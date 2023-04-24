ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Museum

NEWS WORDS: Museum
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
Here’s the word that has to do with arts and sometimes history too:
ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສິນລະປະ ແລະ ບາງຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດດ້ວຍ:
MUSEUM
MUSEUM: ມິວຊຽມ
National Gallery of Art associate curator Charles Brock says another goal is to encourage people to visit museum.
ຮອງຫົວໜ້າຫໍພິພິຕະພັນສິນລະປະແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານ ຊາລສ໌ ບຣັອກ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປົ້າໜາຍອີກອັນນຶ່ງກໍຄືຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ຄົນໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຫໍພິພິດຕະະພັນ.
Museum, of course, are dedicated to preserving culture for future generations, and so we have to make sure that those future generations are interested.
ຫໍພິພິດຕະພັນ, ແນ່ນອນ, ແມ່ນຖືກມອບໃຫ້ ເພື່ອຮັກສາວັດທະນະທຳສຳລັບ ຄົນລຸ້ນຕໍ່ໆໄປ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ຄົນລຸ້ນຕໍ່ໄປເຫລົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນມີຄວາມສົນໃຈ.
A museum is building where interesting and beautiful things are kept.
ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ ແມ່ນຕຶກທີ່ສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ແລະ ສວຍງາມຖືກເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້.
The objects are put out for the public to see.
ວັດຖຸຕ່າງໆແມ່ນຖືກນຳເອົາອອກມາວາງສະແດງໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະໄດ້ຊົມ.
Museums can be about art, culture or history.
ຫໍພິພິດຕະພັນ ອາດເປັນກ່ຽວກັບ ສິນລະປະ, ວັດທະນະທຳ ຫລື ປະວັດສາດ.
They can be privately own or operated by a government.
ມັນອາດເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍເອກະຊົນ ຫລື ດຳເນີນງານໂດຍລັດຖະບານ.
Now, the next time you hear the word museum, you will know what this New Word means.
ບັດນີ້ ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ ມິວຊຽມ ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ຄຳສັບໃໝ່ນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.