ເຖິງແມ່ນທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ມີຄວາມຄືບໜ້າກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດກຳປູເຈຍ ທ່ານພຣາກ ໂສຄອນ ໄດ້ບັນລຸຜົນທີ່ເປັນຮູບປະທຳ ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ໃນການໄປຢ້ຽມ ຢາມມຽນມາໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໃນນາມທູດພິເສດ ຂອງສະມາຄົມບັນດາປະດາປະເທດຊາດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຫຼືອາຊຽນ.
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້້້້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ສາມາດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການພົບປະກັັັບທຸກໆພັກຝ່າຍຫຼັງຈາກມີການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະບໍ່ສາມາດບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຈກຢາຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຊຶ່ງທັງສອງຢ່າງນີ້ ເປັນກະແຈສຳຄັນຂອງແຜນການເອກກະສັນ 5 ຂໍ້ຂອງອາຊຽນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອຸບປະສັກ ໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທູດພິເສດອາຊຽນ.
ທ່ານຊາລລີ ແຊນຕິອາໂກ ປະທານສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດອາຊຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານສາມາດພິຈາລະນາໄດ້ວ່າ ການເດີນທາງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເສຍເວລາຖີ້ມລ້າໆ ເພາະວ່າບໍ່ມີການບັນລຸຸຜົນທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຍັງ.
ກໍາປູເຈຍໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອງຕິ ຕໍ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງ ຂອງນາຍພົນມິນອອງ ລາຍ ໃນມຽນມາ ກາຍເປັນລະບອບການປົກຄອງ ທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານວຽນອາຊຽນສຳລັບປີ 2022 ແລະໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ປະເທດທີ່ປະສົບກັບໄພສົງຄາມນີ້ ເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ສຳຄັນສຸດ ທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງຂົງເຂດ ໂດຍລິເລີ້ມການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ເພື່ອຫາທາງນຳເອົາມຽນມາກັບຄືນເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ກຸ່ມການຄ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີກຳປູເຈຍ ທ່ານຮຸນເຊນ ເປັນຜູ້ນຳຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມມຽນມາ ຫຼັງຈາກການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງບັນດາປະເທດອາຊຽນໄດ້ປະນາມພ້ອມດ້ວຍການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງ 1,500 ກວ່າຄົນ ຈຶ່ງເປັນຜົນໃຫ້ມີການຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກທະຫານ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດປະຈຳປີຂອງອາຊຽນ.
Even though he claimed minor progress had been made, analysts say Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn achieved few tangible benefits in his visit to Myanmar this week as an Association of Southeast Asian Nations special envoy.
They point to his inability to meet all the parties in the country’s post-coup conflict and a failure to reach an agreement on the distribution of humanitarian aid — both key planks in the Five-Point Consensus on finding a solution to the crisis as agreed to by ASEAN, as having undermined the first visit by an ASEAN special envoy.
“You can consider this trip as a waste of time because nothing concrete was achieved,” said Charlies Santiago, chairperson of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights.
Cambodia has been criticized for legitimizing the regime of Myanmar’s Gen. Min Aung Hlaing after assuming the ASEAN chair for 2022 and pushing his strife-torn country to the top of the regional political agenda by initiating peace talks to try to bring Myanmar back into the trade bloc.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was the first leader to visit Myanmar after last year’s coup, which most ASEAN states condemned, along with the deaths of more than 1,500 people, resulting in the junta being barred from ASEAN’s annual summits.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ