ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍມີ​ຫົກ​ຄົນເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ເກືອບ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານວ​ານ​ນີ້ ເວ​ລາ​ລະ​ ເບີດ​ສອງ​ໜ່ວຍ ​ໄດ້​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ອອກ​ໄປ ໃນ​ເຂດຊຶ່ງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ຊີ​ໄອ ​ຮາ​ຊາ​ຣາ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງກາ​ບູ​ລ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງຕຳ​ຫລວດ​.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງກາ​ບູ​ລ ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ລິດ ຊາດ​ຣານ ໄດ້​ຂ​ຽນ​ຂໍ້ ຄວາມລົງໃນທວິດວ່າລະ​ເບີດແຕກຂຶ້ນຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ມັດ​ທະ​ຍົມ ອັບ​ດູ​ລ ຣາ​ຮິມ ຊາ​ຮີດ ຢູ່​ເມືອງ ດາ​ສ-ອີ-​ບາ​ຈີ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍແມ່ນ “ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ຊາດ​ຊາວ​ຊີ​ໄອຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.” ໂດຍ​ມີ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ເກືອບ 1,600 ຄົນ ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນແຫ່ງນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ ຂອງ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ ແລະ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຊາດ​ຣານ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ.

ລະ​ເບີດ​ອີກ​ລູກ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ສຶກ​ສາ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ. ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ສາ​ຫັນ ແລະ​ອີກ​ຫົກ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຈາກເຫດລະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງໜັງສື​ພິມ Etilaatroz ໄດ້​ລາຍງ​ານ​ ​ທີ່​ອ້າງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ຮຽ​ນ.

ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ​ໄດ້​ສູງກວ່າ​ຈຳ​ນວນຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ.

​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ນາ​ມ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ໂດຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ອົງ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ.

​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ເນດ ພ​ຣາຍ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ຢູ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຮ່ວມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ ໃນການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາ​ມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນເພື່ອ​ເປັນການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ກາ​ນ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ສູນ​ກາງສຶກ​ສາ ມູມ​ຕາ​ສ (Mumtaz Education Center) ​ແລະ ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ອັ​ບ​ດູ​ລ ຣາ​ຮິມ ຊາ​ຮີດ (the Abdul Rahim Shahid) ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ຂອງ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.”

​ຢູ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ທີ່​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີນັ້ນ ຜູ້​ຕ​າງ​ໜ້າ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊ​າ​ຊາດຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ເລື້ອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ “ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກໍ່​ອາ​ດຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ຕ້ອງ​ນຳ​ມາ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢູ່​ສານ.”

At least six people were killed and nearly a dozen injured on Tuesday when two bombs exploded outside a sprawling school in predominantly Shiite Hazara western Kabul, police said.

Kabul Police spokesman Khalid Zadran tweeted that the back-to-back explosions took place outside the main entrance of Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in Dasht-e-Barchi, and that the victims were "our Shia countrymen." With nearly 16,000 students, the school is one of Afghanistan's largest.

Taliban security forces arrived at the scene, and an investigation was under way, Zadran wrote.

Another bomb went off earlier at a nearby learning center, according to local reports. One student was seriously wounded, and six other people sustained light injuries from the blast, the Etilaatroz newspaper reported, citing school officials ((https://www.etilaatroz.com/140859/reactions-to-blasts-in-west-of-kabul/)).

The newspaper said the death toll was higher than the official tally.

The attack was widely condemned by the international community, including the United States, the United Nations and major human rights organizations.

“The United States joins the international community in expressing outrage in response to today’s heinous attacks on the Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid school in Kabul, Afghanistan,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the U.N. secretary general's special representative for Afghanistan said those “responsible for the crime targeting schools & children must be brought to justice.”