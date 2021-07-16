ໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ກໍາລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ມີການເຂົ້າເຖິງແຂວງທິເກຣ ທີ່ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກສົງຄາມຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ

ໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ຫລື WFP ກໍາລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການເຂົ້າເຖິງແຂວງທິເກຣທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດເອທີໂອເປຍທີ່ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກສົງຄາມຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງລົດຂົນສົ່ງອາຫານຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ທີ່ໄປເຖິງເມືອງເມ ແຄລເລ ເມືອງເອກຂອງແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ບໍ່ສາມາດສະໜອງ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການທີ່ມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໄດ້ຢ່າງພຽງພໍ. ລິຊາ ສໄລນ໌ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ໃຫ້ VOA ຈາກນະຄອນເຈນິວາ ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຂະບວນລົດບັນທຸກຈໍານວນ 50 ຄັນ ທີ່ບັນທຸກອາຫານ 900 ໂຕນແລະປັດໄຈ ສຸກເສີນອື່ນໆ ເປັນຂະບວນລົດທໍາອິດ ທີ່ໄປເຖິງແຂວງທິເກຣ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໂຄງ ການອາຫານໂລກ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນອີກຄັ້ງ ເມື່ອເກືອບສອງອາທິດມາແລ້ວ.

ໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ຫລື WFP ກ່າວວ່າ ຂອງກິນຂອງໃຊ້ປະຈໍາວັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຂົນສົ່ງໄປຍັງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນພຽງພໍທີ່ຈະໜອງໃຫ້ 200,000 ຄົນ ຕໍ່ອາທິດ. ແຕ່ໂຄສົກຂອງໜ່ວຍງານ ທ່ານທັອມສັນ ຟີຣິ (Tomson Phiri) ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ພຽງພໍ ໂດຍທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າຈໍານວນອາຫານ ແລະເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ທີ່ຈັດສົ່ງໄປຮອດນັ້ນແມ່ນໜ້ອຍຫລາຍສໍາລັບເກືອບສີ່ລ້ານຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານອາ ຫານຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນໃນທິເກຣ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ

“ອາຫານທີ່ມີກະກຽມໄວ້ ແລະເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ທີ່ຈໍາເປັນອື່ນໆທີ່ມີີຄວາມຕ້ອງການທີ່ສຸດ ສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນ ໃນເຂດຕ່າງໆຂອງທິເກຣ ກໍາລັງຈະໝົດລົງແລ້ວ, ແລະເຮົາຕ້ອງການການຈັດສົ່ງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສະໝໍ່າສະເໝີ ແລະໄວຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກນີ້. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການລົດບັນທຸກເຄື່ອງຂອງ 100 ຄັນໃນການຂົນສົ່ງທຸກໆມື້ເກີນເຄິ່ງຂອງຄວາມຕ້ອງການນັ້ນ, ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຢາກຕ່າວປີ້ນໄພພິບັດທາງດ້ານມະ ນຸດສະທໍາ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກນີ້.”

ການປະເມີນອາຫານຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດພົບວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນທີເກຣຫລາຍກວ່າ 400,000 ຄົນ ກໍາລັງອຶດຢາກ ແລະອີກ 1 ລ້ານ 8 ແສນຄົນ ພວມຈະກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ພະວະທີ່ອຶດຫິວ.

ກອງກໍາລັງຂອງທະຫານລັດຖະບານເອທີໂອເປຍໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນແຂວງທິເກຣ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີຖານທັບແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໂດຍກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມປົດປ່ອຍປະຊາຊົນທີເກຣ. ລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ປະກາດຢຸດຍິງຝ່າຍດຽວໃນວັນທີ 28 ມິຖຸນານີ້. ກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານທີເກຣ ໄດ້ກັບເຂົ້າມາ ຢຶດຄອງເມືອງ ເມເຄລເລ ບໍ່ດົນຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຟີຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດບັນທຸກຕ້ອງເລີ້ມອອກເດີນທາງໄປທາງທິເກຣ ແຕ່ດຽວນີ້, ເນື່ອງຈາກມີການເດີນທາງທີ່ຍາວນານ ແລະລໍາບາກຢູ່ຂ້າງໜ້າ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາເຖິງ 4 ມື້ ໃນການເດີນທາງພຽງ 445 ກິໂລແມັດດຈາກເມືອງເຊິເມີຣາ ໄປຫາ ເມແຄລເລ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ

“ໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກມີຄວາມກັງວົນເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການຕອບສະໜອງ ແລະຂະໜາດຄວາມສາມາດ ຂອງການເກັບຮວມທັງອາຫານ ແລະນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟໃນສາງທີ່ຫລຸດລົງຫລາຍ ແລະອາດຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄວາມອາດສາມາດ ໃນການສະໜອງທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບ. ໃນລະດັບນີ້, ໂຄງການອາ ຫານໂລກບໍ່ສາມາດຫວັງວ່າຈະວັດລະດັບໃຫ້ໄປເຖິງສອງລ້ານກວ່າຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງ ການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານອາຫານ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທິເກຣ ນັ້ນ.”

ໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ກໍາລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ມີການເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດທິເກຣ ແລະຕ້ອງການເງິນຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ. ໜ່ວຍງານດ້ານອາຫານ ແຫ່ງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ຕ້ອງການໃຊ້ເງິນ 176 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການສະໜັບສະໜຸນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ແລະຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນເຂດທິເກຣຕໍ່ໄປຈົນເຖິງທ້າຍປີນີ້.

((INTRO)) The World Food Program is calling for greater access to Ethiopia’s war-torn northern province of Tigray, noting that a convoy of food aid that reached the capital, Mekelle, Monday is not enough to meet growing needs. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

The convoy of 50 trucks laden with 900 tons of food and other emergency supplies is the first to reach Tigray since the World Food Program restarted its humanitarian operation there nearly two weeks ago.

The WFP says the food commodities transported to the region are enough to feed 200,000 people for a week. Agency spokesman Tomson Phiri says that is not enough. He says the amount delivered falls far short for the nearly four million people who need emergency food aid in Tigray.

“The food stocks and other emergency items just delivered and badly needed by the communities in Tigray will run out—and we need regular and faster deliveries into the region. We need 100 trucks to be moving on any given day for half the time if we are to reverse the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the region.”

The latest U.N. food assessment finds more than 400,000 people in Tigray are starving and another 1.8 million are on the verge of famine.

Ethiopian government troops invaded the province November 4 in response to an attack on one of its military bases by the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front. The federal government declared a unilateral cease-fire June 28. Tigrayan forces quickly seized control of Mekelle soon after.

Phiri says the trucks must start moving toward Tigray immediately, given the long, difficult journey ahead. He says it takes four days to travel just 445 kilometers from the town of Semera to Mekele.

“WFP is extremely concerned with the pace of the response and capacity as both food and fuel stocks are very low and may impact our ability to mount an effective response. At this rate, WFP cannot hope to scale up to reach over two million people in need of food assistance in Tigray.”

The WFP is calling for greater access to Tigray and for more money. The U.N. food agency says it needs $176 million to continue to scale up its life-saving support to people in Tigray until the end of the year.