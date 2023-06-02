ເມື່ອວັນທີ 10 ພຶດສະພາ 2023 ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈາກລັດຖະບານລາວ ສະຖານ ທູດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນແລະອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນ ທີ່ໂຮງແຮມລາວພລາຊາ ເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງປະຫວັດການຮ່ວມມືອັນຍາວນານ ລະຫວ່າງຫ້ອງການຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍສາກົນ ປະຈຳສະຖານທູດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາເມຣິກາ (INL) ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30 ປີ ລວມເຖິງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຫຼາຍກວ່າ 75 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະ ລັດ ໃນໄລຍະຜ່ານມາ.

ງານດັ່ງກ່າວ “ການປະຊຸມສຳມະນາ: ຜົນງານການຮ່ວມມື ກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນໄລຍະເວລາ 33 ປີ” ໂດຍການເປັນປະທານຮ່ວມລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດ​ຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ທ່ານປິເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ແລະ ທ່ານຮອງລັດ ຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ທ່ານບຸນປອນ ວັນນະຈິດ. ໃນກອງປະຊຸມ ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 70 ຄົນ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດການຮ່ວມມື ແລະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ລະ ຫວ່າງ INLແລະ ລັດຖະບານລາວ. ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານທູດເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ໃນບົດກ່າວເປີດກອງປະຊຸມ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ INL ແມ່ນມີການປ່ຽນແປງໄປຕາມໄລຍະເວລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໃນປີຜ່ານມາ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃສ່ ໂຄງ ການພັດທະນາທາງເລືອກເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການປູກຝິ່ນ. ປັດຈຸບັນ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ INL ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃສ່ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລັດຖະບານລາວ ຕ້ານອາຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດລວມເຖິງການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະ ສານເສບຕິດຊະນິດອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍເເດນ ອາຊະຍາກຳທາງໄຊເບີ ແລະ ການຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະ ສັດປ່າ.

ທ່ານຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ ບຸນປອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງການປະກອບສ່ວນອັນສຳຄັນ ທີ່ INL ໄດ້ສະໜອງໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບບັນຫາການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ຜູ້ນຳສະເໜີຈາກ ກົມພາສີລາວ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນຄວາມສະຫງົບ ອົງການໄອຍະການປະຊາຊົນສູງສຸດ ສານປະຊາຊົນສູງສຸດ ແລະສໍານັກງານຂໍ້ມູນຕ້ານການຟອກເງິນ ໄດ້ກ່່າວເຖິງການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານອຸປະກອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະສືບຕໍ່ປະຕິບັດຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງທີ່ INL ໄດ້ສະຫນອງໃຫ້ແກ່ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ຜູ້ຕ່າງໜ້າຈາກ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເພື່ອຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເພື່ອການພັດທະນາ ແລະອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນເພື່ອການຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການພັດທະນາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນ INL ໃນລາວໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.



ໃນປີ 1989 ຫ້ອງການຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍສາກົນ (INL) ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ເລີ່ມໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼຶອດ້ານການປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ແລະການພັດທະນາຂະແໜງຍຸຕິທຳໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ. ກອງປະຊຸມສຳມະນາທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ປະເທດລາວ ໄດ້ມີການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບ ອາຊຽນ ແລະສາກົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງອາຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດກໍໄດ້ປັບຕົວ ເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກປະເທດລາວເປັນເສັ້ນທາງຄົມມະນາຄົມທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການຄ້າສິ່ງຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ຍ້ອນຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ອົງການອາຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ສ້າງຕໍ່ປະເທດລາວ ທ່ານວິນລ້ຽມ ໂຊເລ້ ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການ INL ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ INL ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນຊຸມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ແລະ ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຮ່ວມມືອັນເລິກເຊິ່ງ ຂອງສະຫະລັດກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານອາຊຽນ ອື່ນໆ ໃນການຕ້ານອາຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດ.

U.S. Embassy, Lao PDR Government Celebrate More than Three Decades of Law Enforcement and Justice Sector Cooperation

Vientiane, Laos -- On May 10, 2023, members of the Lao government, U.S. Embassy Vientiane, and international organizations gathered at the Lao Plaza Hotel to celebrate the long history of cooperation between the U.S. Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement section (INL) and the Lao PDR spanning over 30 years, including more than $75 million in assistance.

The event, “INL Forum: Thirty-Three Years of Cooperation with the Lao People’s Democratic Republic,” was co-chaired by U.S. Ambassador Peter M. Haymond and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Finance Bounpone Vannachith. The forum brought together more than 70 participants to explore the areas of cooperation and assistance between INL and the Lao government. As Ambassador Haymond explained in his opening presentation, INL’s assistance has transitioned over time. In the early years, assistance focused on alternative development projects to reduce cultivation of opium poppy. Recently INL’s assistance has focused more on helping the Lao government combat transnational organized crime, including the cross-border trafficking of methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs, cyber-crime, and human and wildlife trafficking.

Vice Minister Bounpone spoke of the significant contribution INL has provided to help Lao PDR combat the growing problem of narcotics trafficking. Other presenters from the Lao Customs Department, the Ministry of Public Security, the Office of the Supreme People’s Prosecutor, the People’s Supreme Court, and the Anti-Money Laundering Intelligence Office spoke about past and ongoing training and equipment assistance that INL has provided to their organizations. Representatives from the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, the United Nations Development Program, and the International Organization for Migration spoke about current INL-funded development projects in Laos.

In 1989, the U.S. Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement section (INL) began funding assistance focused on law enforcement and justice sector development to the government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The recent forum made clear that as Laos has become more connected with ASEAN and the world, so too have transnational criminal organizations adjusted to exploit Laos as an important transit route for illicit trafficking. Because of the risks that these international criminal organizations pose to Laos, INL Director William Solley underscored that INL’s assistance has increased significantly in recent years and reflects the deepening U.S. cooperation with Lao PDR and other ASEAN partners in the fight against transnational crime.