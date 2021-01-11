ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ຈາກອັງກິດ ແລະ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ກຳລັງແຜ່ລະບາດ ໄປທົ່ວໂລກ

ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດເຊື່ອວ່າ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ກາຍພັນໃໝ່ຢູ່ອັງກິດຊຶ່ງສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ກັນໄດ້ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຢູ່ປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ແລະຣັດເຊຍອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.

ຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຢູ່ແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3 ລ້ານກໍລະນີ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ໂຈະຖ້ຽວບິນຈາກອັງກິດ ໄປຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 13 ມັງກອນ ແລະໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການກັກໂຕ ພວກທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຈາກອັງກິດ ເປັນເວລາ 2 ອາທິດ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ອັງກິດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດີ້ນຮົນຮັບມືກັບກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອແລະເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ເປັນພະຍາດເກີດຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໂດຍທີ່ໂຮງໝໍຫຼາຍໆແຫ່ງຮັບພວກຄົນປ່ວຍເຕັມອັດຕາແລະການກັກໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານໃນເຮືອນຫຼືລັອກດາວ ຍັງມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ຢູ່.

ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນລອນດອນ ທ່ານຊາດິກ ຄານ (Sadiq Khan) ກ່າວໃນວັນທ້າຍສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ “ສະພາບການໂຕຈິງອັນຈະແຈ້ງກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ມີຕຽງໃຫ້ພວກຄົນເຈັບພາຍໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມອາທິດຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້ ນອກຈາກວ່າການລະບາດຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຊັກຊ້າລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.”

ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ຈາກອັງກິດ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນຢູ່ໃນ 45 ປະເທດ ແລະຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ລັດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ສ່ວນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ອີກຊະນິດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຄົ້ນພົບຢູ່ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນຢູ່ໃນບາງກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ທີ່ໄອຣ໌ແລນໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.

ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ ອີກຊະນິດນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນຈາກພວກເດີນທາງທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດບຣາຊີລ.

ທ່ານທາກາຊິ ວາກິຕະ (Takaji Wakita) ຫົວໜ້າສະຖາບັນພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ທີ່ປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ທີ່ຫາກໍຄົ້ນພົບນັ້ນ ແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງໄປຈາກເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທີ່ພົບເຫັນຢູ່ປະເທດອັງກິດແລະອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ແຕ່ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ທັງສາມແມ່ນມີການແປພັນແບບດຽວກັນ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃນຮູບໃດຮູບນຶ່ງນັ້ນ ແຕ່ການແປພັນຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຄາດຫວັງເອົາໄວ້. ເຊື້ອໄຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ປັບໂຕເລັກໆນ້ອຍຫຼາຍໆພັນເທື່ອ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຄົ້ນພົບມາ.

ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ພະສັນຕະປະປາແຟຣນຊິສ ຊົງກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ເພື່ອຮັບເອົາການສັກຢາວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງອັນດີງາມຕາມຫຼັກສິນທຳ.

The British variant of the COVID-19 virus, thought by scientists to be much more contagious, has been found in France and Russia, according to news reports Sunday.

Russia, which has recorded more than 3 million cases of the virus, had already suspended flights from Britain until January 13 and is mandating a two-week isolation period for those traveling from Britain.

Meanwhile, Britain continues to grapple with high numbers of cases and deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with many hospitals at capacity while lockdowns are in effect.

“The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said over the weekend.

The British variant of the virus has been found in 45 countries and at least eight states in the U.S. Another variant of the virus discovered in South Africa was found in some positive cases in Ireland Sunday.

Yet a third new variant has been found in Japan in travelers from Brazil.

Takaji Wakita, head of Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said Sunday the newly discovered variant is different from the ones that have been identified in Britain and South Africa, but the three variants share a common mutation.

While the variants are worrisome, they are not unexpected. The coronavirus has made thousands of tiny modifications since it was first discovered, researchers say.

Also Sunday, Pope Francis said the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of ethics.