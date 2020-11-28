ການຕັ້ງຖານທັບ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ເມືອງທ່າຊູດານ ສາມາດສ້າງຄວາມສັບສົນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄວາມສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຊູດານ ໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່

ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບປະເທດຊູດານ ເພື່ອສ້າງຖານທັບເຮືອ ຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລແດງ ຂອງຊູດານ ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນຖານທັບທະຫານແຫ່ງທຳອິດຂອງມົສກູຢູ່ໃນທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ. ພວກນັກວິເຄາະເຊື່ອວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະສ້າງຄວາມສັບສົນໃຫ້ແກ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຊູດານເພື່ອປັບ ປຸງຄວາມສຳພັນກັບສະຫະລັດ. Naba Mobiedeen ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງຄາທູມ ດັ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ອີງຕາມຖະແຫຼງການຂອງຝ່າຍຣັດເຊຍແລ້ວ ຊູດານໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ມົສກູສ້າງຖານທັບເຮືອ ທີ່ສາມາດຕໍ່ອາຍຸໄດ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນເວລາ 25 ປີ ຢູ່ທາງເໜືອທ່າກຳປັ່ນຊູດານ ໃນທະເລແດງ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ເປັນຜູ້ລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບນີ້.

ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວໃນປີ 2017​ ກັບລັດຖະບານຊູດານ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂອມາ ອາລ-ບາເຊຍ ທີ່ຖືກໂຄ່ນລົ້ມໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ່ານນຶ່ງຂອງລັດຖະບານຊຸດປັດຈຸບັນ ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວກັບວີໂອເອ ແຕ່ໃນທາງເປີດເຜີຍແລ້ວເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຫຍັງເລີຍກ່ຽວກັບການປະກາດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ນັກວິເຄາະໄມດີ ການາບ (Maidi Kanab) ໃຫ້ການອະທິບາຍເຖິງຄວາມສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບຖານທັບທີ່ມີການສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ວ່າ:

"ການມີໜ້າຂອງຣັດເຊຍໃນທະເລແດງ ແມ່ນເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ຢາກມີບົດບາດຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິກາ. ທ່ານຄິດວ່າມັນເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍໃນດ້ານກົນລະຍຸດ ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນໃນດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ເພື່ອລົບກວນສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນນຶ່ງຂອງເຂດອິດທິພົນສະຫະລັດ ແລະເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມກ້ຳເກິ່ງ ຕໍ່ການມີໜ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດອິດທິພົນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເຊັ່ນ ປະເທດຊີເຣຍ ແລະລີເບຍເປັນການສະເພາະ."

ຖານທັບດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະມີບ່ອນຈອດ ສຳລັບກຳປັ່ນ 4 ລຳ ຮວມທັງກຳປັ່ນພະລັງ ງານນິວເຄລຍ ພ້ອມທັງບ່ອນພັກຂອງທະຫານເຮືອ 300 ຄົນແລະພະນັກງານຂອງຖານທັບນຳດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານຄາແມຣອນ ຮັດສັນ (Cameron Hudson) ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງສູນກາງອາຟຣິກາ ໃນສະພາແອັດແລນຕິກ ຄິດວ່າ ສັນຍາສະບັບນີ້ອາດຈະບ່ອນທຳລາຍຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບປະເທດຊູດານ. ທ່ານຮັດສັນ ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

“ການຕັດສິນໃຈນີ້ບໍ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍຫຍັງເລີຍ. ຊູດານກັບປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກແມ່ນພວມຈະເລີ້ມຄວາມສຳພັນບົດຕອນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ດ້ວຍການເປັນພັນທະມິດແບບໃໝ່ ທີ່ສາມາດຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຊູດານ ເພື່ອຫັນປ່ຽນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຟື້ນໂຕຄືນທາງເສດຖະກິດແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ. ດ້ວຍການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ຜູ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໄດ້ຮັບທີ່ຕັ້ງທາງຍຸດທະສາດແຄມທະເລແດງນັ້ນ ມັນຈະບ່ອນທຳລາຍການຫັນໜ້າໄປຫາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຊູດານ ແລະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ກຳລັງທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນຂອງຕົນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ສາມາດບ່ອນທຳລາຍຕໍ່ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການປະຕິວັດໄດ້.”

ທ່ານຮັດສັນ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ການປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວອາດເປັນການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ຊູດານມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ທີ່ຈະໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ ຫຼືເວົ້າວ່າເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ຈິງ.

ໃນເວລານີ້ ຊູດານມີລັດຖະບານຮ່ວມ ລະຫວ່າງທະຫານກັບພົນລະເຮືອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດອຳນາດໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ປີ 2019.

ລັດຖະບານຊຸດໃໝ່ນີ້ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍດັດແປງແກ້ໄຂຂໍ້ຕົກລົງບາງສະບັບທີ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸໂດຍອຳນາດການປົກຄອງບາເຊຍ ຮວມທັງສັນຍາກັບເທີກີ ກາຕ້າ ແລະສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມເຣັສ.

ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາປີ 2019 ພວກນາຍພົນທະຫານ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດຕໍ່ຈີນເພື່ອສ້າງທາງລົດໄຟເຊືີ່ອມຕໍ່ລະຫວ່າງທ່າກຳປັ່ນຊູດານກັບລັດບລູນາຍອັນເປັນໂຄງການທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 3 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ.

ນັກວິເຄາະການາບເຊື່ອວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອສ້າງຖານທັບເຮືອ ແມ່ນຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນລະຫວ່າງຣັດເຊຍກັບຈີນ ເພື່ອການມີອິດທິພົນຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິີກາ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ທັດສະນະຄວາມເຫັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຖານທັບເຮືອ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍນັ້ນແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ. ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະລຶບຊື່ຊູດານຈາກບັນຊີປະເທດໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະນຸນພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບາດກ້າວທີ່ອາດອຳນວຍໃຫ້ຊູດານ ດຶງເອົາພວກນັກລົງທຶນຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການກູຸ້ຢືມເງິນຈາກສະຖາບັນການເງິນຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນທະນາຄານໂລກເປັນຕົ້ນ.

Russia says it has an agreement with Sudan to build a naval base on Sudan’s Red Sea coast, which would be Moscow's first military base in Africa. Analysts believe the deal could complicate Sudan’s efforts to improve relations with the United States. Naba Mohiedeen reports from Khartoum.

According to the Russian statement, Sudan agreed to give Moscow a renewable 25-year pact for a naval base to be built north of Port Sudan, on the Red Sea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered his defense minister to sign the pact.

Russia reached the agreement in 2017 with the Sudanese government led by ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

An official of the current government confirmed the agreement to VOA but publicly, officials have said nothing about the Russian announcement.

Analyst Majdi Kanab explains the importance of the proposed facility.

Majdi Kanab, Analyst:

Kanab says Russian presence in the Red Sea is an attempt from Russia to have a footprint in Africa. He thinks it’s a tactical goal, not a strategic one, to annoy the U.S. in one of its areas of influence, and to balance the U.S. pressure on Russian influence areas like Syria and Libya specifically.

The facility will have room for four ships, including nuclear-powered vessels, and house up to 300 sailors and base employees.

Cameron Hudson, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center, thinks this pact could undermine U.S.-Sudanese relations.

Cameron Hudson, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council:

“This decision makes no sense. Sudan and the West are on the verge of a new chapter in their relations with a new set of allies that can assist Sudan's political transformation, its economic recovery and its security. By allowing a spoiler to gain a strategic foothold along the Red Sea, it undermines Sudan's turn towards the West and allows its powerful force in the country that could subvert the goal of the revolution.”

Hudson also raised the prospect that the announcement could be Russian propaganda that Sudan is afraid to dispute, or simply untrue.

Sudan currently has a joint military-civilian government that took power in August of 2019.

The new government has either cancelled or revised some other agreements reached by the Bashir regime, including pacts with Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

In May 2019, military generals gave China approval to build a railway that links the Port of Sudan with the Blue Nile State, a project with a budget of three billion U.S. dollars.

Analyst Kanab believes Russia’s agreement for a naval base is a sign of feverish Russian-Chinese competition for influence in Africa.

Meanwhile, the United States’ view on the Russian naval base remains unclear. Last month, the U.S. agreed to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a step that might allow Sudan to attract international investors and receive much-needed loans from institutions such as the World Bank.