ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ສືບຕໍ່ ການ​ໃຫ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະ​ຍາດ​ໄຂ້​ຍູງ​ຫຼືມາເລ​ເຣຍ. ເມື່ອວັນທີ 5 ມັງກອນ 2023 ທ່ານ ດຣ. ເຄວິນ ສະມິດ ຮັກສາການຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນ ສະຫະລັດ ອາ ເມຣິກາ ຫຼື USAID ໄດ້ມອບມຸ້ງເຄືອບຢາຍາວນານ ຈໍານວນ 70,000 ດາງ ມູນຄ່າ 133,000 ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນ ຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ ແມງໄມ້ວິທະຍາ ມູນຄ່າລວມກັນ 27,486 ​ໂດ​ລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ທ່ານ ດຣ. ສະໜອງ ທອງຊະນະ ຮອງລັດທະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນພິທີມອບຮັບ ເຊິ່ງຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ. ອຸປະກອນ ມູນຄ່າລວມ 160,486 ໂດ​ລານີ້ແມ່ນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງ ຂອງການສືບຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາເ​ມ​ຣິກາ ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍແຫ່ງຊາດເພື່ອລົບລ້າງພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາເລ​ເຣຍ.

ມຸ້ງເຄືອບຢາຍາວນານແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບທຶນການສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ຈາກ USAID ໂດຍຜ່ານ U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative ຫຼື PMI ຈະຖືກແຈກຢາຍໄປໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງຖືພາ ແລະຊຸມຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການສູງ. 6 ແຂວງພາກໃຕ້ ທີ່ພົບວ່າຍັງມີກໍລະນີຂອງໄຂ້ມາເລ​ເຣຍສູງ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບມຸ້ງເປັນສ່ວນຫຼາຍ. ອຸປະກອນຫ້ອງວິເຄາະແມງໄມ້ວິທະຍາ ຈະຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃຫ້ລະບົບເຝົ້າລະວັງ ແມງໄມ້ວິທະຍາ ໂຄງການຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດມາເລ​ເຣຍແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາເທື່ອນີ້ຈະຊ່ວຍລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ປົກປ້ອງແມ່ຍິງຖືພາ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ມຸ້ງມີໃນສາງ ໃນກໍລະນີມີການລະບາດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຄາດການໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ ດຣ. ເຄວິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານລະຫວ່າງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ. ປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຄິດສະເໝີວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແມ່ນໃຈກາງສໍາຄັນ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມລາວອາເມຣິກາ. ພວກເຮົາພູມໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບ ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ທຸກພາກສ່ວນ ຜ່ານການປະກອບສ່ວນ ພັດສະດຸ ຮັກສາຊີວິດ ແລະອຸປະກອນ ຫ້ອງວິເຄາະເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃນການລົບລ້າງ ພະຍາດມາເລ​ເຣຍ ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030.

ພິທີມອບຮັບໃນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນຕົວຢ່າງການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານກັບ ແລະການລົບລ້າງການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ ຂອງພະຍາດມາເລ​ເຣຍ. ໃນໄລຍະ 10 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ອົງການ USAID ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານວິຊາການ ອຸປະກອນຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ມຸ້ງຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 1,100,000 ດາງ ເຄື່ອງກວດເລືອດເພື່ອບົ່ງມະຕິ ໄຂ້ມາເລ​ເຣຍຢ່າງໄວ 1,000,000 ຊຸດ ແລະ ໃຫ້ຢາປິ່ນປົວມາ ເລ​ເຣຍເຊິ່ງເປັນມູນຄ່າທັງໝົດຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 5.2 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ.

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານການພັດທະນາ ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ​ແມ່ນ​ດົນກ່ວາ ໜຶ່ງທົດສະຫວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຫຼາຍຂົງເຂດ. ໃນຂົງເຂດສາທາລະນະສຸກ ອົງ ການ USAID ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການສູ້ ກັບໂຣກລະບາດຕ່າງໆ ປັບປຸງວຽກງານແມ່ແລະເດັກ ແລະວຽກງານໂພຊະນາການ ແລະຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ພິການ ສາມາດໃຊ້ຊິວິດໄດ້ເຕັມຂີດຄວາມສາມາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

U.S. Provides Bednets and Entomology Laboratory Equipment Worth $160,486 to Lao PDR for Malaria Prevention

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — The United States continues to support Lao PDR in the fight against malaria. On January 5, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Country Representative to Lao PDR, Dr. Kevin Smith, presented 70,000 long-lasting insecticide treated nets with a total value of $133,000 USD, and entomology laboratory equipment with a total value of $27,486 USD to Vice Minister of Health Dr. Snong Thongsna at a ceremony in Vientiane. This grand total of $160,486 USD is part of the United States’ ongoing support to Lao PDR’s malaria elimination goal.

The long-lasting insecticide-treated nets, funded by USAID through the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), will be distributed to vulnerable families, mostly those with pregnant women, and communities in greatest need. Six southern provinces where malaria cases remain especially high will receive a large portion of the bednets. The entomology laboratory equipment will be used to strengthen the entomological surveillance system of the Ministry of Health’s National Malaria Control Program. This donation from the United States will help the Government of Lao PDR protect pregnant women and ensure the availability of bednets in the event of unforeseeable outbreaks.

Dr. Smith highlighted the partnership between Lao PDR and the United States in this important work. “The United States considers health assistance as a central part of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership. We are proud to continue working with the Lao PDR Government and our public health partners through this contribution of lifesaving supplies and laboratory equipment to eliminate malaria by 2030,” said Dr. Smith.

The handover is the most recent example of U.S. support to Lao PDR in combating and eliminating malaria. Together with this donation, over the past 10 years, USAID has provided technical assistance, supplied equipment, and distributed more than 1,100,000 mosquito nets, 1,000,000 malaria diagnostic test kits, and antimalarial drugs and treatments valued at more than 5.2 million USD.

The United States’ development assistance to Lao PDR spans more than a decade. In health, USAID has supported Lao PDR to fight various infectious diseases, improve maternal and child health and nutrition, and enabled persons with disabilities to live to their full potential.