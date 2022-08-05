ສີ່​ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງເຂົ້າ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ດ້ວຍການ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ສາຫັດເຖິງແກ່ຊີວິດ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຫລັງ​ຈາກທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ຖືກ​ຟ້າ​ຜ່າຢູ່​ໃກ້​ໆກັບ ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາ​ວ.

​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ ຢູ່​ຈະຕຸລັດ ​ລາ​ຟາ​ແຢັດ (Lafayette Square) ​ຢູ່ທາ​ງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ເວ​ລາ​ເກີດ​ຟ້າ​ຜ່າ​ໃນຕອນ​ແລງວັ​ນ​ພະ​ຫັດວານ​ນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍ​ດັບ​ເພີງ ແລະ​ພວກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ບານ​ສຸກ​ເສີນຂອງວໍຊິຕັນ ດີຊີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ສືບລັບລັບ ແລະ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ສວນສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ “ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍເຫລືອ​ດ້ານການ​ແພດໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ແກ່​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.”

ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ the Washington Post ວ່າ ຟ້າ​ຜ່າລົງນັ້ນ “ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຫຼາຍ” ​ ແລະ “​ສຽງ​ດັງ​ຄື​ດັ່ງ​ລະ​ເບີດ ​ໄດ້ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

Four people were admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday after apparently being struck by lightning near the White House.

The two women and two men were in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, when the lightning struck Thursday evening.

The DC Fire and EMS said the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police rendered “immediate medical care to the injured.”

A witness to the strike told The Washington Post that the strike was “massive” and sounded “literally, like a bomb went off.”