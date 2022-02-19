ສູນຄາເທີ (Carter) ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນແອັດແລນຕາ ກໍາລັງມີຄວາມຄືບຫນ້າຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນການກໍາຈັດພະຍາດແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີ (Guinea). Kane Farabaugh ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານວ່າຖ້າປະເທດທີ່ຍັງມີການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດນີ້ຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິກາ ເຊັ່ນ: ຊາດ, ຊູດານໃຕ້, ມາລີ, ເອທິໂອ ເປຍ ແລະເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງຄາເມຣູນ ກໍາຈັດແມ່ພະຍາດກາຝາກນີ້ໃຫ້ໝົດ ໄປຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງເລີຍ ມັນກໍຈະກາຍເປັນພະຍາດທຳອິດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງ ມວນມະນຸດທີ່ຖືກກຳຈັດໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ ໂດຍຜ່ານການປ້ອງກັນ ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນການ ສັກຢາກັນພະຍາດ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄປປາກົດໂຕຕໍ່ໂລກຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວປີ 2015 ໂດຍທີ່ກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການວິນິດໄສວ່າເປັນໂຣກມະເຮັງທີ່ອາດພາໃຫ້ເສຍຊິວິດໄດ້ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານຈີມມີ ຄາເທີ (Jimmy Carter) ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງມີເປົ້າຫມາຍອີກອັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດໃຫ້ສໍາເລັດ.
ທ່ານຄາເທີກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:
"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີ (Guinea) ໂຕສຸດທ້າຍຕາຍ ກ່ອນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະສິ້ນຊີວິດໄປ."
ຫົກປີກວ່າຕໍ່ມາ ທ່ານຄາເທີ-ປັດຈຸບັນອາຍຸໄດ້ 97 ປີແລ້ວ - ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກ ມະເຮັງໃນສະຫມອງ ແລະຄວາມອ່ອນເພຍທາງຮ່າງກາຍອື່ນໆນັ້ນ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມ ສູນກາງຄາເທີຂອງທ່ານເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍສໍາຄັນທາງປະຫວັດສາດ ...…. ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອກຳຈັດພະຍາດເຂດຮ້ອນ ທີ່ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເຄີຍຖືກລະເລີຍ ທີ່ອົງການບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ເລີ້ມອຸທິດຊັບພະຍາກອນເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບມັນໃນປີ 1986 ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປຈາກໂລກນີ້.
ທ່ານອາດາມ ໄວສ໌ (Adam Weiss), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການໂຄງການກໍາຈັດ ແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີ ຂອງສູນກາງຄາເທີກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຍິນດີທີ່ຈະບອກວ່າ ມາຮອດທ້າຍປີ 2021 ມີພຽງແຕ່ 14 ກໍລະນີຂອງມະນຸດເທົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນໂລກນີ້ ທີ່ມີພະຍາດນີ້ ແລະໃນປີ 2022 ນີ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີໃຜຖືກບັນທຶກວ່າ ເປັນພະຍາດນີ້ເລີຍ."
ທ່ານໄວສ໌ (Weiss), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໂຄງການກຳຈັດແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີຂອງສູນກາງຄາເທີກ່າວວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນຈຳນວນກໍລະນີທີ່ຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງມະນຸດ ຊາດ. ຂີດໝາຍສໍາຄັນອັນນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຫຍັບເຂົ້າໃກ້ກັບຂັ້ນທີ່ວ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນກາຍເປັນພະຍາດທີສອງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຖືກກໍາ ຈັດໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ.
ທ່ານໄວສ໌ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:
“ສະນັ້ນ ໃນແຕ່ລະປີມີຫລາຍກວ່າ 3 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ມີແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີ. ແລະ ໃນມື້ນີ້ ເຮົາສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ ມີມະນຸດພຽງແຕ່ 14 ຄົນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກທີ່ມີເກືອບ ຮອດ 8 ຕື້ຄົນ ທີ່ມີແມ່ພະຍາດນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນຫລາຍແທ້ໆ."
ທ່ານໄວສ໌ເວົ້າວ່າ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງການທີ່ມີພຽງແຕ່ 14 ກໍລະນີ ເທົ່ານັ້ນໃນປີ 2021 ຜ່ານມາ ກໍຄືມັນຍັງເປັນການຫຼຸດລົງ 48 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຈຳນວນກໍລະນີທັງໝົດ ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ປີກ່ອນ - ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາທີ່ໂລກ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຮັບມື ກັບການລະບາດຢ່າງໜັກ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.
ທ່ານໄວສ໌ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:
"ໂຄງການລະດັບຊາດຕ່າງໆ [ທີ່ປະຕິບັດໂຄງການແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີ] ຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ ປະຕິບັດງານເກືອບຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະທີ່ມີການລະບາດຢ່າງໜັກຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດຢູ່ນີ້."
ທ່ານໄວສ໌ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການກຳຈັດແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາ ປະເທດທີ່ມີການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດນີ້ຢູ່ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີພະນັກງານຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄປເຮັດວຽກນີ້ເລີຍ ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ ແມ່ນການອາໄສຊາວບ້ານ ແລະ ສະມາ ຊິກຊຸມຊົນໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມປ້ອງກັນແຫຼ່ງນ້ຳຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.
ທ່ານມາຄອຍ ໂລໂກຣາ (Makoy Logora), ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງ ຊູດານໃຕ້ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ: “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສ້າງກອງກໍາລັງທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນໃນລະດັບຊຸມຊົນ. ພວກເຮົາຮັບປະ ກັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີໂຄງການທີ່ຍຶດຫມັ້ນຢູ່ໃນໂຄງສ້າງຂອງຊຸມຊົນ. ແລະພວກ ເຮົາເຮັດວຽກທຸກໆມື້ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມເປັນເຈົ້າການໃນລະດັບ ຊຸມຊົນ."
ທ່ານມາຄອຍ ໂລໂກຣາ (Makoy Logora) ເປັນຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຂອງໂຄງການພະຍາຍາມກໍາຈັດແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີຢູ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງຊູດານໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີຄົນກວມເອົາເກືອບ 80 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງການຕິດເຊື້ອ ພະຍາດນີ້ໃນໂລກ. ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີ ໄດ້ຊະນະສົງ ຄາມກາງເມືອງ ແລະຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍເປັນບາງໄລຍະໃນຊູດານໃຕ້ ເພື່ອບັນລຸ ໄດ້ເຖິງຈຸດທີ່ວ່າມີພຽງແຕ່ສີ່ກໍລະນີເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຖືກບັນທຶກວ່າເປັນພະຍາດນີ້ໃນປີ 2021.
ທ່ານໂລໂກຣາ (Logora) ຈາກກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຊູດານໃຕ້ກ່າວຜ່ານ ທາງ Skype ວ່າ: "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຈະເຊື່ອວ່າ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ໃນຊູດານໃຕ້, ມັນກໍ ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນທຸກບ່ອນທຸກແຫ່ງ."
ມາລີ, ເອທິໂອເປຍ, ຊາດ ແລະບາງສ່ວນຂອງເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງປະເທດນີ້ ທີ່ຕິດກັບຄາເມຣູນ ເປັນຖານທີ່ໝັ້ນອັນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີຢູ່ໃນໂລກນີ້. ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ມັນກໍຍັງປະສົບກັບອຸປະສັກຢູ່.
ທ່ານໄວສ໌ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ: "ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນໃນສິບປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼືປະມານນັ້ນ ແມ່ນການຕິດເຊື້ອທີ່ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນພວກສັດລ້ຽງ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະສົບກັບສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນອຸປະສັກອັນນຶ່ງ ໃນການໂຄສະນາລະດັບໂລກໃນປີ 2012 ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຫັນສິ່ງນັ້ນເກີດຂຶ້ນ."
ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນກໍມີຈຳນວນກໍລະນີໜ້ອຍດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຖືກບັນທຶກສຳລັບສັດໃນປີ 2021, ແລະການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບແມ່ທ້ອງນີ້ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າໃກ້ຈະຮອດເສັ້ນໄຊແລ້ວ. ໃນຂະ ນະທີ່ຈໍານວນກໍລະນີຂອງແມ່ທ້ອງກີນີ ຫຼຸດລົງໃນທົ່ວໂລກຢູ່ນີ້ ອາຍຸຂອງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີຄາເທີ ກໍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນທຸກມື້ ແລະທ່ານອາດາມ ໄວສ໌ (Adam Weiss) ກ່າວວ່າ ທຸກໆຄົນທີ່ມີສ່ວນພົວພັນໃນການດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມນີ້ ຢາກ ເຫັນເປົ້າຫມາຍສູນກໍລະນີ ຖືກບັນລຸໄດ້ໃນໄວໆນີ້.
ທ່ານໄວສ໌ ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ: “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກເຫັນອັນໃດຫຼາຍ ນອກເໜືອໄປກວ່າການໄດ້ເຫັນມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຊົ່ວຊີວິດຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່, ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄາເທີ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນຫົວໜ້າ ໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງເປັນດາວເຫນືອຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ພະຍາຍາມ ຊ່ວຍນຳພາ ພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ຕັ້ງໃຈສຸມໃສ່ມັນ…ຊຶ່ງມັນເປັນການເພີ້ມຄວາມກົດດັນ ອີກຊັ້ນນຶ່ງ ແລະກໍເປັນຊັ້ນແຫ່ງຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ອີກອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ ພວກເຮົາທຸກ ຄົນມີ.”
The Atlanta-based Carter Center is making dramatic progress in the eradication of Guinea worm disease. VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports that if the remaining endemic countries in Africa — Chad, South Sudan, Mali, Ethiopia and border areas of Cameroon — rid the parasite completely, it would become the first disease in human history eradicated through prevention and not vaccination.
As he faced the world during a 2015 press conference, grappling with a potentially fatal cancer diagnosis, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said he had one more goal to fulfill.
Jimmy Carter, Former President: “I’d like the last Guinea worm to die before I do.”
Over six years later, Carter — now 97 — has battled through brain cancer and other health setbacks to see his Carter Center mark a historic milestone ...…. in the fight to rid the world of the once neglected tropical disease the global nonprofit began dedicating resources to fighting in 1986.
Adam Weiss, Director of the Carter Center's Guinea Worm Eradication Program via Skype:
“We are pleased to mention that there are only 14 human cases in the world through the end of 2021, and none logged so far in 2022.”
That’s the lowest number of recorded cases in human history says Adam Weiss, the director of the Carter Center’s Guinea worm eradication program. The milestone places the effort close to being only the second disease ever eradicated.
Adam Weiss, Director of the Carter Center's Guinea Worm Eradication Program via Skype:
“So every year more than 3 million people were suffering from Guinea worm. And today to be able to say only 14 human beings on a planet of almost 8 billion people is just remarkable.”
Remarkable in part, says Weiss, because the 14 cases in 2021 is also a 48 percent drop from the previous year — a time when the world has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Adam Weiss via Skype: “The national programs [that operate the Guinea worm program] have remained almost entirely operational throughout the pandemic.”
Weiss says much of the Guinea worm eradication effort in endemic countries isn’t staffed by foreign nationals, but instead relies on local villagers and community members to manage prevention efforts at local water sources.
Makoy Logora, South Sudan Ministry of Health via Skype:
“We built a formidable force at the community level. We ensured that we have a program that was anchored within the structure of a community. And we work every day to ensure that there is ownership at the community level.”
Makoy Logora is the director of the Guinea worm eradication effort with the Ministry of Health in South Sudan, a country that at one point accounted for almost 80 percent of global infections. The effort to fight Guinea Worm prevailed over civil war and sporadic unrest in South Sudan to reach the point of only four recorded cases in 2021.
Makoy Logora, South Sudan Ministry of Health via Skype:
“I want to believe if we can do it in South Sudan, it can be done everywhere.”
Mali, Ethiopia, Chad and parts of its border area with Cameroon are the last strongholds of Guinea Worm on the planet. But while the effort has mostly met success, it has also experienced setbacks.
Adam Weiss via skype: “What we’ve seen in the last ten years or so is infections occurring in domestic animals, and so we did experience a setback to the global campaign in 2012 when we started to see that occurring.”
But only a small number of cases were recorded in animals in 2021, and the fight against the worm seems to be nearing the finish line. As the number of Guinea Worm cases globally dwindles, President Carter’s age advances, and Adam Weiss says everyone involved in the effort would like to see the goal of zero cases reached soon.
Adam Weiss, via Skype: “I would like nothing more than to see it happen in his lifetime. You know President Carter as our big boss but also as our north star trying in trying to help keep us focused. ...
It adds a layer of pressure and also a layer of responsibility that we all have.”
