ເນເທີແລນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້​ຂັບໄລ່ນັກການທູດຣັດ

ເຊຍ 17 ຄົນ ອອກຈາກປະເທດ ໂດຍໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ “ເປັນ​ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່

ຄວາມປອດໄພ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.”

ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ​ເນ​ທີ​ແລນ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຫດຜົນຂອງການ​ຂັບໄລ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ມີຂໍ້

ມູນທີ່ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທັງ 17 ຄົນ ພາກັນ “​ປະຕິບັດງານແບບ​ລັບໆ ໃນນາມ

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບ.”



ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຈາກ​ການສືບລັບຕໍ່

ເນເ​ທີແລນຍັງຄົງ​ມີ​ສູງຢູ່. ທ່າ​ທາງ​ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ

ເຮັດໃຫ້ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່​ພຶງປາດຖະໜາ.”



ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ​ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ​ໄດ້​ທຳການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຫຼັງຈາກ​ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລື ກັບ

ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ.



ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ທ່ານໂວບກີ ໂຮ​ເອັກ​ສ໌ຕຣາ ກ່າວວ່າ

ປະເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໄດ້ຕຽມພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ ຖ້າຫາກຣັດເຊຍ ເອົາມາດຕະການຕອບໂຕ້

ຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ.

ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ ກໍໄດ້ມີການເອົາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ໂປແລນ

ບຸລກາເຣຍ ສະໂລວາເກຍ ແອັສໂທເນຍ ລີທົວເນຍ ແລະ ມົງເຕເນໂກຣ

After the Netherlands announced Tuesday it was expelling 17 Russian diplomats, several more European countries are doing the same.

Belgium said Tuesday it would expel 21 Russians, the Czech Republic said it was expelling one, while Ireland announced it would expel four officials.

"Together with our allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU," the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

Last week, Poland kicked out 45 Russian officials.



The Dutch foreign affairs ministry said the reason for its expulsions was information indicating the 17 are “secretly active as intelligence officers."

The ministry added that the “intelligence threat against the Netherlands remains high. The current attitude of Russia in a broader sense makes the presence of these intelligence officers undesirable.”

It said it took the move after consulting with several other countries.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the country was prepared should Russia take retaliatory measures against Dutch officials in Russia.

Similar actions have been taken recently by the United States, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro.