ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານເນດ ໄພຣສ໌ ອອກຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວເນື່ອງໃນໂອກາດວັນຄົບຮອບ 10 ປີ ຂອງຫາຍສາບສູນຜູ້ນຳສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນລາວ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 15 ທັນວາ 2022.
ຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ ເມື່ອສິບປີກ່ອນໃນມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານສົມບັດ ສົມພອນ ຜູ້ນຳສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນລາວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ນັບໜ້າຖືຕາ ໄດ້ຖືກລັກພາໂຕ ຈາກປ້ອມຕຳຫຼວດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນນະຄອນວຽງຈັນ ປະເທດລາວ. ສະຫະລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກັງວົນ ຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບຊະຕາກຳຂອງລາວ ການຂາດຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງລັດຖະບານລາວໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາການຫາຍສາບສູນແລະນຳເອົາຕົວ ພວກທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການລັກພາໂຕ ມາລົງໂທດ.
ຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ໃນໂອກາດວັນຄົບຮອບ 10 ປີ ຂອງການສາບສາບສູນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຂໍຮຽກຮ້ອງອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານລາວດຳເນີນການສືບສວນໂດຍເຕັມ ລະອຽດຖີ່ຖ້ວນ ແລະຢ່າງໂປ່ງໃສ ກ່ຽວກັບການລັກພາໂຕແລະການຫາຍສາບສູນລາວ. ພວກເຮົາຂໍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານລາວ ເອົາທຸກບາດກ້າວເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການແກ້ໄຂຄະດີນີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ ແລະບຸກຄົນອື່ນໆອີກໃນຈຳນວນທີ່ນັບບໍ່ຖ້ວນ ຢູ່ໃນລາວ ແລະປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບແຮງດົນໃຈຈາກຕົວຢ່າງການເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງທ່ານສົມບັດ ແລະການອຸທິດຕົນເພື່ອປະເທດຊາດຂອງທ່ານ.
ສະຫະລັດຍັງມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຕໍ່ການສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດແລະສິດເສລີພາບຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ຍົກເອົາບັນຫາການຫາຍສາບສູນຂອງທ່ານສົມບັດ ຕະຫຼອດທັງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຖືກຈັບກຸມຄຸມຂັງອື່ນໆທີ່ໄດ້ຊົມໃຊ້ສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຂຶ້ນມາຫາລືກັບລັດຖະບານລາວ.
Tenth Anniversary of Lao Civil Society Leader Sombath Somphone’s Disappearance
Ten years ago today, respected Lao civil society leader Sombath Somphone was abducted from a police checkpoint in Vientiane, Laos. The United States remains deeply concerned over his fate, the lack of progress by the Government of Laos in resolving his disappearance, and holding those responsible for his abduction accountable.
On the tenth anniversary of his disappearance, we renew our call for the Lao Government to conduct a full, thorough, and transparent investigation into his abduction and disappearance. We urge the Lao Government to take all actions possible to resolve this case for his family and the countless others in Laos and the international community who have been inspired by Sombath’s exemplary leadership and devotion to his country.
The United States is committed to advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms globally. We will continue to raise Sombath’s disappearance, as well as concerns regarding individuals detained for exercising their human rights, with the government of Laos.