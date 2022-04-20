ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍມີຫົກຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະເກືອບຫລາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເວລາລະ ເບີດສອງໜ່ວຍ ໄດ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອກໂຮງຮຽນ ທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງອອກໄປ ໃນເຂດຊຶ່ງປະຊາຊົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນຊາວຊີໄອ ຮາຊາຣາ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຕຳຫລວດ.
ໂຄສົກຕຳຫລວດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ທ່ານຄາລິດ ຊາດຣານ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ ຄວາມລົງໃນທວິດວ່າລະເບີດແຕກຂຶ້ນຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ ຢູ່ນອກທາງເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ ອັບດູລ ຣາຮິມ ຊາຮີດ ຢູ່ເມືອງ ດາສ-ອີ-ບາຈີ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍແມ່ນ “ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມຊາດຊາວຊີໄອຂອງພວກເຮົາ.” ໂດຍມີພວກນັກຮຽນເກືອບ 1,600 ຄົນ ໂຮງຮຽນແຫ່ງນີ້ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ຂອງ ອັຟການິສຖານ.
ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຕາລິບານ ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງບ່ອນເກີດເຫດ ແລະການສືບສວນກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ ນັ້ນຄືສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຊາດຣານ ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງ.
ລະເບີດອີກລູກນຶ່ງໄດ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບສູນກາງສຶກສາ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ນັກຮຽນຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສາຫັນ ແລະອີກຫົກຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບເລັກນ້ອຍຈາກເຫດລະເບີດແຕກ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງໜັງສືພິມ Etilaatroz ໄດ້ລາຍງານ ທີ່ອ້າງຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນ.
ໜັງສືພິມກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໄດ້ສູງກວ່າຈຳນວນຂອງທາງການ.
ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ຖືກປະນາມຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ໂດຍປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ຮວມທັງສະຫະລັດ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະບັນດາອົງການປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດທີ່ສຳຄັນ.
ໂຄສົກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານເນດ ພຣາຍສ໌ ກ່າວຢູໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ ຮ່ວມປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ໃນການສະແດງຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ສູນກາງສຶກສາ ມູມຕາສ (Mumtaz Education Center) ແລະ ໂຮງຮຽນ ອັບດູລ ຣາຮິມ ຊາຮີດ (the Abdul Rahim Shahid) ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງກາບູລ ຂອງ ອັຟການິສຖານ.”
ຢູໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນທວິດເຕີນັ້ນ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສດຂອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກ “ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ຕ້ອງນຳມາດຳເນີນຄະດີຢູ່ສານ.”
At least six people were killed and nearly a dozen injured on Tuesday when two bombs exploded outside a sprawling school in predominantly Shiite Hazara western Kabul, police said.
Kabul Police spokesman Khalid Zadran tweeted that the back-to-back explosions took place outside the main entrance of Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in Dasht-e-Barchi, and that the victims were "our Shia countrymen." With nearly 16,000 students, the school is one of Afghanistan's largest.
Taliban security forces arrived at the scene, and an investigation was under way, Zadran wrote.
Another bomb went off earlier at a nearby learning center, according to local reports. One student was seriously wounded, and six other people sustained light injuries from the blast, the Etilaatroz newspaper reported, citing school officials ((https://www.etilaatroz.com/140859/reactions-to-blasts-in-west-of-kabul/)).
The newspaper said the death toll was higher than the official tally.
The attack was widely condemned by the international community, including the United States, the United Nations and major human rights organizations.
“The United States joins the international community in expressing outrage in response to today’s heinous attacks on the Mumtaz Education Center and the Abdul Rahim Shahid school in Kabul, Afghanistan,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the U.N. secretary general's special representative for Afghanistan said those “responsible for the crime targeting schools & children must be brought to justice.”
