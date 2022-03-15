ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງວິກກິລິກ (Wikileaks) ທ້າວຈູລຽນ ອາສຊາງ (Julian Assange) ໄດ້ຖືກ

ປະຕິເສດ ບໍ່​ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້​ຂໍອຸທອນຢູ່ສານສູງສຸດ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຕັດສິນ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງໂຕ

ລາວ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະເປັນຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ມາຍັງສະຫະລັດ ອີງ ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ

ສານ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ທ້າວອາສຊາງ ອາຍຸ 50 ປີ ທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ ອອສ

ເຕຣຍ ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການດຳເນີນຄະດີໃນ 18 ຂໍ້​ຫາ ທີ່ພັວພັນກັບການ​ນຳ​ອອກ

ເຜີຍແຜ່ ຂໍ້​ມູນລັບຂອງວິກກີລິກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນທຶກ​ຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະ​ໂທ​

ລະ​ເລກທາງການທູດ ຊຶ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດຂອງ​ ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ

ຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ.

ໃນເດືອນທັນວາປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ສານສູງສຸດໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ ໄດ້​ຕ້າວ​ປີ້ນ​ການ

ຕັດສິນຂອງສານ​ຊັ້ນ​ຕົນ ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າລາວບໍ່ສົມຄວນຖືກສົ່ງ​ໂຕມາສະຫະລັດ ເພາະວ່າ

ບັນຫາດ້ານໂລກຈິດຂອງລາວ ​ຊຶ່ງລາວມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ຈະຂ້າໂຕຕາຍ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດ ເວລານັ້ນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່​ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລາວ​ຂໍ

ອຸທອນໂດຍກົງ ຕໍ່ສານສູງສຸດ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຕັດສິນຂອງ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍປ່ອຍໃຫ້

ການຕັດສິນນີ້ໄວ້ກັບສານສູງສຸດແຕ່​ພຽງ​ຜູ້​ດຽວ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຈະຟັງການທ້າທາຍຂອງ

ລາວຫຼື​ບໍ່.

ໂຄສົກສານສູງສຸດກ່າວວ່າ “ຄຳຮ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດໂດຍສານສູງສຸດ ແລະໄດ້ບອກ

ເຫດຜົນວ່າ ຄຳຮ້ອງບໍ່ໄດ້​ເວົ້າເຖິງຈຸດ​ໃນ​ການໂຕ້ຖຽງຂອງກົດໝາຍ.”

ການຕັດສິນສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ຈະຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດໂດຍລັດຖະມົນ

ຕີ ກະ​ຊວງພາຍໃນ ທ່ານ​ນາງປຣິສຕີ ພາແທລ (Pritti Patel) ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ້າວອາສຊາງ

ສາມາດພະຍາຍາມ​ຂໍທ້າທາຍ ຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນໂດຍການທົບທວ​ນ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ.

ການທົບທວນຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ຈະ ພົວພັນກັບການກວດ​ສອບ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ

ເຖິງຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ ໃນການຕັດສິນຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການ.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to appeal at the Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States, the court said on Monday.



U.S. authorities want Australian-born Assange, 50 to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.



In December, the High Court in London overturned a lower court's ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.



High Court judges then refused him permission for a direct appeal to the Supreme Court on their decision, leaving the decision with the Supreme Court itself over whether to hear his challenge.



"The application has been refused by the Supreme Court and the reason given is that application did not raise an arguable point of law" a supreme court spokesperson said.



The extradition decision will now need to be ratified by interior minister Priti Patel, after which Assange can try to challenge the decision by judicial review. A judicial review involves a judge examining the legitimacy of a public body's decision.