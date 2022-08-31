ການສູ້ລົບຢ່າງດຸເດືອດ ຢູ່ເຂດເມືອງເຄີຊອນ (Kherson) ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ ລັດຖະບານຂອງກິຢິບອ້າງວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ທຳລາຍຂົວຕ່າງໆ ແລະສາງອາວຸດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ການໂຈມຕີ ແລະສັງຫານກອງທະຫານຢູເຄຣນເປັນຈຳນວນຫລວງຫລາຍ.
ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດອັງກິດກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານຢູເຄຣນຫລາຍກອງພັນ ໄດ້ ຍິງປືນໃຫຍ່ໂຈມຕີ ໃສ່ເຂດແນວໜ້າ ໃນທົ່ວພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.
ຫ້ອງການທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ລາຍງານວ່າ “ສຽງລະເບີດຂະໜາດແຮງຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາໃນຕອນກາງເວັນ ແລະກາງຄືນຢູ່ໃນເຂດເມືອງເຄີຊອນ. ການສູ້ລົບຢ່າງດຸເດືອນຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວແມ່ນທົ່ວ ໄປໝົດ” ທັງຂົງເຂດ ດ້ວຍກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນ ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ສາງລູກປືນ ແລະບັນດາຂົວໃຫຍ່ຂ້າມແມ່ນ້ຳນຽບເປີ (Dnieper River) ທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໃຊ້ໃນການຂົນສົ່ງສຳພາລະໃຫ້ແກ່ກອງກຳລັງເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.
ອົງການຂ່າວ Tass ຂອງທາງການຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ສຽງລະເບີດແຕກໄດ້ສັ່ນສະເທືອນທີ່ເມືອງເຄີຊອນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທີ່ເກີດຈາກລະ ບົບປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດ ທີ່ຍິງຕ້ານລູກສອນໄຟຢູເຄຣນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊີເລນສກີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການປະຈຳຕອນຄ່ຳຜ່ານ ທາງວີດີໂອ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ຜູ້ນຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຍິນສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໃດໆຈາກຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ” ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງກີຢິບ “ເພາະວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນສົງຄາມ.”
ທ່ານເຊເລນສກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນຈະຂັບໄລ່ກຳລັງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ “ໄປຫາຊາຍແດນ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາເຂົາພວກເຈົ້າຫາກຢາກລອດຊີວິດຢູ່ ມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວທີ່ທະຫານຣັດເຊຍ ພາກັນແລ່ນໜີ. ກັບເມືອບ້ານ.”
ລາຍງານຂອງອັງກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມເມືອງເຄີຊອນ “ມີທ່າທາງວ່າມີກຳລັງບໍ່ພຽງ ພໍ ແລະອາໄສການຂົນສົ່ງທີ່ບອບບາງ.”
ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຣັດເຊຍກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ກຳລັງຂອງຕົນແມ່ນຍັງຮັກສາເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວໄວ້ຢູ່ ແລະວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ສູນເສຍທະຫານຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ລົດຖັງ ແລະລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະອື່ນໆ ໃນການປະຕິບັດງານເມື່ອວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ການກ່າວອ້າງດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ສາມາດຢືນຢັນຈາກແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫລະໄດ້.
Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops.
Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines across southern Ukraine.
"Powerful explosions continued during the day and night in the Kherson region,” Ukraine’s presidential office reported. “Tough battles are ongoing practically across all" of the area, with Ukrainian forces targeting ammunition depots and all large bridges across the Dnieper River that Russia uses to supply its troops in the region.
Tass, the Russian state news agency, reported that explosions rocked Kherson on Tuesday morning — most likely caused by air defense systems it deployed against Ukrainian missiles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his people in his nightly video address on Monday that one "won't hear specifics from any truly responsible person" about Kyiv's intentions, "because this is war."
Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces would chase Russia’s forces “to the border.”
“If they want to survive — it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” he said.
The British report said that most of Russia's units around Kherson "are likely under-manned and are reliant upon fragile supply lines."