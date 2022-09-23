ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃໝ່ ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫລວດຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອ​ດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ສິນທຳ ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ເຈັດ​ຄົນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ໂດຍກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫ​ວ ສັງ​ຄົມ​ພົນ​ລ​ະເຮືອນ ແລະພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມສະ​ຫ​ງົບ.

ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ​ສິນທຳ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີຂອງ​ອີ​ຣານ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເມດ ໂຣ​ສ​ຕາ​ມີ ແຈ​ສ​ເມ ກາ​ຈີ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກຳ​ລັງ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເຂດ​ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ສ ອາ​ມາດ ເມີ​ຊາ​ເອ. ​ເມີ​ຊາ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຖືກ​ປົດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ຍິງ​ສາວອີຣ່ານ ນາງ​ມາ​ຊາ ອາ​ມີ​ນີ ພາຍໃຕ້​ການ​ດູ​ແລ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

​ນາງ​ອາ​ມີ​ນີ ອາ​ຍຸ 22 ປີ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໃນວັນ​ທີ 16 ກັນຍາ​ ຫັ​ລງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ສາມ​ຄືນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຄຸກ​າ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສິນທຳ ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ກ​ານ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ ຍ້ອນບໍ່​ໃສ່​ຜ້າ​ປົກ​ຫົວ​ໃຫ້​ເໝາະ​ສົມ.

​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢັງ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍໃສ່ ທ່ານ​ແອັ​ສ​ເມ​ລ ກາ​ຕິບ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົ​ນ​ຕີ​ສື​ບ​ລັ​ບ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣານ ​ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ຣາ ອັບ​ນູ​ສ ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກຳ​ລັງ​ບາ​ຊີ ທ່ານ​ກາ​ເຊີ​ມ​ ເຣ​ຊາ​ເອ ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາກ​ານ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ (LEF) ມາ​ນູ​ເຈ ອາ​ມາ​ໂນລ​ລາ​ຮີ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ແຂວງຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ LEF ແລະ ທ່ານ​ກິ​ຢູ​ມາ​ ເຮ​ດາ​ຣີ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບົກ​ອີຣ່ານ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ກຳ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາອົງ​ການ​ຈັດຕັ້ງ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ດັນພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງທີ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ອີຣ່ານ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ກັບ​ການ​ເມືອງ ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອ​ນ​ໄຫວ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ບາ​ຮາຍ​ຂອງ​ອີຣ່ານ.”

​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ທຸກຊັບ​ສິນ ແລະ​ຊັ​ບ​ສົມ​ບັດທັງ​ໝົດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣານ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະຖືກ​ກັກ ແລະ​ການພົວ​ພັນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນກັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ.

​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍຂອງການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອໃສ່ໂທດ ແຕ່ເພື່ອນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃນ​ທາງບວກມາ​ສູ່​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ.”

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions against seven Iranian security and morality police officials on Thursday, accusing them of violating the rights of women, civil society activists and peaceful protestors.



The new sanctions target the head of Iran’s notorious morality police, Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the force’s director for Tehran, Haj Ahmad Mirzaei. Mirzaei has reportedly been suspended from his post following protests to the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, under his watch.



Amini, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital on September 16 after spending three nights at a morality detention center in Tehran where she was allegedly tortured for not properly wearing a headscarf.



The U.S. sanctions also target Esmail Khatib, Iran’s Minister of Intelligence, Salar Abnoush, deputy commander of the Basij forces, Qasem Rezaei, deputy commander of Law Enforcement Forces (LEF), Manouchehr Amanollahi, an LEF provincial commander, and Kiyumars Heidari, the commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces.



“These officials oversee organizations that routinely employ violence to suppress peaceful protesters and members of Iranian civil society, political dissidents, women’s rights activists, and members of the Iranian Baha’i community,” the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.



Under the sanctions, all properties and assets of these Iranian officials in the United States will be blocked and any financial dealings with them, in the U.S. and abroad, are prohibited.



“The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior,” the Treasury statement added.