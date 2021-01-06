ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳ ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ

ພວກປະທ້ວງ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈຳນວນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫໍລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ທັງສອງສະພາຕ້ອງຍົກເລີກຂັ້ນຕອນການປະຊຸມເພື່ອໃຫ້ການ ຢັ້ງຢືນຕໍ່ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງພວກຜູ້ແທນລັດຊຶ່ງເປັນບາດກ້າວຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ເປັນປະ ທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ລາຍງານຂ່າວໂທລະພາບສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ພາກັນແອອັດຢູ່ດ້ານນອກຂອງຫໍລັດຖະສະພາສີຂາວ. ອີກຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ບຸກຜ່າແນວຕຳຫຼວດຮັກສາສະພາ ແລະຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າໃນຂ້າງໃນຂອງຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ບາງຄົນໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະມ້າງປະຕູຂອງຫ້ອງປະຊຸມສະພາຕ່ຳ ບ່ອນທີ່ສະມາຊິກສະພາພວມອະພິປາຍກັນຢູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຂອງພວກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຊະນະທ່ານທຣຳນັ້ນ.

ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ມູຣີແອລ ບາວເຊີ ໄດ້ປະກາດຫ້າມອອກນອກເຮືອນຫຼັງຈາກ 6 ໂມງແລງແລ້ວ ແລະໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນໃນເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນດີຊີ ເຂົ້າປະຈຳການ.

ໂທລະພາບຊ່ອງຟອກສ໌ນິວ ໄດ້ຖ່າຍຮູບເອົາກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບນອກເຄື່ອງແບບ ທີ່ມີປືນເປັນອາວຸດ ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນຂອງຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ. ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານເຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຕຳຫຼວດລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ມີສຽງປືນດັງຂຶ້ນ.

ມີພົນລະເຮືອນຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຍິງ ຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນຂອງຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຮັກສາຕົວທີ່ໂຮງໝໍ.

ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນໄປນັ່ງ ຢູ່ບ່ອນນັ່ງ ທີ່ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ນັ່ງເປັນປະທານກອງປະຊຸມເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງພວກຜູ້ແທນລັດກ່ອນທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກລົບກວນ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນເດີນຂະບວນໄປຍັງຫໍລັດຖະສະພາດ້ວຍການຊຸກຍູ້ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານເດີນທາງມາວໍຊິງຕັນເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ. ໃນການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນຕໍ່ພວກເດີນຂະບວນໃກ້ໆກັບທຳນຽບຂາວນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວຕໍ່ຝູງຊົນວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຍ້ອມແພ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຍອມໃຫ້ຝ່າຍກົງກັນຂ້າມຊະນະ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທະວີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມຫໍລັດຖະສະພານັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ອອກຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງຜ່ານທາງທວີດເຕີ້ ໃຫ້ພວກປະທ້ວງຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແລະເຄົາລົບຕຳຫຼວດ.

ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ. ຈຳໄວ້ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນພັກແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍແລະຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບ - ເຄົາລົບກົດໝາຍ ແລະພວກຜູ້ຊາຍແລະແມ່ຍິງທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ໃນເຄື່ອງແບບສີຟ້າ ຂອບໃຈ!.”

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈາກສຳນັກງານໂອນອຳນາດຂອງທ່ານ ຢູ່ລັດເດລາແວ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງນີ້ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງພວກເຮົາ ພວມຖືກໂຈມຕີແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ” ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳ ອອກຖະແຫຼງທາງໂທລະພາບແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະເຮັດຫຼ້ອນພັນທະຂອງທ່ານໃນຖານະຜູ້ບັນຊາການສູງສຸດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານຢຸດເຊົາການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ໄດ້ຍິງລະເບີດນ້ຳຕາ ເຂົ້າໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສັນຍາລັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍກຳລັງເສີມເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບພວກເດີນຂະບວນ ທີ່ໄດ້ພາກັນເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຕ້ານຢັນກັບອີກຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ຂ້າງນອກ.

Thousands of flag-waving supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and shutting down the normally routine procedure of certifying the Electoral College vote, the final step in the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president.

Stunning television images showed closely packed demonstrators teeming over the exterior of the white-columned building. Hundreds more overwhelmed Capitol Police and poured into the building, as some were reported trying to break down the doors of the House of Representatives chamber where lawmakers had been debating the Electoral College vote showing Biden had defeated Trump.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a 6 pm curfew and the D.C. National Guard was activated.

Plainclothes security forces were photographed on the Fox News channel with handguns drawn facing off against demonstrators inside the building. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a member of Trump’s Republican Party, told the network he overheard police reporting that shots had been fired.



A civilian was shot inside the Capitol and was taken to a hospital.



One protester sat in the chair where Vice President Mike Pence had been presiding over the Electoral College discussions before they were interrupted.

The protesters marched to the Capitol with the encouragement of Trump, who had urged his followers to come to Washington in support of his effort to overturn the results of the November election. In remarks to a demonstration near the White House, Trump told the crowd, “We will never give up, we will never concede.”



As the mayhem accelerated in and around the Capitol building, Trump issued a tweet urging the mob to remain peaceful and respect the police.



“No violence!” Trump said. “Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Biden, from his transition hub in the eastern state of Delaware, said, "At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault" and called on Trump to go on national TV and fulfill his obligation as commander in chief to call off the mob.

Law enforcement authorities fired tear gas at the protesters as they stormed the Capitol – the worldwide symbol of U.S. democracy – and called for reinforcements to deal with the demonstrators who entered the building and to keep thousands more outside the building.