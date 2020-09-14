ທ່ານໂຢຊິຮິເດະ ຊູກະ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງພັກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ

ທ່ານໂຢຊິຮິເດະ ຊູກະ (Yoshihide Suga) ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ນຳຄົນໃໝ່ ຂອງພັກລັດຖະບານຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຊຶ່ງເກືອບຈະເປັນການຄ້ຳປະກັນຕໍ່ໄດ້ວ່າທ່ານຈະຖືກເລືອກໂດຍສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃຫ້ເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານຊູກະໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 377 ສຽງ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງພັກເສລີປະຊາທິປັດໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ສືບທອດຕຳແໜ່ງ ຕໍ່ຈາກນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດລາອອກໃນເດືອນແລ້ວ ຍ້ອຍມີບັນຫາທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ. ສ່ວນຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນອື່ນໆອີກ 2 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຮວມກັນ 157 ສຽງ.

ໄຊຊະນະທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງພັກ ໂດຍທ່ານຊູກະນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນທ່ານເປັນຫົວໜ້າເລຂາທິການໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານອາເບະ ຊຶ່ງທັງໝົດນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນການຄ້ຳປະກັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນພຸດຈະມານີ້ ຍ້ອນວ່າສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍຄະນະລັດ ຖະບານປະສົມພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງພັກເສລີປະຊາທິປັດ.

ທ່ານຊູກະ ແມ່ນເປັນນັກປະຕິຮູບ ແລະບໍ່ຄ່ອຍເດີນທາງໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານການທູດຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນເທື່ອ ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ເປັນທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວທ່ານຈະສືບຕໍ່ບູລິມະສິດ ທີ່ທ່ານອາເບະໄດ້ຕັ້ງໄວ້.

Yoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party on Monday, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime minister.

Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election to pick a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced last month that he would resign due to health problems. The other two contenders received a combined 157 votes.

The expected victory in the party vote by Suga, currently the chief Cabinet secretary of Abe's government, all but guarantees his election in a parliamentary vote Wednesday because of the majority held by the Liberal Democrats' ruling coalition.