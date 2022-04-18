ການເຈລະຈາສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານໄທ ແລະພວກແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນຕິດອາວຸດ ໃນພາກໃຕ້​ສຸດຂອງປະເທດ ແລະການຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຫາ​ລື​ກັນເຖິງຈຸດ​ໃຈ​ກາງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງພວກກະບົດທີ່ກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ ຄວາມຫວັງຂອງຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ ເພື່ອ​ກ້າວໄປສູ່ສັນຕິພາບຢ່າງຖາວອນ ຫລັງ ຈາກຫລາຍປີ ໃນຄວາມຫວັງຂອງການເຈລະຈາ ທັງໆ​ທີ່ພວກກະບົດໄດ້ທຳ​ການໂຈມຕີ​ຢູ່ຂົງເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.

ທັງສອງຝ່າຍໄດ້ພົບປະກັນໜ້າຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຢູ່ມາເລເຊຍ ໃນວັນທີ 31 ມີນາ ແລະໃນ ວັນທີ 1 ເມສາ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ເລີ້ມການແຜ່ລະບາດ​ຂອງ​ໂຄວິດ-19. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕົກລົງ​ກັນທີ່ຈະຢຸດ​ຍິງຢ່າ​ງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ​ໃນ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ການສະຫຼອງ ບຸນ​ຣາ​ມາ​ດານຂອງສາ​ສ​ໜາອິສລາມ ທີ່ເລີ້ມຈາກວັນທີ 3 ເມສາ ຫາວັນທີ 14 ພຶດສະພາ ແລະຕັ້ງສາມກຸ່ມ ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ປຶກສາຫາລືກັບປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນແລະ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນ ຫາ​ທາງ​ “ແກ້ໄຂທາງການເມືອງ” ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ.

ພວກແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນໄດ້ສູ້ລົບເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງປະເທດເອກກະລາດ ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທທີ່ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນນັບຖືສາດສະໜາພຸດເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຈັງ​ຫວັດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນເປັນຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມມາເລ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ປັດ​ຕະນີ ເວລາອັງກິດໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ ຊຶ່ງເວລານັ້ນ​ແມ່ນຣາ​ຊ​ະອານາຈັກສະຫຍາມ ໃນປີ 1909.

ຫລາຍກວ່າ 7,300 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງນັບແຕ່ການ ຕໍ່ສູ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ​ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກໃນປີ 2004. ການເຈລະຈາ ສັນຕິພາບຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນເມື່ອເກົ້າປີຕໍ່ມາ.

A tenuous truce between the Thai government and armed separatists in the country’s far south and a deal to discuss some of the rebels’ core concerns are spurring hopes of progress toward a lasting peace after years of sputtering talks, despite a rebel attack in the region Friday.

The two sides met face to face in Malaysia on March 31 and April 1 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. They agreed to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with an informal cease-fire, to run from April 3 to May 14, and to set up three joint working groups on reducing violence, consulting the public and hashing out “political solutions” to the conflict.

The separatists have been fighting to make an independent state of Buddhist-majority Thailand’s predominantly Malay Muslim southern provinces, which comprised the sultanate of Patani when Britain handed them over to what was then the kingdom of Siam in 190

More than 7,300 people have been killed in related violence since the occasional bouts of rebellion flared up again in 2004. Official peace talks started nine years later.