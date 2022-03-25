ເຖິງແມ່ນທ່ານໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວອ້າງ​ວ່າ ມີຄວາມຄືບໜ້າກໍ​ຕາມ ​ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດກຳປູເຈຍ ທ່ານພຣາກ ໂສຄອນ ໄດ້ບັນລຸຜົນທີ່​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ປະ​ທຳ​ ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ໃນການ​ໄປຢ້ຽມ ຢາມມຽນມາ​ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໃນນາມທູດພິເສດ ຂ​ອງສະມາຄົມບັນດາປະດາປະເທດຊາດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາ​ເວັນອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຫຼື​ອາ​ຊຽນ.

​ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້້້້ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ສາມາດຂອງທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ການພົບ​ປະກັັັບທຸກໆພັກຝ່າຍຫຼັງຈາກ​ມີການ​ກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຈກຢາຍການຊ່ວ​ຍເ​ຫຼືອ​ທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຢ່າງນີ້ ເປັນ​ກະ​ແຈ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ແຜນ​ການ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສັນ 5 ຂໍ້​ຂອງ​ອາຊຽນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ສັກ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທູ​ດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ອາ​ຊຽນ.

ທ່ານຊາລລີ ແຊນຕິອາໂກ ປະທານສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດອາຊຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານສາມາດພິຈາລະນາໄດ້​ວ່າ ການເດີນທາງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເສຍເວລາຖີ້ມ​ລ້າໆ ເພາະວ່າບໍ່ມີການບັນລຸຸຜົນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫຍັງ.

ກໍາປູເຈຍໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອງ​ຕິ ຕໍ່ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ຂອງນາຍພົນມິນອອງ ລາຍ ໃນມຽນມາ ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານ​ວຽນອາຊຽນສຳລັບປີ 2022 ແລະໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ປະເທດ​ທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ສຳ​ຄັນສຸດ ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງຂອງຂົງເຂດ ໂດຍລິເລີ້ມການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາສັນຕິພາບ ເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ທາງນຳເອົາມຽນມາກັບຄືນເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ກຸ່ມການຄ້າດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີກຳປູເຈຍ ທ່ານຮຸນເຊນ ເປັນຜູ້ນຳຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມມຽນມາ ຫຼັງຈາກການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງບັນດາປະເທດອາຊຽນໄດ້ປະນາມພ້ອມດ້ວຍການເສຍ​ຊີວິດຂອງ 1,500 ກວ່າຄົນ ​ຈຶ່ງເປັນຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ມີການຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກທະຫານ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ​ຂອງອາຊຽ​ນ.

Even though he claimed minor progress had been made, analysts say Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn achieved few tangible benefits in his visit to Myanmar this week as an Association of Southeast Asian Nations special envoy.

They point to his inability to meet all the parties in the country’s post-coup conflict and a failure to reach an agreement on the distribution of humanitarian aid — both key planks in the Five-Point Consensus on finding a solution to the crisis as agreed to by ASEAN, as having undermined the first visit by an ASEAN special envoy.

“You can consider this trip as a waste of time because nothing concrete was achieved,” said Charlies Santiago, chairperson of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights.

Cambodia has been criticized for legitimizing the regime of Myanmar’s Gen. Min Aung Hlaing after assuming the ASEAN chair for 2022 and pushing his strife-torn country to the top of the regional political agenda by initiating peace talks to try to bring Myanmar back into the trade bloc.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was the first leader to visit Myanmar after last year’s coup, which most ASEAN states condemned, along with the deaths of more than 1,500 people, resulting in the junta being barred from ASEAN’s annual summits.