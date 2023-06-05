ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Infrastructure

NEWS WORDS: INFRASTRUCTURE

Welcome to Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This new word describes things that are important to modern life.

ຄຳສັບໃໝ່ນີ້ ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຊີວິດສະໄໝໃໝ່.

INFRASTRACTURES

INFRASTRACTURES: ອິນຟຣັສຕຣັກເຈີ

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel says they have cleared guidelines.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານຈັກ ເຮເກີລ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແນວທາງທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ.

Protect our people and infrastructures in Iraq.

ປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງາລ່າງຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ.

Infrastructure is a word for the physical structures needed to operate a society or country.

Infrastructure ແມ່ນຄຳສັບສຳລັບໂຄງຮ່າງທີ່ເປັນວັດຖຸແທ້ຈິງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນເພື່ອດຳເນີນການສັງຄົມ ຫຼືປະເທດ.

These can include roads, railways, airports and seaports.

ໃນນີ້ລວມມີຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ, ລາງລົດໄຟ, ສະໜາມບິນ ແລະທ່າເຮືອ.

They make transportation possible or provide water, electricity or fuel.

ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ການຂົນສົ່ງມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຫລືສະໜອງນໍ້າໃຊ້, ໄຟຟ້າ ຫລືເຊື້ອໄຟ.

Now, when you hear the word infrastructure, you will know what it means.

ບັດນີ້ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ infrastructure ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.