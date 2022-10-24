ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
Live
site logo site logo
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ວັນຈັນ, 24 ຕຸລາ 2022
ຮຽນ-ພາສາອັງກິດ

ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ Convoy

ຮຽນ​ຄ​ຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າ​ວ convoy
Embed
ຮຽນ​ຄ​ຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າ​ວ convoy

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:01 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ຮຽນ​ຄ​ຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າ​ວ convoy

NEWS WORDS: Convoy

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words you hear in the news.

This is a word you sometimes hear in stories about the armed forces of nations:

Convoy

Embed
ເຊີນ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ຮຽນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ convoy
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:57 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

Last week, videos surfaced on YouTube of three modern, T-64 tanks clanking through the streets of rebel-controlled Donetsk.

Then, NATO released satellite photos indicating that the tanks came from southern Russia as part of a larger weapons convoy that included rocket launchers.

A convoy is a group of vehicles traveling together for protection.

In theis story, the convoy was from Russia. And it included heavy military vehicles.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This is a word you sometimes hear in stories about the armed forces of nations:

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນໃນ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ:

Convoy

Last week, videos surfaced on YouTube of three modern, T-64 tanks clanking through the streets of rebel-controlled Donetsk.

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ YouTube ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ລົດ​ຖັງ​ລຸ້ນ​ໃໝ່ T-64 ສາມ​ຄັນ​ແລ່ນ​ຜ່ານ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ໃນ​ພາ​ກ​ພື້ນ ໂດ​ເນັດ​ສ໌ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ.

Then, NATO released satellite photos indicating that the tanks came from southern Russia as part of a larger weapons convoy that included rocket launchers.

ຕໍ່​ມາ, ອົງ​ການ NATO ໄດ້​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜີຍ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຈາກ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ທີ່​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ລົດ​ຖັງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ຂົນສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ລວມ​ມີ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຍິງ​ຈະຫຼວດ.

A convoy is a group of vehicles traveling together for protection.

ແມ່ນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຂອງ​ລົດຫຼາຍ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ເດີ​ນ​ທາງ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ.

In this story, the convoy was from Russia. And it included heavy military vehicles.

ໃນ​ຂ່າວນີ້, ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ແລະ​ມັນ​ລວມ​ມີ​ລົດ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໜັກຫຼາຍ​ຄັນ.

Now, when you hear the word “convoy,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “biofuel,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.

ທ່ານອາດຈະມັກເລື້ອງນີ້ຄືກັນ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG