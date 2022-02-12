ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຣກລະບາດສືບຕໍ່ລົບກວນ​ຂະ​ແໜງ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຢູ່ນີ້, ຄູອາ​ຈານບາງຄົນໄດ້ຫັນໄປໃຊ້ວິທີທີ່​ເປັນທາງເລືອກແບບອື່ນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ນັກສຶກ​ສາ ມີຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮຽນ. ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຄອນ​ເນັກ​ຕິ​ກັດນັ້ນ, Tina Trinh, ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຫ້ອງຮຽນຫ້ອງນຶ່ງທີ່ສອນໃນຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ແບບເໝືອນຈິງເປັນ​ບາງ​ສ່ວນ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເມື່ອທ້າວ​ຈະເນດູ ອູນ​ຄວາກ (Chinedu Nkwok) ຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທະບຽນຮຽນ ໃນຫ້ອງ​ສອນ​ວິ​ທີເຮັດທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຄອນ​ເນັກ​ຕິ​ກັດນັ້ນ, ລາວຕ້ອງຮຽນຮູ້ວິທີຍ່າງ. . . ໂດຍໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຄວບຄຸມຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນແບບ​ເໝືອນ​ຈິງ.

ທ້າວອູນ​ຄວາກ (Chinedu Nkwo), ນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄອນ​ເນັກ​ຕິ​ກັດເລົ່າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ​ວ່າ: "ແລະມັນໃຊ້ເວລາຈັກ​ໜ່ອຍ​ຈຶ່ງຈະຮູ້​ໃຊ້​ມັນເຊັ່ນວ່າ 'ໂອ້, ຖ້າຂ້ອຍພິກ​ມືແບບນີ້, ຂ້ອຍສາມາດຍ່າງໄປທົ່ວຫ້ອງໄດ້' ຫຼື ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າຂ້ອຍສາມາດຍ່າງໄປໄດ້ກ້າວນຶ່ງ."

ການຮຽນໜັງ​ສືຂອງ​ທ້າວອູນ​ຄວາກ (Nkwo) ໄດ້ຮຽນຢູ່ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ທີ່​ເໝືອນ​ຈິງຫລື VR ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ອັນ​ສັ້ນໆ ໂດຍໃຊ້​ເຄື່ອງຟັງຫູໂອ​ຄູ​ລັ​ສ (Oculus).

ອາ​ຈານສອນໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນ, ທ່ານ​ນາງທາ​ຣາ ວາ​ທ​ຣັ​ສ (Tara Watrous) ເວົ້າວ່າແນວຄວາມຄິດໃນ​ການໃຊ້ VR ​ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນ ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ໂຣກລະບາດ, ຍ້ອນວ່າທ່ານນາງແລະເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງນາງປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍໃນການສອນທາງອອນໄລນ໌.



ທ່ານນາງວາ​ທ​ຣັ​ສ (Watrous), ອາ​ຈານສອນທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຄອນ​ເນັກ​ຕິ​ກັດກ່າວ​ວ່າ: “ມັນເປັນ​ເລື້ອງງ່າຍຫຼາຍສຳລັບນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາທີ່ຈະມອດ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ Zoom ໄວ້, ທີ່ ຈະປິດໄມໂຄຣໂຟນຂອງຕົນ​ເອງໄວ້. ແລະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍາ​ລັງ​ສອນຢູ່ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກຫລາຍ​ແທ້ໆ ທີ່​ຈະມີ​ການ ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້.”

ນາງ​ຄ​ຣິບ​ປາ ມາ​ວາ​ດີ (Kripa Marvadi), ນັກສຶກສາຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄອນ​ເນັກ​ຕິ​ກັດກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ຢູ່ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ VR, ມັນຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງວ່າ​ຈະເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ທີ່ຈະມີແນວ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈຂອງ​ເຮົາຫັນ​ເຫ​ໄປ ແລະເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າເມື່ອເອົາຊຸດຟັງຫູອອກ, ຈາກ ນັ້ນເຈົ້າກໍອອກຈາກຫ້ອງຮຽນໂລດ."

ຊຸດຟັງຫູ​ສຳ​ລັບ VR ມີຄຸນ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະບາງຢ່າງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ສຽງຕັ້ງໄວ້” — ຜູ້ໃຊ້ ສາມາດໄດ້ຍິນຄົນອື່ນຢູ່ທາງໜ້າ, ຢູ່​ທາງ​ຂ້າງ ແລະຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງບໍ່​ຕ່າງ​ຫຍັງກັນ ກັບບ່ອນ​ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນ. ມັນເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າໄດ້​ຮຽນຢູ່ໃນ ຫ້ອງຮຽນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

​ພວກນັກຮຽນເວົ້າວ່າ ​ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນແບບ​ເໝືອນ​ຈິງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກສົນ​ໃຈ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່ຮຽນຢູ່​ນັ້ນ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນກໍບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່າການ ໃຊ້ເທັກ ໂນໂລຈີນີ້ຊ່ວຍໃນການຮຽນຮູ້ ແລະການຈື່​ຈຳ​ເອົາຄວາມ​ຮູ້ນັ້ນໄວ້ໄດ້ແທ້ຫຼືບໍ່. ທ່ານ​ນາງວາ​ທ​ຣັ​ສເວົ້າວ່າມັນເປັນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໄດ້ແທ້.

ທ່ານນາງວາ​ທ​ຣັ​ສບອກວ່າ​:

“ການ​ໄດ້ມີ​ໂອກາດທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນໄປ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ສຶກສາ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ມີ​ໄດ້ ຖ້າບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ແນວນີ້​ ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ​ແທ້ໆ. . . ການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ສໍາ​ຜັດ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ທາງ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທໍາ​, ກັບພື້ນ​ຖານທີ່​ມາ​, ບັນ​ຫາຕ່າງໆ​. . .”

ແລະຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ທີ່​ເໝືອນ​ຈິງສາມາດຊ່ວຍກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້​ເກີດຄວາມຄິດໃຫມ່ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ, ອີງ​ຕາມອາ​ຈານ​ສອນຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ​ເດ​ວິດ ໂນ​ໂບ​ລ (David Noble), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການສະຖາບັນຜູ້ປະກອບ ການ ແລະນະວັດຕະກໍາ ພີ​ເຕີ ເຈ. ເວີດ (Peter J. Werth) ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະ ຍາໄລຄອນ​ເນັກ​ຕິ​ກັດກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ການນໍາໃຊ້ເ​ທັກໂນໂລຈີເຂົ້າໃນຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ພ​ວກ​ເຂົາ ໃນຊີວິດຕົວຈິງຂອງນັກ ສຶກສາ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ອອກມາໃໝ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນ ຈິງ ຄື​ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາສາມາດເລີ້ມວາດ​ພາບ​ເຫັນວິທີແກ້ໄຂບັນ​ຫາໂດຍໃຊ້ເທັກ ໂນໂລຈີນັ້ນ."

ນາງຊາບ​ຣິ​ນາ ຢູ​ວາ (Sabrina Uva), ​ນັກ​ຮຽນຢູ່ປີ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງມະຫາວິ ທະຍາໄລຄອນ​ເນັກ​ຕິ​ກັດເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ນີ້ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ສໍາຜັດກັບຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ທີ່ເໝືອນ​ຈິງ, ແລະຕອນນີ້ຂ້ອຍ ຢູ່ໃນສະຕູດິໂອເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງສ​ແຕມ​ຝອດ (Stamford) ບ່ອນທີ່ຂ້ອຍກໍາລັງໃຊ້ VR ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ການຮຽນຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ໃນ​ຕົວຈິງແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດ ໂຄງການທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເໝາະສົມ-ຄືນ​ອີກ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຄິດວາດ​ພາບເບິ່ງພື້ນທີ່ ຂາຍຍ່ອຍແບບ​ເໝືອນຈິງຈະ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ.”

ສໍາລັບນັກສຶກ​ສາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແລ້ວ ສິ່ງທີ່ “ເໝືອນ​ຈິງ" ໃນມື້ນີ້ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກໍ​ຈະອາດ​ຈະ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໂລກທີ່ແທ້ຈິງໃນມື້ອື່ນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

As the pandemic continues to disrupt academia, some teachers are turning to alternative ways to keep students engaged. At the University of Connecticut, Tina Trinh visited one class held partly in virtual reality.



When Chinedu Nkwo (“chuh-NAY-doo OON-kwah”) decided to enroll in an entrepreneurship class at the University of Connecticut, he had to learn to how to walk . . . using controllers in virtual reality.

Chinedu Nkwo, University of Connecticut Student: “And that took some time to figure out like ‘Oh, if I flick it this way, I can go all across the room’ or I could go like one step.’”

Nkwo’s class met for brief virtual reality sessions using Oculus headsets.

Class instructor Tara Watrous (“TAR-uh WAH-truss”) says the idea to use VR came about during the pandemic, as she and her colleagues faced the challenges of teaching online.

Tara Watrous, University of Connecticut Instructor: “It was very easy for students to turn off their Zoom, to mute their microphones. And so what we were finding was that when we were teaching, it was really difficult to connect with our students.”

Kripa Marvadi is a student at the University of Connecticut: “In the VR space, it’s kind of impossible to like get distracted and just like, take off the headset cause then you're out of class.”

The VR headsets feature something called “positional audio” — users can hear others in front of, besides and behind them, relative to their location in the room. It adds to the feeling of being in a real classroom.

Students say in VR, they’re more engaged, but it’s unclear whether using the technology actually helps with learning and retention. Watrous says it does.



Tara Watrous, University of Connecticut Instructor: “The exposure to different opportunities that students wouldn't be able to have otherwise is a really important piece . . . to be exposed to a wide variety of cultures, backgrounds, problems . . .”

And VR can help spark new ideas, say some educators.

David Noble is the director of the Peter J. Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Connecticut:

David Noble, University of Connecticut Technology and Innovation Expert: “The use of technology in their, in students’ actual lives, especially emerging technology, makes it real such that they can start to imagine solutions using that technology.”

Sabrina Uva is a senior at the University of Connecticut: “This was the first time I was exposed to virtual reality, and now I’m in the Stamford startup studio where I’m actually using VR in my work. We’re actually doing a re-fit project where we’re visualizing a retail space in virtual reality.”

For these students, what’s “virtual” today could eventually be a part of the real world tomorrow.