ສີ່ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ດ້ວຍການບາດເຈັບສາຫັດເຖິງແກ່ຊີວິດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ຖືກຟ້າຜ່າຢູ່ໃກ້ໆກັບ ທຳນຽບຂາວ.
ແມ່ຍິງສອງຄົນ ແລະຜູ້ຊາຍສອງຄົນ ຢູ່ຈະຕຸລັດ ລາຟາແຢັດ (Lafayette Square) ຢູ່ທາງເໜືອຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ເວລາເກີດຟ້າຜ່າໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ໜ່ວຍດັບເພີງ ແລະພວກພະຍາບານສຸກເສີນຂອງວໍຊິຕັນ ດີຊີ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບລັບ ແລະຕຳຫລວດ ສວນສາທາລະນະສະຫະລັດ “ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານການແພດໃນທັນທີ ແກ່ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.”
ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໜັງສືພິມ the Washington Post ວ່າ ຟ້າຜ່າລົງນັ້ນ “ຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ” ແລະ “ສຽງດັງຄືດັ່ງລະເບີດ ໄດ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນ.”
Four people were admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday after apparently being struck by lightning near the White House.
The two women and two men were in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, when the lightning struck Thursday evening.
The DC Fire and EMS said the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police rendered “immediate medical care to the injured.”
A witness to the strike told The Washington Post that the strike was “massive” and sounded “literally, like a bomb went off.”