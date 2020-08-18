ອະດີດ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອົງການຊີໄອເອ ຖືກຟ້ອງ ຖານສົງໄສ ສອດແນມໃຫ້ຈີນ

ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການຊີໄອເອ (CIA) ແລະເປັນພະນັກງານສັນຍາຈ້າງດ້ານພາສາໃຫ້ແກ່ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ ຫຼືເອັຟບີອາຍ (FBI) ໄດ້ຖືກຟ້ອງໃນຂໍ້ຫາສອດແນມໃຫ້ຈີນ ຮວມທັງເປີດເຜີຍຄວາມລັບ ກ່ຽວກັບການເກັບກຳຂ່າວ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນຈາກແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ແກ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບ ອີງຕາມສຳນວນຟ້ອງຂອງສານທີ່ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ຮູ່້ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ທ້າວອາເລັກຊານເດີ ຢຸກ ຈິງ ມາ (Alexader Yuk Ching Ma) ຖືກກ່າວຫາງວ່າ ເປີດເຜີຍຄວາມລັບຂອງລັດຖະບານໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງແຮມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນຮົງກົງ ໃນໄລຍະ 3 ມື້ ເມື່ອເດືອນມີນາ ປີ 2001 ແລະຍັງຕິດຕໍ່ກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບຈີນຢູ່ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາວຽກກັບອົງການເອັຟບີອາຍແລ້ວ.

ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ້າວມາໄດ້ຖືກຟ້ອງ ໂດຍສານລັດຖະບານກາງຢູ່ນະຄອນໂຮໂນລູລູ ໃນລັດຮາວາຍ ຖານສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ເພື່ອກັບກຳແລະສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບການປ້ອງກັນຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນອາທິດແລ້ວ ຫຼັງຈາກການປະຕິບັດງານຫຼອກ ທີ່ໄອຍະການກ່າວວ່າ ທ້າວມາໄດ້ຮັບເອົາເງິນຈາກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍທີ່ໄດ້ປອມໂຕ ແລະເປີດວ່າ ລາວຢາກໃຫ້ “ມາຕຸພູມ” ປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດ.

ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການລະບຸຊື່ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງຈຳເລີຍ ຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດຂອງສານ ສຳລັບຜູ້ກ່ຽວ. ຄະດີດັ່ງ

ກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນອົງການຂ່າວ NBC ເປັນຜູ້ລາຍງານກ່ອນໝູ່.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI has been charged with spying for China, including by disclosing secret tradecraft and information on sources to intelligence officers, according to a court documents unsealed Monday.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma is accused of revealing government secrets to Chinese intelligence officers in a hotel room in Hong Kong during a three-day period in March 2001, and of continuing to remain in touch with them even after he took a job with the FBI.

Ma was charged in federal court in Honolulu with conspiring to gather and communicate national defense information for a foreign nation.

He was arrested last week after a recent sting operation in which prosecutors say Ma accepted cash from an undercover law enforcement officer and revealed that he wanted the "motherland" to succeed.

No defense lawyer was listed on court records for him.

The case was first reported by NBC News.