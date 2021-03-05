ຢາວັກຊີນ ກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ຂອງອິນເດຍ ມີປະສິດທິຜົນສູງ ຕ້ານເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ

ຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ຊະນິດທຳອິດທີ່ອິນເດຍພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນພາຍໃນປະເທດມີປະສິດທິຜົນ 81 ເປີເຊັນຕ້ານເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍ ແຜ່ໃນມື້ວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້.

ຢາວັກຊີນຊະນິດໃໝ່ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າໂຄວັກຊີນ (Covaxin) ແມ່ນການພັດທະນາຮ່ວມລະຫວ່າງບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຢາບາຣາດ ໄບໂອເທັກ (Barat Biotech) ທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານຕັ້ງຢູ່ເມືອງໄຮເດີຣາບາດ ແລະສະພາຄົ້ນຄວ້າການແພດອິນເດຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກລັດຖະບານ. ປະສິດທິຜົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຮວບຮວມມາຈາກການວິເຄາະຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ໃນການທົດລອງທີ່ພົວພັນກັບອາສາສະໝັກ 25,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸລະຫວ່າງ 18 ຫາ 98 ປີ.

ການສຶກສາໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ສັກສອງເຂັມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງມີປະສິດທິຜົນຕ້ານເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ທີ່ພົບເຫັນຢູ່ອັງກິດໄດ້ອີກ.

ປະທານບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຢາບາຣາດ ໄບໂອເທັກ ດຣ. ກຣິສນາ ແອລລິສ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ວ່າ “ມື້ນີ້ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການຄົ້ນພົບຢາວັກຊີນ ສຳລັບວິທະຍາ ສາດແລະການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາຕ້ານເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣານາ. ຢາໂຄວັກຊີນ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງທ່າອຽງໃນການມີປະສິດທິຜົນສູງຕ້ານເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ແຕ່ຍັງມີການກະຕຸ້ນພູມຕ້ານທານທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຕ້ານເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ທີ່ພວມມີການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວນັ້ນ.”

ຂ່າວດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນຂ່າວດີໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ພວມດຳເນີນໄປຢ່າງຊ້າໆເພື່ອສັກຢາວັກຊີນຂອງນິີວເດລີໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ 300 ລ້ານຄົນ ຂອງພົນລະເມືອງທັງໝົດ 1,300 ລ້ານຄົນ ຂອງອິນເດຍ ພາຍໃນເດືອນສິງຫາຈະມານີ້. ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ຢາໂຄວັກຊີນແບບສຸກເສີນ ໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີນາເຣັນດຣາ ໂມດີ ໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນດັ່ງກ່າວເຂັມທຳອິດ ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ແທນທີ່ຈະແມ່ນຢາວັກຊີນ ທີ່ພັດທະນາໂດຍອອກສຟອດ-ອາສຕຣາເຊເນກາ. ອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ບັນທຶກຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ 11 ລ້ານກໍລະນີ ຊຶ່ງຫຼາຍເປັນອັນດັບສອງຂອງໂລກ ຮອງຈາກສະຫະລັດ.

ເວລານີ້ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ປະເທດແລ້ວ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມສົນໃຈກ່ຽວກັບຢາໂຄວັກຊີນຮວມທັງບາຫ໌ເຣນ ມາລດິບ ມົງໂກເລຍ ມຽນມາ ແລະຟີລິບປິນ.

India’s first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine is 81% effective against the disease, data released Wednesday shows.

The new vaccine, dubbed Covaxin, was developed jointly by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech and the government-funded Indian Council of Medical Research. The results are derived from a preliminary analysis of a late-stage clinical trial involving over 25,000 volunteers between 18 and 98 years old.

An earlier study shows the two-dose vaccine is also effective against the newly-discovered British variant of the novel coronavirus.

"Today is an important milestone in vaccine discovery, for science and our fight against coronavirus,” Bharat Biotech chairman Dr. Krishna Ellis said in a written statement. “Covaxin demonstrates high clinical efficacy trend against COVID-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants.”

The news is a welcome development in New Delhi’s sluggish efforts to vaccinate 300 million of India’s 1.3 billion citizens by August. The government has already granted Covaxin emergency authorization, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving a first dose of the vaccine earlier this week instead of the one developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca. India has posted more than 11 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, the world’s second-worst outbreak behind the United States.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in Covaxin, including Bahrain, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

In other vaccine news, the European Union’s drug regulator said Thursday it has begun a “rolling review” of Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.