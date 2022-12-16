ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ເນດ ໄພ​ຣ​ສ໌ ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວເນື່ອງ​ໃນ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 10 ປີ ​ຂອງ​ຫ​າຍ​ສາບ​ສູນຜູ້​ນຳ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ລາວ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 15 ທັນ​ວາ 2022.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ສິບ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ທ່ານ​ສົມ​ບັດ ສົມ​ພອນ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ລາວ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ນັບ​ໜ້າ​ຖື​ຕາ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລັກ​ພາ​ໂຕ ຈາກ​ປ້ອມ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ປະ​ເທດ​ລາວ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກັງ​ວົນ ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊະ​ຕາ​ກຳ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ການ​ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລາວ​ໃນ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນແລະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຕົວ ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບໃນ​ການ​ລັກ​ພາ​ໂຕ ​ມາ​ລົງ​ໂທດ.

​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 10 ປີ​ ຂອງ​ການ​ສາບ​ສາບ​ສູນນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຂໍ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລາວດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນໂດຍ​ເຕັມ ລະ​ອຽດ​ຖີ່​ຖ້ວນ ແລະ​ຢ່າງ​ໂປ່ງ​ໃສ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ລັກ​ພາ​ໂຕ​ແລະ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ລາວ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຂໍ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລາວ ເອົາ​ທຸກ​ບາດ​ກ້າວເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຄະ​ດີນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ແລະ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທີ່​ນັບ​ບໍ່​ຖ້ວນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາວ ແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ແຮງ​ດົນ​ໃຈ​ຈາກຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ສົມ​ບັດ​ ແລະ​ການ​ອຸ​ທິດ​ຕົນ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດແລະ​ສິດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ຂັ້ນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຍົກ​ເອົາ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ສົມ​ບັດ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ທັງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊົມ​ໃຊ້​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລາວ.

Tenth Anniversary of Lao Civil Society Leader Sombath Somphone’s Disappearance

Ten years ago today, respected Lao civil society leader Sombath Somphone was abducted from a police checkpoint in Vientiane, Laos. The United States remains deeply concerned over his fate, the lack of progress by the Government of Laos in resolving his disappearance, and holding those responsible for his abduction accountable.

On the tenth anniversary of his disappearance, we renew our call for the Lao Government to conduct a full, thorough, and transparent investigation into his abduction and disappearance. We urge the Lao Government to take all actions possible to resolve this case for his family and the countless others in Laos and the international community who have been inspired by Sombath’s exemplary leadership and devotion to his country.

The United States is committed to advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms globally. We will continue to raise Sombath’s disappearance, as well as concerns regarding individuals detained for exercising their human rights, with the government of Laos.