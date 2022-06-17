ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ​ເອັມ​ມາ​ນຸບ​ແອ​ລ ມາກ​ຣົງ (Emmanuel Macron), ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ເຢ​ຣ​ຣະ​ມັນ ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ລາ​ຟ ຊັອບ​ຟ (Olaf Schols) ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຣິ​ໂອ ດ​ຣາ​ກີ (Mario Draghi) ແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໂຣ​ມາ​ເນຍ ທ່ານ ຄ​ລອ​ສ ໂລ​ຮານ​ນິ​ສ Klause Lohannis) ໄດ້​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ນະ​ຄອ​ນຫຼວງ ກີ​ຢິບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ເພື່ອ​ສະແດງການສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນສຳລັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງກັນການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອ​ງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ​ມາກ​ຣົງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເປັນຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ. ມັນ​ເປັນຂໍ້ຄວາມແຫ່ງຄວາມສະມັກຄີທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ຊາວ ຢູເຄ​ຣນ.” ສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພທາງອາກາດໄດ້ດັງຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງພວກເພິ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າຈະ​ສະ​ເໜີໃຫ້ ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ຂໍ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບຫຼືບໍ່.

ຫລັງ​ຈາກການ​ເຈລະຈາລະ​ຫ່ວາງ​ສີ່​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ມິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ໂວ​ໂ​ລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ນັ້ນ, ທັງສີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານວ່າ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ສະຖານະພາບເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກເຂົ້າໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ໂຊລສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາເພື່ອຮ່ວມງານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງໄດ້ມາທີ່ນີ້ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ ດ້ວຍຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງ: ຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງຄອບຄົວ ຢູໂຣບ.”

​ທ່ານ ​ດີ​ມີ​ຕ​ຣີ ເມດ​ເວແດ​ຟ ອ​ະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ວາ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ວັງ​ແຄມ​ລິນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ວ່າເປັນ “ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ​ກົບ, ​ຕັບເປັດ ແລະ ​ປາ​ສ​ຕາ” ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ນຳ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດຫຍັງມາໃຫ້.

​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມ​ທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້​າ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ ​ອີ​ຢູ ແລະ ​ປືນ​ຄົກ​ເກົ່າ, ຕຳເຫຼົ້່າວົດກາ ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ 100 ປີ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ ກໍ​ຂີ່​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ກັບ​ບ້ານ. ແລະ ​ທັງ​ໝົ​ດນັ້ນແມ່ນດີ, ​ມັນ​ພຽງແຕ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຫຍັບ​ເຂົ້າມາໃກ້​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ. ​ແລະ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເດີນ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ.”

​ແຕ່​ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ໃນຕ​ອນ​ຄໍ່​າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ​ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າມັນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳລັບ​ທ່ານທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ “ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່ຈະຢຸດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ແລະ​ ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ສຳລັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ ຄວນເປັນຄື​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນເຫັນມັນ.”

​ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າປະຊາຊົນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ສຳລັບແຜ່ນດິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທັງໝົດ.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and President Klaus Iohannis of Romania visited Kyiv on Thursday in a show of support for Ukraine amid its battle to fend off Russia's invasion.

"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," Macron said. Air raid sirens blared as their visit began.

The European Commission is considering whether to recommend Ukraine be granted candidate status for European Union membership. After the talks between the four and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the four signaled that Ukraine would be offered candidate status in the economic bloc.

"My colleagues and I have come here to Kyiv today with a clear message: Ukraine belongs to the European family," Scholz said.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president who is now deputy head of the Kremlin Security Council, dismissed the European leaders as "connoisseurs of frogs, liver and pasta" and said their visit brought no benefit.

"Again they promised EU membership and old howitzers, slammed down some vodka and, like 100 years ago, took the train home," he tweeted. "And that's all good. It's just that this doesn't bring Ukraine any closer to peace. And the clock is ticking."

But in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said it was important for him to hear that the European leaders "agree the end of the war and peace for Ukraine should be as Ukraine sees them."

\The focus of the fighting remains the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where Ukrainian forces say their troops are still holding out. Ukraine is also claiming some progress in taking back territory in the south.