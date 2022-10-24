NEWS WORDS: Convoy

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words you hear in the news.

This is a word you sometimes hear in stories about the armed forces of nations:

Convoy

Last week, videos surfaced on YouTube of three modern, T-64 tanks clanking through the streets of rebel-controlled Donetsk.

Then, NATO released satellite photos indicating that the tanks came from southern Russia as part of a larger weapons convoy that included rocket launchers.

A convoy is a group of vehicles traveling together for protection.

In theis story, the convoy was from Russia. And it included heavy military vehicles.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This is a word you sometimes hear in stories about the armed forces of nations:

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນໃນ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ:

Convoy

Last week, videos surfaced on YouTube of three modern, T-64 tanks clanking through the streets of rebel-controlled Donetsk.

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ YouTube ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ລົດ​ຖັງ​ລຸ້ນ​ໃໝ່ T-64 ສາມ​ຄັນ​ແລ່ນ​ຜ່ານ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ໃນ​ພາ​ກ​ພື້ນ ໂດ​ເນັດ​ສ໌ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ.

Then, NATO released satellite photos indicating that the tanks came from southern Russia as part of a larger weapons convoy that included rocket launchers.

ຕໍ່​ມາ, ອົງ​ການ NATO ໄດ້​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜີຍ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຈາກ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ທີ່​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ລົດ​ຖັງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ຂົນສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ລວມ​ມີ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຍິງ​ຈະຫຼວດ.

A convoy is a group of vehicles traveling together for protection.

ແມ່ນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຂອງ​ລົດຫຼາຍ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ເດີ​ນ​ທາງ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ.

In this story, the convoy was from Russia. And it included heavy military vehicles.

ໃນ​ຂ່າວນີ້, ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ແລະ​ມັນ​ລວມ​ມີ​ລົດ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໜັກຫຼາຍ​ຄັນ.

Now, when you hear the word “convoy,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “biofuel,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.