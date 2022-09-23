ກະຊວງການເງິນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະກາດການລົງໂທດໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະສິນທຳ ຂອງອີຣ່ານເຈັດຄົນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ໂດຍກ່າວຫາເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ລະເມີດສິດທິພວກແມ່ຍິງ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະພວກປະທ້ວງດ້ວຍຄວາມສະຫງົບ.
ການລົງໂທດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຫົວໜ້າຕຳຫລວດ ສິນທຳທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີຂອງອີຣານ ທ່ານໂມຮຳເມດ ໂຣສຕາມີ ແຈສເມ ກາຈີ ແລະຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງຕຳຫຼວດເຂດເຕຫະຣ່ານ ທ່ານຮາສ ອາມາດ ເມີຊາເອ. ເມີຊາເອ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ຖືກປົດອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່ ຫລັງຈາກການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຕາຍຂອງຍິງສາວອີຣ່ານ ນາງມາຊາ ອາມີນີ ພາຍໃຕ້ການດູແລຂອງທ່ານ.
ນາງອາມີນີ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ ໄດ້ປະກາດເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍໃນວັນທີ 16 ກັນຍາ ຫັລງຈາກໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາສາມຄືນຢູ່ໃນຄຸກາຂອງຕຳຫຼວດຄວບຄຸມສິນທຳ ໃນນະຄອນເຕຫະຣ່ານ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ນາງໄດ້ຖືກທໍລະມານ ຍ້ອນບໍ່ໃສ່ຜ້າປົກຫົວໃຫ້ເໝາະສົມ.
ການລົງໂທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຢັງໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ ທ່ານແອັສເມລ ກາຕິບ ລັດຖະມົນຕີສືບລັບຂອງອີຣານ ທ່ານຊາຣາ ອັບນູສ ຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງບາຊີ ທ່ານກາເຊີມ ເຣຊາເອ ຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫລວດ ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ (LEF) ມານູເຈ ອາມາໂນລລາຮີ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການແຂວງຂອງກຳລັງ LEF ແລະ ທ່ານກິຢູມາ ເຮດາຣີ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານບົກອີຣ່ານ.
ກະຊວງການເງິນກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເຫລົ່ານີ້ກຳກັບບັນດາອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ເປັນປະຈຳ ເພື່ອກົດດັນພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະຫງົບ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງອີຣ່ານ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນດີກັບການເມືອງ ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກປະຊາຄົມສາສະໜາບາຮາຍຂອງອີຣ່ານ.”
ພາຍໃຕ້ການລົງໂທດ ທຸກຊັບສິນ ແລະຊັບສົມບັດທັງໝົດຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣານເຫລົ່ານີ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຈະຖືກກັກ ແລະການພົວພັນດ້ານການເງິນກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະນອກປະເທດ ຈະຖືກຫ້າມ.
ຖະແຫລງການກະຊວງການເງິນກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ໃນທີ່ສຸດເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການລົງໂທດບໍ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອໃສ່ໂທດ ແຕ່ເພື່ອນຳເອົາການປ່ຽນແປງໃນທາງບວກມາສູ່ການປະພຶດ.”
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions against seven Iranian security and morality police officials on Thursday, accusing them of violating the rights of women, civil society activists and peaceful protestors.
The new sanctions target the head of Iran’s notorious morality police, Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the force’s director for Tehran, Haj Ahmad Mirzaei. Mirzaei has reportedly been suspended from his post following protests to the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, under his watch.
Amini, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital on September 16 after spending three nights at a morality detention center in Tehran where she was allegedly tortured for not properly wearing a headscarf.
The U.S. sanctions also target Esmail Khatib, Iran’s Minister of Intelligence, Salar Abnoush, deputy commander of the Basij forces, Qasem Rezaei, deputy commander of Law Enforcement Forces (LEF), Manouchehr Amanollahi, an LEF provincial commander, and Kiyumars Heidari, the commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces.
“These officials oversee organizations that routinely employ violence to suppress peaceful protesters and members of Iranian civil society, political dissidents, women’s rights activists, and members of the Iranian Baha’i community,” the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.
Under the sanctions, all properties and assets of these Iranian officials in the United States will be blocked and any financial dealings with them, in the U.S. and abroad, are prohibited.
“The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior,” the Treasury statement added.