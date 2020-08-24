ນັກຂ່າວອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລໍຖ້າການສືບສວນ

ນັກຂ່າວອຸສເບັກກິສຖານຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ກຽກກິສຖານ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ທີ່ອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໂຕໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ນຶ່ງມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.

ທ່ານໂບໂບມູຣອດ ອັບດູລລາເອັບ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໂຕໄປໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໃນອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ເພື່ອປະເຊີນຂໍ້ຫາທາງອາຍາທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸໃຫ້ຊາບ ທັງໆທີ່ໄດ້ມີການສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງນັກຂ່າວ ແລະກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງອິດສະຫຼະພາບສື່ມວນຊົນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ນີ້ອາດຈະຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງການຖືກທໍລະມານ ຖ້າຫາກຖືກສົ່ງໂຕໃຫ້ທາງການອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ.

ນັກຂ່າວອັບດູລລາເອັບ ທີ່ມີຫ້້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະເທດເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໂດຍໜ່ວຍສືບລັບກຽກກິສຖານ ທີ່ຮ້ານກາເຟແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງບິສເຄັກ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 9 ສິງຫາຜ່ານມາ. ໃນມື້ຕໍ່ມາຜູ້ພິພາກສາເຂດຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ການຈັບກຸມແມ່ນເກີດຈາກການຮ້ອງຂໍ ໃຫ້ສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອຸສເບັກກິສຖານທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານອັບດູລລາເອັບວ່າ “ເຜີຍແຜ່ເອກກະສານທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ໂດຍທາງສື່ສັງຄົມ.”

ທ່ານອັບດູລລາເອັບໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອຸສເບັກກິສຖານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນຫຼືປະຕິເສດກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຫາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ປ່ອຍທ່ານອັບດູລລາເອັບ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສອບປາກຄຳໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານອັບດູລລາເອັບ ທ່ານຊາເກ ມາໂຢຣອບ ໄດ້ໄປມີໜ້າໃນລະຫວ່າງການສອບປາກຄຳ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ມີການລໍຖ້າການສືບສວນ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານອັບດູລລາເອັບຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຊັນ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການເປີດເຜີຍ ຊຶ່ງປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ຫາຕ່າງໆ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງອຸຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວີດີໂອອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານອັບດູລລາເອັບ ຂອບໃຈປະທານາທິບໍດີອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ທ່ານຊາຍຄາດ ເມີຊີຢໍເຢັບ (Shaykat Mirziyoyev) ໃນການປ່ອຍໂຕທ່ານ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້.

ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານແດນິລ ໂຣເຊນບລຳ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈຳອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການຮຽກຮ້ອງຜ່ານທາງທວີດເຕີ້ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກຽກກິສຖານ ປ່ອຍທ່ານອັບດູລລາເອັບ.

ທ່ານແດນິລ ໂຣເຊນບລຳ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈຳອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີ້ວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານຂອງກຽກກິສຖານ ແລະອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ຄວນໃຫ້ການເຄົາລົບ ອິດສະຫຼະພາບໃນການທ່ອງທ່ຽວໄປມາຂອງທ່ານອັບດູລລາເອັບ ແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລາວອອກຈາກສາທາລະນະລັດກຽກກິສຖານໄປຍັງປາຍທາງທີ່ເປັນທາງເລືອກຂອງລາວ.”

An Uzbek journalist, who had been detained in Kyrgyzstan since earlier this month, was freed Sunday in Uzbekistan after being extradited the day before.

Bobomurod Abdullaev was extradited Saturday to face unspecified criminal charges in Uzbekistan, despite concerns raised by the journalist’s lawyer and international press freedom groups. They warned the journalist is at risk of torture if extradited.

Abdullaev, who is based in Germany, was detained by Kyrgyz intelligence at a cafe in the nation's capital, Bishkek, August 9. The following day, a district judge said the arrest stemmed from an extradition request by Uzbek officials who accuse Abdullaev of “disseminating materials that target the constitutional order of Uzbekistan via social media.”

Abdullaev has denied the accusations.

Uzbek officials neither confirmed nor denied the nature of the charges Sunday, according to Reuters. They said they had released Abdullaev, whom they had questioned Saturday.

Abdullaev’s lawyer, Sergei Mayorov, who was present for the questioning, told Reuters the journalist had been released, pending an investigation. He also told the news service Abdullaev had to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which prevented him from discussing the charges.

Uzbekistan’s state security released a video showing Abdullaev thanking Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his release, Reuters reported.

Last week, Daniel Rosenblum, the U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan, had joined calls via Twitter for Kyrgyz officials to release Abdullaev.

"The Governments of both Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan should respect Mr. Abdullayev’s freedom of movement and allow him to depart the Kyrgyz Republic to his destination of choice," Daniel Rosenblum, the U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan, tweeted. [[Embed: https://twitter.com/UsAmbUzbekistan/status/1293845938730147841 ]]

"[Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev] spoke eloquently about media freedom and journalists’ rights in his Constitution Day speech last December, and many times since," Rosenblum wrote. "The U.S. agrees that a free and independent media is indispensable to a functioning democracy."

Outside the Kyrgyz court earlier this month, Abdullaev said he had recently been accused [[ https://kloop.kg/blog/2020/08/11/oppozitsionnogo-uzbekskogo-zhurnalista-bobomuroda-abdullaeva-zaklyuchili-v-sizo-gknb-na-mesyats/ ]] of operating an anonymous Facebook account (( https://rus.ozodlik.org/a/30776438.html )) that publishes allegations of corruption by government officials under the Uzbek president.

In July, Abdullaev posted a video to YouTube denying he was behind the anonymous account, known as “Qora Mergan,” or "Black Sniper," which, combined with its pseudonymous Telegram account, has at least 3,000 followers.

During Abdullaev's Aug. 10 hearing, the "Black Sniper" account posted a statement denying any connection to him.

Abdullaev, 47, has filed stories for the independent regional news site Fergana, Radio Ozodlik, and the London-based Institute for War and Peace Reporting. Radio Ozodlik is the Uzbek service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a VOA sister outlet run by the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

The journalist traveled to Kyrgyzstan from Germany in February for a four-month training program at the American University of Central Asia but became stranded by coronavirus flight restrictions.