NEWS WORDS: Convoy
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words you hear in the news.
This is a word you sometimes hear in stories about the armed forces of nations:
Convoy
Last week, videos surfaced on YouTube of three modern, T-64 tanks clanking through the streets of rebel-controlled Donetsk.
Then, NATO released satellite photos indicating that the tanks came from southern Russia as part of a larger weapons convoy that included rocket launchers.
A convoy is a group of vehicles traveling together for protection.
In theis story, the convoy was from Russia. And it included heavy military vehicles.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ບາງຄັ້ງທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຍິນໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກອງກຳລັງຕິດອາວຸດຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ:
Convoy
Last week, videos surfaced on YouTube of three modern, T-64 tanks clanking through the streets of rebel-controlled Donetsk.
ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ວິດີໂອທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນ YouTube ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນລົດຖັງລຸ້ນໃໝ່ T-64 ສາມຄັນແລ່ນຜ່ານຖະໜົນໃນພາກພື້ນ ໂດເນັດສ໌ ທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກກະບົດ.
Then, NATO released satellite photos indicating that the tanks came from southern Russia as part of a larger weapons convoy that included rocket launchers.
ຕໍ່ມາ, ອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຮູບພາບຈາກດາວທຽມທີ່ລະບຸວ່າ ລົດຖັງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນມາຈາກພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ດັ່ງກັບສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຂະບວນລົດຂົນສົ່ງອາວຸດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ລວມມີອຸປະກອນຍິງຈະຫຼວດ.
A convoy is a group of vehicles traveling together for protection.
ແມ່ນກຸ່ມຂອງລົດຫຼາຍຄັນທີ່ເດີນທາງຮ່ວມກັນສຳລັບການປ້ອງກັນ.
In this story, the convoy was from Russia. And it included heavy military vehicles.
ໃນຂ່າວນີ້, ຂະບວນລົດແມ່ນມາຈາກປະເທດ ຣັດເຊຍ. ແລະມັນລວມມີລົດທະຫານໜັກຫຼາຍຄັນ.
Now, when you hear the word “convoy,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “biofuel,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.