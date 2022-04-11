ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Censorship

NEWS WORDS: CENSORSHIP

Welcome to Voice of America’s “News Words”.

In the United States, the freedom to say what you think is an important right.

Listen to this story about a Pakistani group fighting to open the internet:

Activist Forhan Hussein of the media advocacy group Bytes for All says his group is involved in two court cases against the government for its censorship and surveillance activities.

“Censorship” means someone or something, usually a government, restricts information.

Books, movies, letters, or internet websites are reviewed and items thought to be offensive often are banned.

So the next time you hear the word “Censorship,”your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ. ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

In the United States, the freedom to say what you think is an important right.

ຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ເສລີພາບທີ່ຈະເວົ້າສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຄິດແມ່ນສິດທິທີ່ສຳຄັນ.

Listen to this story about a Pakistani group fighting to open the internet:

ເຊີນທ່ານຟັງຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກຸ່ມຂອງຊາວ ປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອເປີດ ອິນເຕີແນັດ:

Activist Forhan Hussein of the media advocacy group Bytes for All says his group is involved in two court cases against the government for its censorship and surveillance activities.

ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທ້າວ ຟໍຮານ ຮຸສເຊນ ຈາກກຸ່ມສະໜັບສະໜູນສື່ມວນຊົນຊື່ວ່າ Bytes for All ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມຂອງລາວໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນຄະດີສານບໍ່ເຫັນດ້ວຍກັບລັດຖະບານສອງຄະດີ ສຳລັບການກວດສອບ ແລະ ກິດຈະກຳການຄວບຄຸມຕິດຕາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

“Censorship” means someone or something, usually a government, restricts information.

ອ່ານ: “Censorship” ໝາຍເຖິງບາງຄົນ ຫຼື ບາງຢ່າງ, ປົກກະຕິຈະເປັນລັດຖະບານ, ທີ່ຈຳກັດຄວບຄຸມຂໍ້ມູນຕ່າງໆ.

Books, movies, letters, or internet websites are reviewed and items thought to be offensive often are banned.

ປື້ມ, ຮູບເງົາ, ໜັງສື ຫຼື ເວັບໄຊ້ອິນເຕີແນັດ ແມ່ນຈະຖືກທົບທວນ ແລະ ລາຍການຕ່າງໆທີ່ຄິດຈະເປັນການລ່ວງລະເມີດມັກຈະຖືກຫ້າມ.

So the next time you hear “Censorship” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ສະນັ້ນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Censorship” ພາສາຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ.