ຜູ້ປົກຄອງອິສລາມຫົວແຂງ​ກະ​ດ້າງຂອງ ອັຟການິສຖານ ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາມີແຜນທີ່ຈະ “ພິຈາລະນາ” ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາຕໍ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຖ້າລັດຖະ ບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຄືນຊັບສິນທັງໝົດ 7 ຕື້ໂດລາ ທີ່ຖືກກັກໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ອອກດຳລັດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແຍກຊັບສິນທີ່ຖືກກັກມູນຄ່າ 3 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາໃນ​ກອງ​ທຶນທີ່ກຳນົດໄວ້ສຳລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ. ເງິນທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກ 3 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາຈະຖືກເກັບໄວ້ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ໃນການຈ່າຍຄ່າຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໂດຍຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ສະຫະລັດ ຈາກການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ໂດຍສະເພາະການໂຈມຕີວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ 2001 ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ, ທີ່ຍັງຖືກດຳເນີນການ ໃນສານຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຢູ່.

ໂຄສົກຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ “ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ອັຟການິສຖານ.” ໂຄສົກໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຖ້າ ສະຫະລັດ “ບໍ່ຫັນໜີຈາກຄວາມຄິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ສືບຕໍ່ການກະທຳການຍຸແຍ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ລັດແຫ່ງ ອິສລາມ ຈະຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພິຈາລະນານະໂຍ ບາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ,” ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງຊື່ທີ່ເປັນທາງການຂອງ ອັຟການິສຖານ.

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ປົກຄອງ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເກີດການໂຈມຕີ 11 ກັນຍາ, ແລະ ໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງທ້າວ

ໂອຊາມະ ບິນ ລາເດັນ, ຫົວໜ້າຂອງເຄືອຂ່າຍກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ອາລ-ໄກດາ ແລະ ເປັນຜູ້ວາງແຜນການໂຈມຕີ ສະຫະລັດ. ການບຸກເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ນຳ​ພາໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ ໄດ້ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກເຂົາໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ຈະມອບຕົວທ້າວ ບິນ ລາເດັນ.

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖອນອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາປີກາຍນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ສົງຄາມຍາວເກືອບ 20 ປີສິ້ນສຸດລົງ, ແຕ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອອື່ນໆເວົ້າວ່າ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບນຶ່ງໃນວິກິດ ການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ເຊິ່ງເກີດມາຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດົນກວ່າ 4 ທົດສະວັດ ແລະ ໄພພິບັດທຳມະຊາດ.

ປະຊາກອນທີ່ທຸກຍາກຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງປະເທດ, ຫຼື ປະມານ 24 ລ້ານຄົນ, ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຂາດແຄນອາຫານຢ່າງແຮງ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ມີອາ ຍຸຕໍ່າກວ່າ 5 ປີປະມານນຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນ ອາດເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນຄວາມອຶດຫິວໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້, ອີງຕາມການຄາດຄະເນຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ລຸນຫຼັງການຖອນຕົວຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

Afghanistan’s hardline Islamic rulers say they plan to “reconsider” their policy towards the United States if the administration of President Joe Biden refuses to return the full $7 billion in assets that have been frozen in the United States.

President Biden issued an executive order last Friday calling on banks to set aside $3.5 billion of the frozen assets in a trust fund slated for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. The remaining $3.5 billion would stay in the United States to finance payments from lawsuits by U.S. victims of terrorism, specifically the September 11, 2001 attacks on Washington, D.C. and New York City, that are still working their way through the courts.

A spokesman for the Taliban issued a statement Monday saying the September 11 attacks “had nothing to do with Afghanistan.” The spokesman said if the United States “does not deviate from its position and continues its provocative actions, the Islamic Emirate will also be forced to reconsider its policy towards the country,” referring to Afghanistan’s official name.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan at the time of September 11 attacks, and harbored Osama bin Laden, the head of the al Qaida terrorist network and mastermind of the U.S. attacks. A U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan weeks after the attacks overthrew the Taliban after they refused Washington’s demands to surrender bin Laden.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last August ended the nearly 20-year war, but the United Nations and other international relief groups say Afghanistan faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, which stems from more than four decades of conflict and natural calamities.

More than half of the country’s poverty-stricken population, or an estimated 24 million Afghans, face an acute food shortage and some one million children under five years of age could die from hunger by the end of this year, according to U.N. estimates following the U.S. withdrawal from the country.