ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Museum

NEWS WORDS: Museum

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​.

Here’s the word that has to do with arts and sometimes history too:

ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສິນລະປະ ແລະ ບາງຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດດ້ວຍ:

MUSEUM

MUSEUM: ມິວຊຽມ

National Gallery of Art associate curator Charles Brock says another goal is to encourage people to visit museum.

ຮອງຫົວໜ້າຫໍພິພິຕະພັນສິນລະປະແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານ ຊາລສ໌ ບຣັອກ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປົ້າໜາຍອີກອັນນຶ່ງກໍຄືຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ຄົນໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຫໍພິພິດຕະະພັນ.

Museum, of course, are dedicated to preserving culture for future generations, and so we have to make sure that those future generations are interested.



ຫໍພິພິດຕະພັນ, ແນ່ນອນ, ແມ່ນຖືກມອບໃຫ້ ເພື່ອຮັກສາວັດທະນະທຳສຳລັບ ຄົນລຸ້ນຕໍ່ໆໄປ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ຄົນລຸ້ນຕໍ່ໄປເຫລົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນມີຄວາມສົນໃຈ.



A museum is building where interesting and beautiful things are kept.

ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ ແມ່ນຕຶກທີ່ສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ແລະ ສວຍງາມຖືກເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້.

The objects are put out for the public to see.

ວັດຖຸຕ່າງໆແມ່ນຖືກນຳເອົາອອກມາວາງສະແດງໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະໄດ້ຊົມ.

Museums can be about art, culture or history.

ຫໍພິພິດຕະພັນ ອາດເປັນກ່ຽວກັບ ສິນລະປະ, ວັດທະນະທຳ ຫລື ປະວັດສາດ.

They can be privately own or operated by a government.

ມັນອາດເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍເອກະຊົນ ຫລື ດຳເນີນງານໂດຍລັດຖະບານ.

Now, the next time you hear the word museum, you will know what this New Word means.

ບັດນີ້ ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ ມິວຊຽມ ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ຄຳສັບໃໝ່ນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.