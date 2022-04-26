ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກັບຄືນໄປລະດົມເງິນທຶນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງແບບສ່ວນໂຕ ຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກໍາລັງກັບຄືນໄປລະດົມເງິນທຶນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງແບບສ່ວນໂຕ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ​ມີ​ການຜ່ອນຜັນຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ດ້ານໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ສັກ​ຕໍ່ການ​ອອກ​ໄປສໍາພັດກັບ ​ຝູງ​ຊົນ​ຂະ​ໜາດໃຫຍ່. ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການຮວບຮວມ ເງິນບໍລິຈາກທາງດ້ານການເມືອງແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງສໍາລັບພັກການເມືອງໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການທ້າທາຍຢ່າງໜັກເພື່ອຮັກສາສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ ແລະສະພາສູງ. ນາຕາຊາ ໂມສໂກວາຢາ (Natasha Mozgovaya) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ເລືອກຂົງເຂດແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດປາຊີຟິກທາງທິດ ຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ ໃນການລະດົມເງິນທຶນທາງການເມືອງແບບສ່ວນໂຕຄັ້ງ ທໍາອິດ ດ້ວຍງານລ້ຽງພົບປະກັບຄະນະກໍາມະການລະດັບຊາດຂອງພັກທ່ານທີ່

ຢູ່ໃນລັດ ໂອເຣກອນ ແລະລັດວໍຊິງຕັນ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢູ່ໃນສອງລັດນີ້ ໂດຍຈໍານວນຄະແນນທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງໃນປີ 2020, ດ້ວຍແຮງຈູງໃຈຂອງຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ຽນແປງທາງສະພາບອາກາດ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກ້າວໄປເຖິງຈຸດຂອງວິກິດການທາງດ້ານສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ແລະໂດດເດັ່ນ, ຍົກເວັ້ນອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງສະຫະ ລັດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີໂອກາດໃນການດໍາເນີນງານປະຕິບັດ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສໍາເລັດໃນ 2, 5, ແລະ 10 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.”

ການຮັບ​ມື​ກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງສະພາບອາກາດ ແມ່ນເປັນບັນຫາຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝບາງສ່ວນ, ລວມເຖິງສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາສານສູງສຸດ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຈາກການສໍາຫຼວດ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບພັກເດໂມແຄັຣດ ແມ່ນຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບເສດຖະກິດຂອງສະຫະ ລັດ.

ທ່ານແລຣີ ຊາບາໂຕ (Larry Sabato), ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເວີຈີເນຍ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ແມ່ນ, ພວກເຮົາມີອັດຕາການຫວ່າງງານທີ່ຕໍ່າ ແລະທໍານຽບຂາວກໍເວົ້າຖືກທີ່ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າກ່ຽວກັບຈຸດນີ້. ແຕ່ເວລາທີ່ປະຊາຊົນໄປຮ້ານຄ້າ ແລະປໍ້ານໍ້າມັນໃນຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງຕໍ່ອາທິດ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພົບວ່າ ລາຄາເຄື່ອງຂອງທຸກຢ່າງມັນແພງຫຼາຍ, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມີຄວາມກັງວົນຫຼາຍກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຂອງເງິນເຟີ້.”

ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ໂອກແລນ ທ້າວ​ເຈຊັນ ອີເມີຊັນ (Jason Emerson) ກ່າວວ່າ ເຄື່ອງຂອງທຸກໆຢ່າງເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ແພງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ລາຄານໍ້າມັນນັ້ນ ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງທຸກຄົນຕ່າງກໍຮູ້ດີ. ພວກເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້, ນັ້ນກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນເງິນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 1 ໂດລາຕໍ່ 1 ແກລອນ ທີ່ຂ້ອຍຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈ່າຍເພື່ອເຂົ້າໄປເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ. ນອກນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້ ວ່າລາຄາຄ່າທາງດ່ວນ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 1 ໂດລາໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາ ຄາຂອງໄຂ່ທີ່ຂ້ອຍຊື້ ກໍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 1 ໂດລາເຊັ່ນກັນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າເຄື່ອງຂອງທຸກຢ່າງແມ່ນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 1 ໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງ ພວກເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າໂດຍລວມແລ້ວແມ່ນມັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ.”

ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນພອດແລນ, ລັດໂອເຣກອນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າພັກຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເພີ້ມໃນການສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາໃໝ່ ໄດ້ເຖິງ 7.9 ລ້ານວຽກ ແລະໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າເຖິງການຈັດລໍາດັບຄວາມສໍາຄັນໃນການລົງທຶນ ໃນດ້ານການຍົກລະດັບພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນໃຫຍ່ເກີນໄປ ແລະດົນເກີນໄປ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ລົງທຶນໃນການສ້າງເດີ່ນເຮືອບິນ, ທ່າເຮືອ ແລະເສັ້ນທາງລົດໄຟ ຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການແບບນີ້ມາດົນແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍມີິພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງປະ ເທດທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ, ເຄີຍຍົກລະດັບພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນໂລກ, ນີ້ຄືຄວາມເປັນຈິງ.”

ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິ ທີ່ພັກຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສູນເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝ. ແຕ່ທ່ານຊາບາໂຕ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເລືອກເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ອາດຈະເປັນເລື້ອງຍາກທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ.

ທ່ານແລຣີ ຊາບາໂຕ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນ, ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນທ່າ​ທີທີ່ຍາກລໍາບາກ ແລະມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະສູນເສຍຄະແນນຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ ແລະອາດຈະສູນເສຍຄະແນນຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ, ໃນຈຸດ ທີ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະຢູ່ໃນຖານະທີ່ອ່ອນແອສໍາລັບຊ່ວງເຄິ່ງທີສອງໃນການການດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ, ແລະການບໍ່ລົງລອຍກັນລະ​ຫວ່າງພັກ, ມັນເປັນຄືຄວາມຫາຍານະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ເຄີຍພົບມາ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີຄະແນນສຽງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕໍ່າຫຼືສະພາສູງ ທີ່ເຫັນດີນໍາທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຕໍ່ໂຄງການເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຂອງທ່ານ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂຄືນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານກັບຄືນມາລະດົມທຶນດ້ວຍໂຕຂອງທ່ານເອງໂດຍຄະນະກໍາມະການແຫ່ງຊາດາ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເງິນບໍລິຈາກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 170 ລ້ານໂດລາ ມາ ຈົນຮອດທ້າຍເດືອນມີນາ ໂດຍສົມທຽບກັບຄະນະກໍາມະການແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຂອງພັກ ຮີພັບບຣິກັນ ດ້ວຍຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ໃນຈໍານວນ 200 ລ້ານໂດລາ.

U.S. President Joe Biden is returning to in-person political fundraising with the easing of coronavirus precautions that limited his exposure to large crowds. The president’s ability to draw political donations is especially important for a party facing heavy challenges to sustain its majorities in the House and Senate. VOA correspondent Natasha Mozgovaya has our story.

President Biden chose the Pacific Northwest for his first in-person political fundraising with events for his party’s national committee in Oregon and Washington State. He won these states by wide margins in 2020, with many voters motivated by issues of climate change.

BIDEN

“We've reached the point where the crisis on the environment has become so obvious, with the notable exception of the former president, that we really have an opportunity to do things we couldn't have done two, five, 10 years ago.”

Responding to climate change is an issue for voters in some of these midterm elections, along with the war in Ukraine, and Supreme Court appointments. But polling consistently shows the biggest electoral liability for Democrats is anxiety about the U.S. economy.

Larry Sabato, University of Virginia (skype)

“Yes, we have low unemployment, and the White House is right to stress that. But people go to the grocery store and the gas station several times a week and they see very high prices and they're very worried about inflation.”

Oakland resident Jason Emerson says everything seems more expensive.

Jason Emerson, Oakland Resident

“Gas prices are up obviously, everyone knows that. You know, so that's an extra dollar per gallon that I'm paying to get into the city to work. And then, you know, we have the tolls that just went up this past year a dollar, my eggs are a dollar more as well. So everything's going up at least a dollar, which, you know, adds up.”

In Portland, Oregon, President Biden said his party has helped create 7.9 million new jobs – and reiterated prioritizing investment in upgrading national infrastructure.

BIDEN

"It has been much too big and too long since America has invested in our own airports, our ports and our rails. We haven't done it. We used to have the best infrastructure, raised the best infrastructure in the world. This is a fact.”

It is not unusual for the president’s party to lose congressional seats in midterm elections. But Sabato says this midterm could be especially hard on President Biden.

Larry Sabato, University of Virginia (skype)

“The Democrats are really in a difficult way right now and probably will lose the House and could easily lose the Senate, too, at which point Biden would be in a very weakened position for the second half of his term. And probably in this era of hyper polarization and partisanship, it's more of a disaster for Biden than it has been for other presidents because there are so few Republican votes in the House or the Senate that are available to Biden for his programs.”​

President Biden has ground to make up as he returns to in-person fundraising with the Democratic National Committee reporting more than $170 million in donations through the end of March, compared with more than $200 million for the Republican National Committee.