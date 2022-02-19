ສູນຄາ​ເທີ (Carter) ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ແອັດ​ແລນ​ຕາ ກໍາລັງມີຄວາມຄືບຫນ້າຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນການກໍາຈັດພະຍາດແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີ (Guinea). Kane Farabaugh ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານວ່າຖ້າປະເທດທີ່ຍັງມີ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງພະຍາດນີ້ຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິກາ ເຊັ່ນ: ຊາດ, ຊູດານໃຕ້, ມາລີ, ເອທິໂອ ເປຍ ແລະເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງຄາ​ເມ​ຣູນ ກໍາຈັດແມ່ພະ​ຍາດກາຝາກນີ້ໃຫ້ໝົດ ໄປຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງເລີຍ ມັນກໍຈະກາຍເປັນພະຍາດທຳອິດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງ ມວນມະນຸດທີ່ຖືກກຳຈັດໃຫ້​ໝົດ​ໄປ ​ໂດຍຜ່ານການປ້ອງກັນ ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນການ ສັກຢາກັນ​ພະ​ຍາດ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄປປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຕໍ່ໂລກຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະ​ແຫລງຂ່າວປີ 2015 ໂດຍ​ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການວິນິດໄສວ່າເປັນໂຣກມະເຮັງທີ່ອາດພາ​ໃຫ້​ເສຍ​ຊິ​ວິດໄດ້​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານ​ຈີມ​ມີ ຄາ​ເທີ (Jimmy Carter) ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງມີເປົ້າຫມາຍອີກອັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດໃຫ້​ສໍ​າ​ເລັດ.



​ທ່ານຄາ​ເທີກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

"ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີ (Guinea) ໂຕສຸດທ້າຍຕາຍ ກ່ອນທີ່ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຈະສິ້ນ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄປ."

ຫົກປີກວ່າຕໍ່ມາ ທ່ານຄາ​ເທີ-ປັ​ດຈຸບັນອາ​ຍຸ​ໄດ້ 97 ປີແລ້ວ - ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກ ມະເຮັງໃນສະຫມອງ ແລະຄວາມອ່ອນເພຍ​ທາງຮ່າງ​ກາຍອື່ນໆນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ໄປຢ້ຽມ ສູນກາງ​ຄາ​ເທີຂອງທ່ານ​ເພື່ອເປັນຂີດ​ໝາຍສໍາຄັນທາງປະຫວັດສາດ ...…. ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ກຳຈັດພະຍາດ​ເຂດ​ຮ້ອນ​ ທີ່​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງເຄີຍ​ຖືກ​ລະ​ເລີຍ ​ທີ່ອົງການ​ບໍ່​ຫວັງ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້​ມອຸທິດ​ຊັບພະຍາກອນ​ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ກັບ​ມັນໃນ​ປີ 1986 ໃຫ້​ໝົດ​ໄປ​ຈາກໂລກ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ດາມ ໄວ​ສ໌ (Adam Weiss), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການໂຄງການກໍາຈັດ ແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີ ຂອງສູນ​ກາງ​ຄາ​ເທີກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຍິນດີທີ່ຈະບອກວ່າ ມາ​ຮອດທ້າຍປີ 2021 ມີພຽງແຕ່ 14 ກໍລະນີຂອງມະນຸດເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ໃນໂລກນີ້​ ທີ່​ມີ​ພະ​ຍາດນີ້ ແລະໃນປີ 2022 ນີ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີໃຜຖືກບັນທຶກວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ພະ​ຍາດນີ້​ເລີຍ."

ທ່ານ​ໄວ​ສ໌ (Weiss), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໂຄງການກຳຈັດແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີຂອງສູນ​ກາງ​ຄາ​ເທີກ່າວວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນຈຳນວນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີທີ່ຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງມະນຸດ ຊາດ. ຂີດ​ໝາຍສໍາຄັນອັນ​ນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຫຍັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າໃກ້ກັບຂັ້ນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນກາຍເປັນພະຍາດທີສອງເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ທີ່​ຖືກກໍາ ຈັດໃຫ້​ໝົດ​ໄປ.

ທ່​ານ​ໄວ​ສ໌ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

“ສະ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີມີ​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 3 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່ມີແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີ. ແລະ ໃນມື້ນີ້ ເຮົາສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ​ ມີ​ມະ​ນຸດພຽງແຕ່ 14 ຄົນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກ​ທີ່​ມີເກືອບ ຮອດ 8 ຕື້ຄົນ ທີ່​ມີ​ແມ່​ພະ​ຍາດນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເລື້ອງ​ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫລາຍ​ແທ້ໆ."

​ທ່ານ​ໄວ​ສ໌ເວົ້າວ່າ ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ມີ​ພຽງແຕ່ 14 ກໍລະນີ ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນໃນປີ 2021 ຜ່ານ​ມາ ກໍ​ຄືມັນຍັງເປັນການຫຼຸດລົງ 48 ເປີເຊັນຂອງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີທັງ​ໝົດ ເມື່ອ​ທຽບໃສ່​ປີກ່ອນ - ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາທີ່ໂລກ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຮັບມື ກັບການລະບາດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ຂອງໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ.

​ທ່ານໄວ​ສ໌ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

"ໂຄງການລະ​ດັບຊາດຕ່າງໆ [ທີ່ປະຕິບັດໂຄງການແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີ] ຍັງຄົງສືບ​ຕໍ່ ປະຕິບັດງານເກືອບຕະຫຼອດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການລະບາດຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ດ​ໂຄວິດຢູ່ນີ້."

ທ່ານ​ໄວ​ສ໌ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການກຳຈັດແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາ ປະເທດທີ່ມີ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດຂອງ​ພະ​ຍາດນີ້​ຢູ່ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີພະນັກງານຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ນີ້​ເລີຍ ແຕ່ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ ​ແມ່ນ​ການອາໄສຊາວບ້ານ ແລະ ສະມາ ຊິກຊຸມຊົນໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມປ້ອງກັນແຫຼ່ງນ້ຳຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ທ່​ານ​ມາ​ຄອຍ ໂລ​ໂກ​ຣາ (Makoy Logora), ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງ ຊູດານໃຕ້ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ: “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ກອງ​ກໍາ​ລັງທີ່​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ. ພວກເຮົາຮັບປະ ກັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີໂຄງການທີ່ຍຶດຫມັ້ນຢູ່ໃນໂຄງສ້າງຂອງຊຸມຊົນ. ແລະພວກ ເຮົາເຮັດວຽກທຸກໆມື້ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມເປັນເຈົ້າການໃນລະດັບ ຊຸມຊົນ."

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຄອຍ ໂລ​ໂກ​ຣາ (Makoy Logora) ເປັນຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຂອງໂຄງ​ການ​ພະຍາຍາມກໍາຈັດແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີຢູ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງຊູດານໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີ​ຄົນກວມເອົາເກືອບ 80 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງການຕິດເຊື້ອ ພະ​ຍາດນີ້ໃນໂລກ. ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີ ໄດ້ຊະນະສົງ ຄາມກາງເມືອງ ແລະຄວາມວຸ້ນ​ວາຍເປັນບາງໄລຍະໃນຊູດານໃຕ້ ເພື່ອບັນລຸ ໄດ້ເຖິງຈຸດທີ່ວ່າມີພຽງແຕ່ສີ່ກໍລະນີເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນທີ່ຖືກບັນທຶກວ່າ​ເປັນ​ພະ​ຍາດນີ້ໃນປີ 2021.

ທ່ານ​ໂລ​ໂກ​ຣາ (Logora) ຈາກກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຊູດານໃຕ້ກ່າວຜ່ານ ທາງ Skype ວ່າ: "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຈະເຊື່ອວ່າ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ໃນຊູດານໃຕ້, ມັນກໍ ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນທຸກບ່ອນ​ທຸກ​ແຫ່ງ."

ມາລີ, ເອທິໂອເປຍ, ຊາດ ແລະບາງສ່ວນຂອງເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງປະ​ເທດນີ້ ທີ່​ຕິດກັບ​ຄາ​ເມ​ຣູນ ເປັນຖານທີ່ໝັ້ນອັນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີຢູ່ໃນໂລກນີ້. ​ແຕ່​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ໄດ້​ປະສົບ​ຜົນສຳ​ເລັດເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວກໍ​ຕາມ, ​ແຕ່​ມັນກໍຍັງ​ປະສົບ​ກັບ​ອຸ​ປະ​ສັກຢູ່.

ທ່ານໄວ​ສ໌ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ: "ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນໃນສິບປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼື​ປະ​ມານນັ້ນ ແມ່ນການຕິດເຊື້ອທີ່ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນພວກ​ສັດ​ລ້ຽງ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະສົບກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອຸ​ປະ​ສັກອັນ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນການໂຄສະນາລະ​ດັບໂລກໃນປີ 2012 ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຫັນສິ່ງນັ້ນເກີດຂຶ້ນ."

​ແຕ່ວ່າ​ ມັນ​ກໍມີຈຳ​ນວນກໍລະນີໜ້ອຍ​ດຽວເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ບັນທຶກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສັດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021, ​ແລະການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ກັບ​ແມ່​ທ້ອງນີ້​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ຮອດ​ເສັ້ນ​ໄຊແລ້ວ. ໃນຂະ ນະທີ່ຈໍານວນກໍລະນີຂອງແມ່ທ້ອງກີ​ນີ ຫຼຸດລົງໃນທົ່ວໂລກຢູ່ນີ້ ອາຍຸຂອງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີຄາ​ເທີ ກໍ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນທຸກມື້ ແລະທ່ານ​ອາ​ດາມ ໄວ​ສ໌ (Adam Weiss) ກ່າວວ່າ ທຸກໆຄົນທີ່ມີສ່ວນພົວ​ພັນໃນການ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມນີ້ ຢາກ ເຫັນເປົ້າຫມາຍສູນກໍລະນີ ຖືກບັນລຸໄດ້ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ທ່​ານໄວ​ສ໌ ກ່າວມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ: “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ຢາກ​ເຫັນອັນ​ໃດຫຼາຍ ນອກ​ເໜືອໄປ​ກວ່າການໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນຊົ່ວ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່, ປະທານາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄາ​ເທີ ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເປັນຫົວ​ໜ້າ ໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງເປັນດາວເຫນືອຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ພະຍາຍາມ ຊ່ວຍນຳ​ພາ ພວກເຮົາໃຫ້​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ສຸມໃສ່ມັນ​…ຊຶ່ງມັນເປັນ​ການເພີ້ມຄວາມກົດດັນ ອີກ​ຊັ້ນ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ກໍເປັນຊັ້ນແຫ່ງຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງທີ່ ພວກເຮົາທຸກ ຄົນມີ.”

The Atlanta-based Carter Center is making dramatic progress in the eradication of Guinea worm disease. VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports that if the remaining endemic countries in Africa — Chad, South Sudan, Mali, Ethiopia and border areas of Cameroon — rid the parasite completely, it would become the first disease in human history eradicated through prevention and not vaccination.

As he faced the world during a 2015 press conference, grappling with a potentially fatal cancer diagnosis, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said he had one more goal to fulfill.

Jimmy Carter, Former President: “I’d like the last Guinea worm to die before I do.”

Over six years later, Carter — now 97 — has battled through brain cancer and other health setbacks to see his Carter Center mark a historic milestone ...…. in the fight to rid the world of the once neglected tropical disease the global nonprofit began dedicating resources to fighting in 1986.

Adam Weiss, Director of the Carter Center's Guinea Worm Eradication Program via Skype:

“We are pleased to mention that there are only 14 human cases in the world through the end of 2021, and none logged so far in 2022.”

That’s the lowest number of recorded cases in human history says Adam Weiss, the director of the Carter Center’s Guinea worm eradication program. The milestone places the effort close to being only the second disease ever eradicated.

Adam Weiss, Director of the Carter Center's Guinea Worm Eradication Program via Skype:

“So every year more than 3 million people were suffering from Guinea worm. And today to be able to say only 14 human beings on a planet of almost 8 billion people is just remarkable.”

Remarkable in part, says Weiss, because the 14 cases in 2021 is also a 48 percent drop from the previous year — a time when the world has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Weiss via Skype: “The national programs [that operate the Guinea worm program] have remained almost entirely operational throughout the pandemic.”

Weiss says much of the Guinea worm eradication effort in endemic countries isn’t staffed by foreign nationals, but instead relies on local villagers and community members to manage prevention efforts at local water sources.

Makoy Logora, South Sudan Ministry of Health via Skype:

“We built a formidable force at the community level. We ensured that we have a program that was anchored within the structure of a community. And we work every day to ensure that there is ownership at the community level.”

Makoy Logora is the director of the Guinea worm eradication effort with the Ministry of Health in South Sudan, a country that at one point accounted for almost 80 percent of global infections. The effort to fight Guinea Worm prevailed over civil war and sporadic unrest in South Sudan to reach the point of only four recorded cases in 2021.

Makoy Logora, South Sudan Ministry of Health via Skype:

“I want to believe if we can do it in South Sudan, it can be done everywhere.”

Mali, Ethiopia, Chad and parts of its border area with Cameroon are the last strongholds of Guinea Worm on the planet. But while the effort has mostly met success, it has also experienced setbacks.

Adam Weiss via skype: “What we’ve seen in the last ten years or so is infections occurring in domestic animals, and so we did experience a setback to the global campaign in 2012 when we started to see that occurring.”

But only a small number of cases were recorded in animals in 2021, and the fight against the worm seems to be nearing the finish line. As the number of Guinea Worm cases globally dwindles, President Carter’s age advances, and Adam Weiss says everyone involved in the effort would like to see the goal of zero cases reached soon.

Adam Weiss, via Skype: “I would like nothing more than to see it happen in his lifetime. You know President Carter as our big boss but also as our north star trying in trying to help keep us focused. ...

It adds a layer of pressure and also a layer of responsibility that we all have.”