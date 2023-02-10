ເລື້ອງເລົ່າຂອງຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຊາວມົ້ງ ທີ່ກໍາກັບໂດຍຜູ້ສ້າງຮູບເງົາເຊື້ອສາຍກໍາປູເຈຍ ກຽມສາຍຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ

ຄວາມສໍາເລັດຂອງຮູບເງົາ ປະຈໍາປີ 2022 ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຊື່ນຊົມຍ້ອງຍໍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ “ທຸກໆສິ່ງ ທຸກໆບ່ອນ ທັງໝົດຢູ່ບ່ອນດຽວ” ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຕແທນຮູບເງົາຂອງເອເຊຍ ເປັນຈຸດເດັ່ນໃນອຸດສາຫະກໍາຮູບເງົາຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ປັດຈຸ ບັນນີ້ ນັກສະແດງຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍມົ້ງ ແລະຜູ້ຜະລິດຮູບເງົາຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອຍສາຍກໍາປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ສ້າງໜັງເລື້ອງໃໝ່ຂຶ້ນມາ ເຊິ່ງມີເນື້ອໄນ ກ່ຽວກັບປະສົບການຂອງຊາວເອເຊຍທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ເຊຕຣາ ຊັພ (Chetra Chap) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະຊາຊົນຊາວມົ້ງ ຄືຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງນຶ່ງທີ່ມາຈາກຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງມີຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດລຸນຫຼັງສົງຄາມຫວຽດນາມ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ຮູບ​ເງົາເລື້ອງໃໝ່ຂອງຄອບ ຄົວມົ້ງອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ “The Harvest” ໄດ້ຮັບການກໍາກັບ ໂດຍນັກສ້າງຮູບເງົາຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍກໍາປູເຈຍ ນາງເຄລີ ໂຊ (Caylee So) ຈະນໍາສະເໜີເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ຢູ່ທີ່ບຸນຮູບເງົານານາຊາດ ຊານຕາ ບາບາຣາ ປະຈໍາປີ 2023 ພາຍໃນເດືອນນີ້.

ນາງເຄລີ ໂຊ, ຜູ້ສ້າງຮູບເງົາ “The Harvest” ກ່າວຜ່ານທີມວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອພວກເຈົ້າເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນ, ພວກເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ, ພວກເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນຊິ້ນສ່ວນຕ່າງໆຂອງຄອບຄົວພວກເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນທີ່ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ວ່າເຈົ້າຈະຢູ່ໃນວັດທະນະທໍາໃດ ຫຼື ມີເອກະລັກແບບໃດກໍຕາມ.”

ມັນແມ່ນເລື້ອງລາວຂອງ ທ້າວໄທ, ນັກຂຽນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍມົ້ງ ຜູ້ມີຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາເຮືອນຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍເພື່ອມາຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອພໍ່ຂອງລາວ ທີ່ເປັນຊາວມົ້ງດັ້ງເດີມ. ​ທ້າວ

ໄທ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະແດງໂດຍ ນັັກສະແດງຊາວມົ້ງອາເມຣິກັນ ທ້າວຕົວ ມົວ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນທັງຜູ້ຂຽນ ແລະຜູ້ສ້າງຮູບ​ເງົາດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ຄືດັ່ງທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຮູບ​ເງົາເລື້ອງ “Grand Torino” ແລະ “Mulan,” ທ້າວມົວ ກ່າວວ່າ ເນື້ອ​ໄນຂອງເລື້ອງໄດ້ຮັບແຮງບັນດານໃຈມາຈາກຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວເອງ, ແລະສາຍສໍາພັນຂອງລາວກັບພໍ່ ເຊິ່ງມີບັນຫາກ່ຽວກັບໝາກໄຂ້ຫຼັງບໍ່ເຮັດວຽກ.

ທ້າວຕົວ ມົວ, ນັກສະແດງ, ນັກຂຽນ ແລະຜູ້ກໍາກັບ ກ່າວຜ່ານທີມວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງເລົ່າກ່ຽວກັບຄອບຄົວ ເຊິ່ງພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາບ່ອນຕັ້ງຫຼັກປັກຖານ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຈາກຄົນຫຼາຍລຸ້ນ ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ, ຈາກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໄປຈົນຮອດຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບ ເຊິ່ງກາຍມາເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະອະ ທິບາຍວ່າ ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນລຸ້ນໃໝ່ແມ່ນແນວໃດ, ປະເທດອາເມຣິກາ ມີຄວາມ ໝາຍແນວໃດ ສໍາລັບພວກເຂົາ?”

ທ້າວມົວ ອາຍຸ 35 ປີ, ເກີດຢູ່ສູນອົບພະຍົບໃນປະເທດໄທ. ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງລາວ ເປັນຈໍານວນເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງປະຊາກອນມົ້ງໃນລາວ ທີ່ໜີມາສະຫະລັດ ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງຂອງປະເທດ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1970.

ທ້າວຕົວ ມົວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເພາະວ່າມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ມີເນື້ອ​ໄນກ່ຽວກັບມົ້ງ, ແລະເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ມີເນື້ອໄນກ່ຽວກັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງໃນຊ່ວງເວລານັ້ນ ຍັງບໍ່ມີຊາວເອເຊຍອາຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນຈຶ່ງໃຊ້ເວລາ ປະ ມານ 10 ຫາ 11 ປີ ເພື່ອມາເຖິງຈຸດນີ້...ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການ ໃຫ້ເລື້ອງເລົ່າ ຂອງຊາວເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ກາຍມາເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ

ກໍຄື ພວກເຮົາຍັງຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ເລື້ອງເລົ່າຂອງຊຸມຊົນຊາວຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຕ່າງໆ ມາເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສົນທະນາອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ທ້າວມົວກ່າວວ່າ ນາງເຄລີ ໂຊ ຜູ້ສ້າງຮູບເງົາຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍກໍາປູເຈຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນເຊື້ອສາຍຂອງຊາວເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວກໍໄດ້ພາກັນໜີຈາກສົງຄາມເພື່ອມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ໄດ້ນໍາເອົາວິໄສທັດ ທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ມາສູ່ເລື້ອງ “The Harvest.”

ນາງເຄລີ ໂຊ, ຜູ້ຜະລິດຮູບເງົາດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່າວຜ່ານທີມວ່າ:

“ໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍໃນຖານະຜູ້ກໍາກັບ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼັງຈາກຄວາມຈິງສາມາດເລົ່າກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຂອງລາວ ແລະມຸມມອງຂອງລາວ ໃນທິດທາງທີ່ເປັນກຽດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລາວ, ເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ບົດລະຄອນ, ແລະເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ສຽງທີ່ເລົ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຂອງຊາວມົ້ງຢູ່ໃນຮູບເງົາດັ່ງກ່າວນັ່ນ ໂດຍແທ້ຈິງ, ນີ້ແມ່ນລູກຮັກທີ່ສົມບູນຂອງລາວ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ ຂ້ອຍໃຊ້ເວລາໃນການນໍາສະເໜີປະມານ ເຈັດ ຫຼືແປດເດືອນໃນສິ່ງທີ່ລາວມີມາຮອດ 11 ປີ.”

ແລະຂະນະນີ້ ບັນດາຜູ້ຊົມທັງຫຼາຍຈະໄດ້ເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາ “The Harvest” ເຊິ່ງຈະສາຍໃນຮອບທໍາອິດຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຊານຕາ ບາບາຣາ ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.

The success of the critically acclaimed 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has put a spotlight on Asian representation in the U.S. film industry. Now an American actor of Hmong descent and a Cambodian American filmmaker have made a new movie about the Asian experience in the United States. VOA’s Chetra Chap reports.]]

The Hmong are an indigenous people from East and Southeast Asia, and many settled in the U.S. after the Vietnam War. Now, a new Hmong American family drama, "The Harvest," directed by Cambodian American filmmaker Caylee So, will premiere at the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival this month.

Caylee So, Filmmaker, Female, In English, Microsoft Teams

“Once you watch the film, you will see a piece of yourself in it. You will see a piece of your family in it, no matter what culture you belong to or what identity you take.”

It is a story of Thai, an aspiring Hmong American writer who returns home in Southern California to help his ailing and traditional Hmong father.

Thai is played by Hmong American actor Doua Moua, who is also the writer and producer of the film.

Known for roles in "Grand Torino" and "Mulan," Moua said the story was inspired by his own family and relationship with his father, who had kidney failure.

Doua Moua, Actor, Writer and Producer, Male, In English, Microsoft Teams

“It's about a family who tries to find their footing in the United States from the different generations — from immigrants to refugees to being part of American and defining what is the new American. What is America to them?”

The 35-year-old Moua was born in a refugee camp in Thailand. His parents were among half of the Hmong population in Laos that fled to the U.S. during the country’s civil war in the mid-1970s.

Doua Moua, Actor, Writer and Producer, Male, In English, Microsoft Teams

“Because it is a Hmong story and because it is a Southeast Asian story. Back then Asian wasn't in. That's why it took roughly ten to eleven years to get to this point… We do want to champion the East Asian narrative. But the thing is, we also want the Southeast Asian community’s narrative to be part of the conversation.”

Moua said Cambodian American filmmaker Caylee So, who is of Southeast Asian descent and whose family also escaped a war to settle in America, brought the right vision to "The Harvest."

Caylee So, Filmmaker, Female, In English

“My job as a director, even after the fact, was to be able to tell his story and his vision in a way that honors it, honors the script and honors the authentic voice of the Hmong story in it… This was his complete baby. I had it for, you know, seven or eight months. He had it for 11 years.”

And now audiences will have "The Harvest" as it premieres this month in Santa Barbara, California.