ມັນໝຸ່ນ, ພວກເຮົາເຮັດຜະລິດຕະພັນໝູນໃຊ້ຫຼັງການບໍລິໂພກໃໝ່ ແລະ ນຳມັນໄປຜະລິດຖົງໃໝ່.
Recycling means making something new from something used.
Recycling ໝາຍເຖິງການເຮັດສິ່ງໃໝ່ ຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ແລ້ວ.
In the U.S., people are urged to recycle plastic bags.
ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນຖືກຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໝູນໃຊ້ຖົງ ປລາສຕິກ.
Making new ones out of used bags, reduces waste.
ເຮັດອັນໃໝ່ຈາກຖົງທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ແລ້ວ, ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ.
So the next time you hear the word recycling, you will know what this word means.
ສະນັ້ນເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ recycling ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄໍາສັບນີ້ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.