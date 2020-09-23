ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສະຫຼອງວັນສ້າງຕັ້ງ ຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີ ໃນວັນອັງຄານນີ້

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສະຫຼອງວັນຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີ ໃນການສ້າງຕັ້ງອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ທ່າມກາງທີ່ມີການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກແລະບັນຫາທ້າທາຍທີ່ສໍາຄັນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ທ່ານເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງຄວາມຈຳເປັນອັນຮີບດ່ວນເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງກວ່າເກົ່າ. Margaret Besheer ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ດັ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ວີດີໂອ ຈາກຫ້ອງສະໝຸດຂອງ ສປຊ

“ມັນແມ່ນໜ້າທີ່ ແມ່ນກຽດ ແລະແມ່ນສິດພິເສດ ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໃນເວລານີ້ ເພື່ອຂໍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໃນການອະນຸມັດກົດບັດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ”

ນັ້ນແມ່ນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ປີ 1945 ທີ່ນະຄອນແຊນແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ທີ່ກົດບັດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ມີການລົງນາມກັນ. ກົດບັດດັ່ງກ່າວຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການກໍ່ໂທດກຳໃນສະໄໝສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງຄືນອີກ ຊຶ່ງທາງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ສະເໜີຂອບໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ແບບສັນຕິ.

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກິວເຕເຣສ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ສະຫຼອງວັນຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີດ້ວຍການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບບັນຫາທ້າທາຍທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງໄປຂອງໂລກ.

“ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມບອບບາງຂອງໂລກ ບໍ່ມີທາງປ້ອງກັນ. ພວກເຮົາມີພຽງແຕ່ສາມາດແກ້ໄຂບັນຫານີ້ຮ່ວມກັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມີບັນຫາທ້າທາຍຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ເກີນກັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ແລະມີການແກ້ໄຂຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ພຽງພໍ.”

ກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 31 ລ້ານຄົນໂດຍມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປແລ້ວ 960,000 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເກັບກຳ ໂດຍສູນກາງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌.

ທ່ານກິວເຕເຣສ ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ຄວາມສຳເລັດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເຊັ່ນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມທຸກຍາກແລະຄວາມອຶດຫິວ ການລຶບລ້າງພະຍາດແລະການໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍຫຼາຍໆລ້ານຄົນຍ້ອນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງແລະໄພພິບັດຕ່າງໆ ແລະທ່ານໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນບັນຫາທ້າທາຍຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ພວມຂວາງໜ້າຢູ່.

“ຄວາມຫາຍານະ ຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ທີ່ພວມຄ່ອຍໆປາກົດໃຫ້ເຫັນ. ລະບົບຊີວະນາໆພັນພວມພັງທະລາຍລົງ. ຄວາມທຸກຍາກພວມເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ. ຄວາມກຽດຊັງພວມແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍ. ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງພວມເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ.”

ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນຄົບຮອບແມ່ນເລີ້ມດ້ວຍການເປີດກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຊຶີ່ງເປັນການພົບພໍ້ປະຈຳປີພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກ. ແຕ່ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງການພົບປະກັນໃນປີນີ້ຈຶ່ງຜ່ານທາງອອນລາຍນ໌ ໂດຍທີ່ພວກຜູ້ນຳທັງຫຼາຍຕ່າງກໍສົ່ງວີດີໂອ ການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຂອງພວກທ່ານ. ມີຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພຽງນຶ່ງຄົນ ຈາກແຕ່ລະປະເທດໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

ສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດເຈົ້າພາບຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ແລະເປັນປະເທດດຽວທີ່ໃຫ້ທຶນສະໜັບສະໜຸນການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໂດຍໄດ້ຕັດເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ແລະໂຄງການອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານນາງເຊຣິດ ນໍແມນ ຊາເລັດ ຮອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ວັນຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ເໝາະສົມ ເພື່ອຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະຄວາມອ່ອນແອຂອງສະຖາບັນ ທົບທວນແລະຮຽນຮູ້ຈາກຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ແລະສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງທາງອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດພວມຖອຍອອກຫ່າງຈາກອົງການນີ້ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ຈີນກໍຊອກຫາທາງເພື່ອເຂົ້າແທນຊ່ອງຫວ່າງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງຜ່ານນາຍພາສາວ່າ:

“ຈີນຈະສືບຕໍ່ເປັນຜູ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມນະໂຍບາຍການຕົກລົງຮ່ວມກັນຫຼາຍຝ່າຍທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ. ຈີນຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ທຳການພົວພັນຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ ໃນການປະຕິຮູບແລະພັດທະນາລະບົບຄຸ້ມຄອງໂລກ. ຈີນຍັງຈະຍຶດໝັ້ນໃນລະບົບລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທີ່ມີອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງ.”

ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ມອງໄປຂ້າງໜ້າຢູ່ນີ້ ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຍັງຕ້ອງການຄວາມສາມັກຄີ ແລະການຕັດສິນໃຈທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງທັງ 193 ປະເທດສະມາຊິກ ເພື່ອຈະປະສົບກັບຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນການແກ້ໄຂຫຼາຍໆບັນຫາທີ່ໂລກຂອງເຮົາກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າຢູ່.

The United Nations marked the 75th anniversary of its founding on Monday, amid a global pandemic and other serious challenges that the U.N. secretary-general said highlight the urgency for stronger international cooperation. VOA U.N. Correspondent Margaret Besheer has more.

Mandatory cg: AV Library, DGC, UN

“It is now my duty, my honor and my privilege to call for a vote on the approval of the charter of the United Nations” ...applause))

It was June 1945 in San Francisco, California that the U.N. Charter was signed.

Created to prevent a repeat of the atrocities of World War Two, the United Nations has offered a framework to peacefully resolve international disputes.

The organization marks its 75th anniversary in a world confronting a different set of challenges, said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the world’s fragilities. We can only address them together. Today we have a surplus of multilateral challenges and a deficit of multilateral solutions.”

Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide have surpassed 31 million with more than 960,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the data.

Guterres noted U.N. accomplishments like reducing hunger and poverty, eradicating diseases and assisting millions of victims of conflict and disaster. And he pointed to daunting challenges ahead.

“Climate calamity looms. Biodiversity is collapsing. Poverty is again rising. Hatred is spreading. Geopolitical tensions are escalating.”

The anniversary commemoration kicked off the U.N. General Assembly, an annual meeting of world leaders. But because of the pandemic most of the gatherings this year are virtual, with leaders sending video messages. Only one representative from each country is allowed inside the U.N. hall.

The United States is the U.N.’s host country, with its headquarters in New York City, and the largest single funder of the U.N.’s work.

President Donald Trump has been a critic of the world body, with the U.S. cutting funding for the World Health Organization and other programs.

Cherith Norman Chalet, U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassador:

“The 75th anniversary of the U.N. is the right time to ask questions about the institution’s strengths and weaknesses, review and learn from its failures, and celebrate its accomplishments.”

As the U.S. pulls back from the organization, China has sought to fill the vacuum.

Xi Jinping, Chinese President (in Mandarin with UN Interpreter in English:

“China will continue to be a true follower of multilateralism. It will stay actively engaged in reforming and developing the global governing system. It will firmly uphold the U.N.-centered international system.”

But as the U.N. looks ahead, it will need the unity and political will of all of its 193 member states to successfully tackle the many problems the world faces.