ປະທານາທິບໍດີຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ເອັມມານຸບແອລ ມາກຣົງ (Emmanuel Macron), ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເຢຣຣະມັນ ທ່ານໂອລາຟ ຊັອບຟ (Olaf Schols) ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອີຕາລີ ທ່ານມາຣິໂອ ດຣາກີ (Mario Draghi) ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຣມາເນຍ ທ່ານ ຄລອສ ໂລຮານນິສ Klause Lohannis) ໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ເພື່ອສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜູນສຳລັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່າມກາງການຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ທ່ານມາກຣົງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ສຳຄັນ. ມັນເປັນຂໍ້ຄວາມແຫ່ງຄວາມສະມັກຄີທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ຊາວ ຢູເຄຣນ.” ສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພທາງອາກາດໄດ້ດັງຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.
ຄະນະກຳມາທິການຢູໂຣບກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາວ່າຈະສະເໜີໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ຮັບສະຖານະພາບເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກຂໍເປັນສະມາຊິກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບຫຼືບໍ່.
ຫລັງຈາກການເຈລະຈາລະຫ່ວາງສີ່ທ່ານ ແລະປະທານາມິບໍດີ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ນັ້ນ, ທັງສີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານວ່າ ຈະຖືກສະເໜີສະຖານະພາບເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກເຂົ້າໃນກຸ່ມເສດຖະກິດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ທ່ານ ໂຊລສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາເພື່ອຮ່ວມງານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງໄດ້ມາທີ່ນີ້ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ ດ້ວຍຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງ: ຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງຄອບຄົວ ຢູໂຣບ.”
ທ່ານ ດີມີຕຣີ ເມດເວແດຟ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ເປັນຫົວໜ້າທີ່ວາການສະພາຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພວັງແຄມລິນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຢູໂຣບວ່າເປັນ “ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກົບ, ຕັບເປັດ ແລະ ປາສຕາ” ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ນຳຜົນປະໂຫຍດຫຍັງມາໃຫ້.
ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາເປັນສະມາຊິກ ອີຢູ ແລະ ປືນຄົກເກົ່າ, ຕຳເຫຼົ້່າວົດກາ ຄືກັນກັບ 100 ປີກ່ອນ ແລະ ກໍຂີ່ລົດໄຟກັບບ້ານ. ແລະ ທັງໝົດນັ້ນແມ່ນດີ, ມັນພຽງແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຢູເຄຣນຫຍັບເຂົ້າມາໃກ້ສັນຕິພາບ. ແລະເວລາກຳລັງເດີນໄປໜ້າ.”
ແຕ່ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທາງວີດີໂອໃນຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າມັນສຳຄັນສຳລັບທ່ານທີ່ໄດ້ຍິນວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຢູໂຣບ “ເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຢຸດສົງຄາມ ແລະ ສັນຕິພາບສຳລັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ຄວນເປັນຄືທີ່ຢູເຄຣນເຫັນມັນ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າປະຊາຊົນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ສຳລັບແຜ່ນດິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທັງໝົດ.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and President Klaus Iohannis of Romania visited Kyiv on Thursday in a show of support for Ukraine amid its battle to fend off Russia's invasion.
"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," Macron said. Air raid sirens blared as their visit began.
The European Commission is considering whether to recommend Ukraine be granted candidate status for European Union membership. After the talks between the four and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the four signaled that Ukraine would be offered candidate status in the economic bloc.
"My colleagues and I have come here to Kyiv today with a clear message: Ukraine belongs to the European family," Scholz said.
Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president who is now deputy head of the Kremlin Security Council, dismissed the European leaders as "connoisseurs of frogs, liver and pasta" and said their visit brought no benefit.
"Again they promised EU membership and old howitzers, slammed down some vodka and, like 100 years ago, took the train home," he tweeted. "And that's all good. It's just that this doesn't bring Ukraine any closer to peace. And the clock is ticking."
But in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said it was important for him to hear that the European leaders "agree the end of the war and peace for Ukraine should be as Ukraine sees them."
\The focus of the fighting remains the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where Ukrainian forces say their troops are still holding out. Ukraine is also claiming some progress in taking back territory in the south.
