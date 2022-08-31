ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ດຸ​ເດືອດ ​ຢູ່ເຂດ​ເມືອງເຄີ​ຊອນ (Kherson) ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຂອງ​ຢູເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ກິ​ຢິບ​ອ້າງວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍຂົວຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ສາງ​ອາ​ວຸດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ແລະ​ສັງ​ຫານກອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ເປັນຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຫລາຍກອງ​ພັນ​ ໄດ້​ ​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ໃສ່​ເຂດແນວ​ໜ້າ ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ລາຍ​ງານວ່າ “​ສຽງລະ​ເບີດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ແຮງ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາໃນ​ຕອນ​ກາງ​ເວັນ ແລະ​ກາງ​ຄືນຢູ່ໃນເຂດ​ເມືອງ​ເຄີ​ຊອນ. ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຢ່າງ​ດຸ​ເດືອນ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ໂດຍ​ສ​ະ​ເພາະ​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນ​ທົ່ວ ​ໄປ​ໝົດ” ​ທັງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ດ້ວຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ສາງ​ລູກ​ປືນ ແລະບັນ​ດາຂົວ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂ້າມ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ນຽບ​ເປີ (Dnieper River) ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສຳ​ພາ​ລະ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ Tass ​ຂອງທາງ​ການຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ສຽງລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ເຄີ​ຊອນໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຈ​າກ​ລະ ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ ​ທີ່​ຍິງ​ຕ້ານ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊີ​ເລ​ນ​ສ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ຜ່ານ​ ທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ “​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ໃດໆຈາກ​ຜູ້ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ” ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັ​ບ​ຄວ​າ​ມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈຂອງ​ກີ​ຢິ​ບ​ “ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.”

​ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ເລນ​ສ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຈະ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ “ໄປ​ຫາ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ຫາ​ເຂົາ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫາກຢາກລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດຢູ່ ມັນ​ເຖິງ​ເວ​ລາ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ພາ​ກັນ​ແລ່ນ​ໜີ. ກັບເມືອ​ບ້ານ.”

​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງອັງ​ກິດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ເມືອງ​ເຄີ​ຊອນ “ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ​ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ ພໍ ແລະອາ​ໄສ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ທີ່ບອບ​ບາງ.”

​ກະ​ຊວ​ງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່ ແລະວ່າ ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ລົດ​ຖັງ ແລະລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະ​ອື່ນໆ ໃນການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ​ການກ່າວອ້າງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຈາກ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ​ໄດ້.

Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops.

Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines across southern Ukraine.

"Powerful explosions continued during the day and night in the Kherson region,” Ukraine’s presidential office reported. “Tough battles are ongoing practically across all" of the area, with Ukrainian forces targeting ammunition depots and all large bridges across the Dnieper River that Russia uses to supply its troops in the region.

Tass, the Russian state news agency, reported that explosions rocked Kherson on Tuesday morning — most likely caused by air defense systems it deployed against Ukrainian missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his people in his nightly video address on Monday that one "won't hear specifics from any truly responsible person" about Kyiv's intentions, "because this is war."

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces would chase Russia’s forces “to the border.”

“If they want to survive — it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” he said.

The British report said that most of Russia's units around Kherson "are likely under-manned and are reliant upon fragile supply lines."